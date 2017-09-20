GNOME Partners With Purism On Librem 5 Linux-based Privacy-focused Smartphone (betanews.com) 24
BrianFagioli writes: The Librem 5 smartphone by Purism has a long and difficult road ahead of it. Competing against the likes of Apple and Google on the mobile market has proven to be a death sentence for many platforms -- including Microsoft with its failed Windows 10 Mobile. Luckily, Purism has found itself a new partner on this project -- one of the most important organizations in the Linux community -- The GNOME Foundation. The GNOME Foundation explains, 'The Librem 5 is a hardware platform the Foundation is interested in advancing as a GNOME/GTK phone device. The GNOME Foundation is committed to partnering with Purism to create hackfests, tools, emulators, and build awareness that surround moving GNOME/GTK onto the Librem 5 phone. As part of the collaboration, if the campaign is successful the GNOME Foundation plans to enhance GNOME shell and general performance of the system with Purism to enable features on the Librem 5.'
Gnome doing the UI? (Score:2)
With Gnome doing the UI it'll be so private that even the owner can't find his shit.
Captcha: frosty
The only thing that's dead, is Privacy. (Score:2)
"Competing against the likes of Apple and Google on the mobile market has proven to be a death sentence for many platforms..."
No, competing against the ignorant masses who no longer value privacy at all is exactly why this project will fail, especially when the first fucking thing your "privacy-focused" smartphone customers will ask is, "Where's the Facebook app?"
Not only is privacy itself dead, but the demand for privacy is as well. Manufacturers need to wake up to this reality.
Re: (Score:2)
Not only is privacy itself dead, but the demand for privacy is as well. Manufacturers need to wake up to this reality.
Behind 80% of all smartphones is now made by the biggest data mining company of them all, and most on
/. seem to think Apple's walled garden is the greater enemy. To use an old saying, with friends like these who needs enemies...
Re: (Score:2)
It's quite clearly a product for a niche audience. Like desktop Linux. There's nothing wrong with that if you can find enough customers within that niche, but there's a definite chicken/egg problem there where most people don't want to give you money until your product is complete, tested, and stable, and you can't get a complete, tested, stable product without an existing market. It's extra daunting to know that even companies with the resources of MS and Canonical couldn't crack the market; smaller com
Aww, no keyboard? (Score:2)
The only thing better than a new Linux phone would be one with a keyboard. I recently had to retire my N900 for a rooted Droid 4 and I'd like to get back to an actual GNU/Linux OS on a phone with a keyboard. Android feels too much like the bad old days of Windows.
Re: (Score:2)
Check out Gemini [indiegogo.com].
Re: (Score:2)
I've been keeping an eye on that. I'd definitely prefer a landscape slider layout to a clamshell for a phone though.
Slashdot, clear this up (Score:2)
Wait. (Score:2)
Wait, didn't they announce last week that they were going with Plasma?
There's certainly nothing wrong with a device that will run either one as the user chooses (I've currently got KDE on my main desktop, GNOME on my HTPC, and XFCE on my laptop), but it seems like picking one to focus on to start with might be a good idea.
Mobile version of XFCE? (Score:2)
no Purism for me then (Score:2)
If it has GNOME on it, no thanks. I have yet to see any sane person to voluntarily choose GNOME for anything; this includes distributions.
For the latter, you have Ubuntu. Most others merely used sort-of usable Gnome 2 then had it mutate into a monstrosity into then.
In Debian, Joey Hess switched us to XFCE but then got overruled by a "rational choice" with a score sheet [debian.org] which looks just like a case of government procurement: requirements tailored towards a specific choice with scoring that's in some cases
Finally! (Score:2)
Just what everyone was waiting for: Systemd on the go!
;)