Linux Foundation President Used MacOS For Presentation at Open Source Summit (itsfoss.com) 200
Slashdot reader mschaffer writes:It appears that Jim Zemlin, President of the Linux Foundation, was using MacOS while declaring "2017 is officially the year of the Linux desktop!" at the Open Source Summit 2017. This was observed by several YouTube channels: Switched to Linux and The Lunduke Show. Finally it was reported by It's FOSS.
if, indeed, this is the year of desktop Linux, why oh why cannot people like Zemlin present a simple slide presentation -- let alone actually use a Linux distro for work.
A security developer at Google has now "spotted Jim Zemlin using Apple's macOS twice in last four years," according to the article, which complains the Foundation's admirable efforts on cloud/container technology has them neglecting Linux on the desktop.
Ironically, in March Zemlin told a cloud conference that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail."
When I present, usually my slides are loaded onto a conference laptop.
Because the conference is operated by a 3rd party company. They made sure everything is working and the provide pre-tested equipment and setup. You don't setup your own systems at a conference hall.
Then that simply changes the question to why didn't the reporter comment on the fact that ALL PRESENTERS at the open source conference used a MacOS?
Your trying too hard too make an excuse, it is quite common for conference organizers to get a a podium with VGA/Audio jack at the podium for presenter laptops.
If you clicked on the link [itsfoss.com] provided you would see that the person in question was seen using a MacOS TO CREATE THE SLIDES [twitter.com], not just present them.
Because the conference is operated by a 3rd party company. They made sure everything is working and the provide pre-tested equipment and setup. You don't setup your own systems at a conference hall.
You sure about that? I've gone to meetings with others with the sole intent of making certain that the presentation works. The first priority is that my specific laptop was used. And very often you do not want your slideshow ot be on someone elses computer period. You know - reasons.
It's like trying to crack a nut with a hammer. Sure, it'll get the job done, but you still should use a nutcracker.
These days they often just provide an HDMI cable and you bring your own laptop. HDMI has video and audio, it can run for 10+ metres no problem. Bring your own laptop and, if required, dongle.
All that does is change the question to why a conference called the "Open Source Summit 2017" does not use Linux to present. I suspect the reason is that presentations are all about polish and while I love Open Source software the one (and perhaps only) thing that commercial software does seem to do better is polish.
I use MacOS, Linux, and Windows computers. I use any of them to present with. Makes no difference to me, and shouldn't make any difference to anyone else. He was using a UNIX computer which is quite similar to a Linux computer. Has it been confirmed that his computer is running the MacOS operating system? I have a nice old 27 inch Core2Duo iMack I have Linux installed on sitting beside me.
Regardless, this is a really dumb thing to get excited about.
He was spotted creating the slides on a MacOS laptop [twitter.com] - does the union control of all activities in a convention hall knows no bounds!
Seriously, people need to stop projecting their personal experiences onto whatever story they read and actually FOLLOW THE LINKS PROVIDED before replying! (I know, "Welcome to
"+1. Everything I ever needed to know about unions I learned the first time I helped my employer set up a convention booth at Moscone Center."
So you're extrapolating about all unions from your experience with a single union in a single facility in a single state? I think maybe your sample size is too small.
You're comparing a set of command line tools with an IDE? I'll take MSVC over lldb any day of the week, and the Xcode front-end over the plain llvm-analyzer
>> When I present, usually my slides are loaded onto a conference laptop.
1) You shouldn't do that
2) that Laptop was never an Apple one.
At the moment, I do the presentation in Libre Office, then export it to PDF. So no fancy effects, but looks OK and is portable to whatever your computer runs.
Then again, I'm not a Linux evangelist.
Ha ha!
Well, maybe he's still living it.
Maybe there just haven't been any shared innovation on the Linux desktop. Ever thought about that?
Entirely normal (Score:1)
That's entirely normal. Those machines belong to the conference and presenters supposedly have no say. I guess people are expecting everyone to be paranoid like rms when it comes to commercial software (or more recently, open source software such as LLVM.)
Even rms gave one of his TED(x?) talks from a Windows machine. Stop being paranoid.
"That's entirely normal. Those machines belong to the conference and presenters supposedly have no say."
The linked story notes he was observed creating the presentation on a mac laptop. On an airplane.
IOW, do as I say... (Score:3, Insightful)
Apathy, lack of caring about political posture - not willing to eat his own dog food.
People in positions like that should be more sensitive to appearances, I'm sure in his mind it's not a big deal, which is why his mind should be in another line of work.
...not as I do. Horrible! As someone who ran a presentation to Intel execs back in 2003 using OO running under Linux on an Itanium, I call Bullshit(TM) on anyone who says "Oh - nothing else measures up to Powerpoint!".
