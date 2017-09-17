Linux Foundation President Used MacOS For Presentation at Open Source Summit (itsfoss.com) 23
Slashdot reader mschaffer writes:It appears that Jim Zemlin, President of the Linux Foundation, was using MacOS while declaring "2017 is officially the year of the Linux desktop!" at the Open Source Summit 2017. This was observed by several YouTube channels: Switched to Linux and The Lunduke Show. Finally it was reported by It's FOSS.
if, indeed, this is the year of desktop Linux, why oh why cannot people like Zemlin present a simple slide presentation -- let alone actually use a Linux distro for work.
A security developer at Google has now "spotted Jim Zemlin using Apple's macOS twice in last four years," according to the article, which complains the Foundation's admirable efforts on cloud/container technology has them neglecting Linux on the desktop.
Ironically, in March Zemlin told a cloud conference that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail."
Presenter laptop
When I present, usually my slides are loaded onto a conference laptop.
Obligatory Nelson Muntz quote
Ha ha!
Easy
Please also tell us your theories on how Trump was behind 9/11!
Because
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
Also - a presentation already in Keynote or PowerPoint doesn't convert so easily.
Finally - who the fuck cares it's a presentation. When Microsoft or Apple made presentations about early revs of Windows or MacOS do you think anyone cared that they used transparencies and a projector?
Re:
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
Jupyter Notebooks presentation mode is great. [medium.com]
It is lacking in key features like "Word Art", but for a technical presentation it's pretty good.
Re:
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
I've found this to be true only at very extreme levels of flashiness where razzle and dazzle are more important than content, and you want people paying attention to the special effects rather than the point you're trying to get across, if there even is one.
The most probable scenario for this, in my own experience, is suits selling expensive stuff to suits
... stuff that the salesman doesn't really understand and the prospective buyer maybe isn't capable of understanding.
Short of that, if you, you know, act
Re:
I'm no Apple user so I don't know about Keynote. But for ensuring compatibility, I make sure that my wife's PowerPoint presentations are all converted to PDF.
Anyway, in Linux you could use Impress [libreoffice.org], which is more than enough for most people in need of a graphical slide editor.
As for me, in my lectures I use Beamer [ctan.org] in LaTeX, which is more than enough for my needs. And its output is, again, PDF.
I can project anything of these with Okular [kde.org] in presentation mode, easily. So I think Linux is more than capable in th
Don't harv. shared innovation will fail ...
Well, maybe he's still living it.
Maybe there just haven't been any shared innovation on the Linux desktop. Ever thought about that?
;D
Entirely normal
That's entirely normal. Those machines belong to the conference and presenters supposedly have no say. I guess people are expecting everyone to be paranoid like rms when it comes to commercial software (or more recently, open source software such as LLVM.)
Even rms gave one of his TED(x?) talks from a Windows machine. Stop being paranoid.
IOW, do as I say...
Dogfood
Do you want to know the best way for an executive to give an out of touch presentation?
Don't use your own product.
What this guy does isn't a huge deal, but if he had personal trouble with the linux desktop, perhaps he or most likely one of the developers under his influence would scratch that itch for all of us. Leadership is a tough thing when you don't live by example.
Re:
I guess that explains Tim Cook and the complete lack of updates for some Macs, laughable updates for others and for-the-rich-only Macs.
tldr:linux foundation president doesnt have a wind
My desktop has been linux for maybe 9 years now. started centos 5 with no windows boot after dual booting fedora/windows since the 90s.
Year of the linux desktop kinda irrelevent now isn't it? Linux devices have had the lions share of global cpu cycles since the samsung s5. Even microsoft released its flagship visual studio product for generic linux in recent years, and office runs on android linux natively for a while, not that you need it now libreoffice has the ribbon ui. China and Russia and many other c
Re:
My desktop has been linux for maybe 9 years now. started centos 5 with no windows boot after dual booting fedora/windows since the 90s.
I'm pretty sure Fedora didn't exist in the '90s. I assume you mean Red Hat?
Can We Get Confirmation?
