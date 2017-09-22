Microsoft and Canonical Make Custom Linux Kernel (neowin.net) 66
Billly Gates writes: Microsoft and Canonical's relationship is getting closer besides Ubuntu for Windows. Azure will soon be offering more customized Ubuntu containers with a MS optimized kernel. Uname -r will show 4.11.0-1011-azure for Ubuntu cloud based 16.04 LTS. If you want the non MS kernel you can still use it on Azure by typing:
$ sudo apt install linux-virtual linux-cloud-tools-virtual
$ sudo apt purge linux*azure
$ sudo reboot
The article mentions several benefits over the generic Linux kernel for Azure
Does it provide necessary features? (Score:2, Funny)
Such as native hooks for telemetry?
Re: (Score:1)
You may laugh, but their preview of MS SQL server for linux actually includes a telemetry service which automatically starts (a dependency I'm guessing) when you start the sql service. When you stop the sql service, of course, that doesn't stop the telemetry.
I suppose it's fair that a preview would include telemetry, but there you go, they already have telemetry for linux systems.
FTFY (Score:5, Interesting)
If you want the non MS kernel you can still use it by not using Microsoft's cloud platform in the first place
There. FTFY.
Now, this is a serious question, but what reason could someone have for running Linux on Azure? Are there not any of a multitude of other better platforms out there for running Linux? I mean, I certainly understand if you are all in for Microsoft with things like Exchange, SQL server, AD, Sharepoint, etc., their cloud platform sort of make sense. But this, Ubuntu (or any other Linux) on Azure is something that simply does not make sense to me.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
So you run Linux on Azure because Windows is the "Gold Standard"? Do you also drive a red car because green is your favorite color?
Re: (Score:2)
Some of us actually work in the real world, where Windows is the Gold Standard and is usually a requirement for certain business software packages. Not everyone is sitting home playing Tux Racer and writing GCC code.
If you weren't too busy worrying about which 20-yr old deprecated Windows protocol you still have to support because it's "the Gold Standard" will bite your ass off, you'd have plenty of time to go fuck yourself.
There's a fuckton of hardware out there that offers windows fileshare functionality. And requires SMB 1, which is horribly insecure and deprecated and should be disabled. And most of that hardware is running some kind of Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
There's a fuckton of hardware out there that offers windows fileshare functionality. And requires SMB 1, which is horribly insecure and deprecated and should be disabled. And most of that hardware is running some kind of Linux.
SMB 2 and 3 for all intents and purposes also lead to atrocious security outcomes. Safer to only run these things over IPsec if your concerned about security.
Re: (Score:2)
" VMware dropped development of ESX at version 4.1, and now uses ESXi, which does not include a Linux kernel." - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It has been seven years since VMWare dropped the Linux kernel.
Re: (Score:2)
" VMware dropped development of ESX at version 4.1, and now uses ESXi, which does not include a Linux kernel." - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The paragraph before say ESX runs on bare metal (without running an operating system)[6] unlike other VMware products.[7] It includes its own kernel: A Linux kernel is started first,[8] and is then used to load a variety of specialized virtualization components, including ESX, which is otherwise known as the vmkernel component.[9] The Linux kernel is the primary virtual machine; it is invoked by the service console. At normal run-time, the vmkernel is running on the bare computer, and the Linux-based servic
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Wow, it hasn't even been 10 minutes and something that is not even critical of MS and just paints their reality has been down-modded?
Looks like there is some power shilling going on here or are you so sensitive to some non existent ad-homiem attack? Concerned about my spelling, I did say that I post post hungover, occasionally. Go ahead, mod me down, it just shows how much more credible my argument is and that the truth really hurts.
Look if it makes you feel better, I thing the MS Server line has come a l
Re:FTFY (Score:4, Interesting)
Microsoft the Gold Standard. I've worked two places that are looking at Azure and it's made using Linux actually easier.
"Hey boss, I need some cheap servers to test something out, I can do it with Microsoft". We get billed. I get to use Linux. The company gets "Microsoft".
Re: (Score:2)
Big Business with partner program/MS kickbacks or something?
At the jobs I've had, the PMs would have come down hard on developers spending more to get less. An A0 instance (.75GB ram, 20 GB non-SSD storage) is like $15/month, while at Digital Ocean you can get the tier 2 droplet (1 GB ram, 30 GB SSD storage) for only $10, $5 less.
Re: (Score:1)
This shit is gold, Jerry. Gold! It even mentions Gold! Golden turd! Polish it!
Uh... You do realize that by using Linux on , you're really just using Linux? So the question here, instead of using virtualized Linux on Linux, why would anyone run it on Windows.
Re:FTFY (Score:4, Interesting)
I think Microsoft is giving away a certain amount of Azure to anybody who uses O365 in any significant way, and there's probably a lot of mixed infrastructure shops with both MS and Linux running. What better way to lure them in deeper?
At the end of the day, MS values them more as cloud resource consumers than software licensees.
It might even make sense for someone who can run a workload on any cloud stack to figure out how to arbitrage their workload where it's cheapest, gain cross-cloud redundancy, etc.
Re:FTFY (Score:5, Interesting)
FYI I am the submitter
The answer is easy. Corporations who already use Azure with Azure Active Directory and Office 365. Visual Studio support and the customers' internal developers are used to the Azure API's and frameworks as they use it for their other Windows specific services. Might as well keep using the APIs and frameworks for their other platforms rather than learning Amazon and dealing with 2 clouds.