True. There are many options for making boring presentations full of useless eye candy...
Was that an itanium laptop? I'd love to hear more about your running a presentation off a laptop running a server chip.
"Oh - nothing else measures up to Powerpoint!"
There are many software packages from Microsoft that are irreplaceable. Powerpoint is not one of them. If anything it is pretty damn close to the bottom of the pile in terms of capability.
Your assessment of Powerpoint and Open Office is based on one use-case from 14 years ago that didn't involve Powerpoint?
I say BS to that.
Dogfood (Score:5, Insightful)
Do you want to know the best way for an executive to give an out of touch presentation?
Don't use your own product.
What this guy does isn't a huge deal, but if he had personal trouble with the linux desktop, perhaps he or most likely one of the developers under his influence would scratch that itch for all of us. Leadership is a tough thing when you don't live by example.
I guess that explains Tim Cook and the complete lack of updates for some Macs, laughable updates for others and for-the-rich-only Macs.
Back in the late 90s I was working with a bunch of guys who were promoting a new product idea that ran on Palm Pilots - it took a while to convince them that they really should own, carry and use Palm Pilots themselves if they wanted to make the most effective pitches to the VCs. They finally did, and just after they did they hooked up with a VC that gave them actual funding.
Did you think maybe the computer used for the presentation wasn't his? I've been to a lot of conferences that required speakers to use the location's computers.
Follow the links, he was spotted using MacOS to create the slides AND present them.
Oh wait, it's Slashdot - nevermind - just make up any reasonable motivation and ignore any actual facts in the linked-to article.
tldr:linux foundation president doesnt have a wind (Score:1)
My desktop has been linux for maybe 9 years now. started centos 5 with no windows boot after dual booting fedora/windows since the 90s.
Year of the linux desktop kinda irrelevent now isn't it? Linux devices have had the lions share of global cpu cycles since the samsung s5. Even microsoft released its flagship visual studio product for generic linux in recent years, and office runs on android linux natively for a while, not that you need it now libreoffice has the ribbon ui. China and Russia and many other c
My desktop has been linux for maybe 9 years now. started centos 5 with no windows boot after dual booting fedora/windows since the 90s.
I'm pretty sure Fedora didn't exist in the '90s. I assume you mean Red Hat?
Can We Get Confirmation? (Score:2)
The only reason I ask [and I don't have an opinion on the claim one way or the other] is because I'm aware of several friends of mine who run both Windows and Linux
If true, this story would be disappointing, because of the hypocrisy if for no other reason. I've searched for articles or photographic proof of the claim but not found any yet...
None of the two Youtube links offer proof. They both manage to talk about it for 18 minutes, repeating over and over what is basically already in the title of their videos, and one of them is mentioning the other. But no evidence is offered.
Not only that, but in both videos they assume the guy doesn't use Linux at all, based on the alleged fact that he did a presentation using an iPad.
I guess we'll never know if it's true because now the the focus is not on facts anymore, every source will just start quotin
evidence is offered [...] the guy doesn't use Linux at all
BURN THE WITCH!
The "It's FOSS" link [itsfoss.com] has a tweet claiming he was spotted creating the presentation slides on a MacOS laptop.
"Macs have now"
Now?
Small sample size, but of the two Macs I've owned in my life, both died after a couple of years. Power supply went wiggy in one, while the other died because the display cable was stupidly put in a poorly-designed hinge (as Apple eventually admitted publicly). They fixed the latter the first time it went out because of the stupid design decision (driven no doubt by narcissistic sociopath pseudoartist Steve Jobs), but when it inevitably went out again they wouldn't. I have literally 10+ year PC laptops that
The same Reason Many of us Greybeards use MACs (Score:4, Interesting)
My FOSS days started in 1995 with FreeBSD, and then in 1996 with Linux (Slackware Unleashed, I forget the Version) in the University, then I was a firm proponent on the server side... I've been hearing about the linux desktop for a loooong time...
But, that was 22 years ago. Nowadays, in a production desktop, I have some requirements, which are quite different from the requirements on a Phone, or a Kiosk, or a retail point, or a computer for Kids/Schools:
* I want the power of an OpenSource Unix (Darwin) under the Hood, wrapped in a slick GUI (sadly, propiertary) that makes my workflow Easier and does not change all of the sudden (BTW, Ubuntians, how's the Transition from MIR/Unity to Wayland GNOME going?).
* Also, is nice if the Hardware in which that software resides is well built, and all the drivers play nice (granted, thanks to things like Dell's project MIR, this is easier nowadays with Linux too). I have stuff to do. Playing decetvive with drivers and libraries was entertaining in 2002 (last time I did that). Nowadays, not so much, quite the contrary, very, very frustrating!!!