Microsoft also bundles Azure licensing too for enterprise customers so it maybe a little cheaper if you already have Azure credits to just fire up a Linux container if the boss for example wants to close one of the datacenters to cut electricity costs and move their Linux based servers. Amazon already contributes alot of Linux code to get it run on their E3 and E5 platforms I guess this is not surprising that MS is doing the same.
Microsoft's incentive to being friendly to OSS and Linux now is to make money this way. Microsoft makes money either way in this model whether you run Windows or not. I have not written any software on Azure but it supports FreeBSD as well and RedHat. Maybe the Redhat image already has an MS optimized kernel that I am not aware of? Visual Studio does have IOT Python support for Azure so it looks like they really are not doing win32 lockin at all with Azure but I could be wrong. Anyone knowledge care to comment and how it compares to Amazon's cloud services?
I figured this story would make slashdotters uncomfortable, but I kind of like this arrangement.
If you do not want to use their products don't. MS doesn't have to Extend, Expand, and Extinguish standards or lock things down to win32 which we all hate! Rather they make the APIs available to all platforms and several languages to their cloud offerings so you an keep using Linux or use Amazon if you want. However, the downside is the cloud framework hooks lock you into Azure. Amazon though sadly is doing the same. So the OS now is Azure and Windows is just one of the shells on top. Linux is another.
Canonical have a custom Ubuntu kernel for AWS too (Score:2)
This isn't the first time that Canonical have produced a custom kernel for a cloud provider platform. Earlier in the year they came out with a custom Ubuntu kernel for the same for AWS [ubuntu.com] so it sounds like strategy they're pursuing in general. Other than the reduced size I'd hope these improvements end up in the mainline kernel in the end (perhaps these changes already have and these are just backports?)...
Re: (Score:2)
There aren't really any changes so much as reconfiguration...
A generic kernel needs a complete set of drivers for all the hardware it *might* be installed on, whereas a cloud hypervisor is a fixed target. You can safely remove support for physical devices, and for older processors than those used by the cloud host which results in a smaller better optimized kernel. I've done exactly the same thing, albeit on a smaller scale, as i have 100+ vm images running on the same hypervisor and underlying physical mac
Re: (Score:2)
Even as a borderline Fanatical Linux Guy, I'm pretty much OK with this. It sounds like they are just adding some kernel tweaks to make it work better with their hypervisor. No real drama there. Ubuntu has a bunch of different kernel flavors that are similar in nature.
Having said that, if they start creeping into userspace, it's time to get out your pitchforks and torches.
Re: (Score:2)
They are are by replacing mono with
.NET CORE 2.0 and Microsoft Code editor. It is not manditory to use these but it seems MS is not considering Windows their OS anymore. Rather Azure is there OS and Windows or Linux is the shell on top again. It makes sense since SQL Server for Linux .NET core and Microsoft Code are really to help mobile developers write code which of course is awesome if they use Azure IOT.
I do not know if I like it, but I think it benefits users more than the when Bill Gates ran the show
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's easier than you think.
You have a company that sells hosting and server time (cutely called "cloud services" by marketing).
You have clients that want to run linux. Would you as a company in that market deny them and let them go to the competition? If not, would something change if your company is Microsoft?
Re: (Score:2)
Hi. I work for Microsoft as a Dedicated Support Engineer. I helped a customer setup three Linux boxes in Azure last week. Why? The boxes were Lucent DNS
.ova appliances. They wanted to keep the cloud DNS infrastructure the same what was on premise. I helped them setup an Apache httpd reverse proxy too.
Microsoft is not the company they used to be. If you don't believe that, you only have to look as far as the Top Linux kernel contributors list to see it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, negotiating an enterprise license with an alternative vendor sounds much easier than typing 3 lines into a console
:-)
Now, this is a serious question, but what reason could someone have for running Linux on Azure? Are there not any of a multitude of other better platforms out there for running Linux?
There are, but how many of those fit into existing enterprise agreements? How many of those use the same services by the same vendor as you're already doing business with?
Ubuntu (or any other Linux) on Azure is something that simply does not make sense to me.
You don't have a purchasing department or enterprise licenses where you work do you? The choice of vendor is often one you don't get to make. Be thankful that you have the technical options available to you from the e
Obligatory (Score:4, Insightful)
1. Embrace
2. Extend
Re:Obligatory (Score:5, Funny)
2.5. Fill with ads
Re: (Score:3)
3. Extinguish
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embrace,_extend,_and_extinguish)
EEE (Score:2, Insightful)
Extend. Check.
Will give you three guesses for what comes next.
Re: (Score:2)
Narf?
Re: (Score:2)
Pinky and the Brain? For a minute, I thought you meant Yarp [youtube.com].
Re: (Score:1)
Makes a noise like a Dalek?
:D
Re: (Score:2)
Will give you three guesses for what comes next.
$$$$$$$$$
Re: (Score:2)
Will give you three guesses for what comes next.
Debian or CentOS on some other cloud?
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft changing their game plan now that Balmer is gone?
Re: (Score:2)
Will give you three guesses for what comes next.
1) Fork a desktop and screw around with the start menu and GUI, causing adoption to tank.
2) Change the kernel version to 10 and try to give it away for free.
3) Say "screw it" and load it up with ads and spyware.
... I need more guesses!
Re: (Score:2)
Close releationships? (Score:2)
Microsoft and Canonical's relationship is getting closer besides Ubuntu for Windows.
Microsoft to buy Canonical. The end of Ubuntu.
Careful, Ubuntu (Score:1)
and always remember what happened to Nokia (just the last in a long, long line).
If you go to bed with a crocodile, you don't need to wonder why, next morning, your right leg is missing.