* Also, I want commonly used productivity Software available, no matter if it is FOSS or Closed. The dektop/laptop is a TOOL for Production, I want to use the most suitable tools to do my work. For instance, when I was teaching at the university, I did Everything using LibreOffice (for MAC). When I started doing technical training for Telco OpenStack Cloud (Huawei's Flavour) and Hadoop/Spark/Storm (Nokia's CEMoD 16), I pretty much had to use Office. otherwise, the powerpoints would loose all formatting, and it would take ages to fix that (and no one paid me to fix it), Macros in the Excel report sheets would be borked. Also, many iLO/IPIMI/Javascript crap would not work on Linux... You get the drift.
* But, from time to time I have to unwind. I want the available games in steam for my machine to cont in the Thousands, not in the hundreds...
* Speaking of telco clouds: What do you think those clouds used? If you guessed KVM, Redhat, CentOS, SuSE, Apache, Puppet, MariaDB, Postgres, yarn, etc, you are right, come collect your prize. The requirements for servers are different than from desktop, which in turn are different from cellphones, which in turn are different from kids/school computers, which in turn are different from
... you get the idea!!!
Now, these are the reasons why he did it. Having said that, the irony does not escape me that, he being a top dog in a linux company, he should "Eat his own dog food". Even microsoft eats their own dog food.
But, this being The Linux Foundation, and not The GNU/Linux foundation, or the FOSS foundation: how much of FOSS is "his own dog food". Certainly the linux kernel is. But neither X-free86 nor Wayland seems to be part of his dog food. Nor are KDE/GNOME/Enligthment/all other window environments out there. Is Pulseaudio/ALSA part of his dog food? What about security practices like demanding the root PW for changing the timezone or adding a printer from school? So, If the guy used a MAC with OSX instead of linux, can you blame him? perhaps a little bit, yes. If he also used PowerPoint or Keynote instead of LibreOffice, can you blame him? In my oppinion, no way!!!!
Do not believe me, well, perhaps this guy who was using a macbook on 2012 (with linux), that does not like GNOME 3 and maybe, just maybe, knows a thing or two about linux (certainly he knows more about linux than me and you), can enlighten you all, even more than I can, on why some people preffer MACs to Linux and WinPCs. Please read his rant on the link...
http://www.zdnet.com/article/l... [zdnet.com]
Apple should be the last platform [youtu.be]a tech user should use. It seems the only reason people use it is because people hate Microsoft.
When I started my web development and hosting business 15 years ago, I decided to go with Linux for my servers and MacOS for my business-related desktop. There were a few reasons for this decision, but here are the most important:
1. MacOS plays well with Linux. MacOS natively speaks the same protocols that Linux does, most importantly ssh.
2. I needed the ability to run commercial software that was not readily available on Linux, such as Quickbooks.
3. I can't STAND Windows! Windows had me cussing and swearin
Performance is more important than aesthetics when you're talking servers, but for a desktop? I'm not crunching numbers. I'm mostly surfing, and the Mac looks better and doesn't really cost much more (if any) than a comparably-capable Windows machine. I do miss my two-monitor setup, but that's a separate issue (the Mac can do it, I just don't; gave my old big monitor to a guy with macular degeneration so he could actually read things).
Performance is more important than aesthetics when you're talking servers, but for a desktop?
What a strange thing to say. I would say in terms of the home you are an absolute edge case. Desktop aesthetics matter for the receptionist at that flashy office where your customer will see the back of the monitor before anything else. It matters if your office is the formal part of the house.
.... What kind of house is that by the way, a studio apartment?
Most computers are not in the formal part of the house, and most towers even if they are can be safely hidden away under a desk leaving only a monitor an
Re: (Score:2)
Wake me up when the LS command can show hidden files and folders without crazy hacks that go away after you restart the terminal program. Does Apple have a native package installer? How about init? Inet last I looked had a program called netinfo that rewritten everything in a gui which violates the spirit of Unix.
All MacOSX is is a dumbed down GUI on top of a Mac kernel. It is not Unix like in spirit more than SystemD is. Infact, Apple was the first to make it fashionable to ban init. Solaris and now Linux
ls -a shows hidden files and folders, WTF are you smoking?
No not Mac permissions. If Office ever borks ls -a won't show the hidden container folders in the profile. With Linux you do not have these problems as Apple always knows whats best and tries to hide things. Not even Windows does this.
Are you on drugs?
.. .DS_Store .SiriTodayViewExtension
[kai@blackmac ~]$ cd ~/Library/Group\ Containers/
[kai@blackmac ~/Library/Group Containers]$ ls -1a
.
2BUA8C4S2C.com.agilebits
68MH8658M5.com.getharvest.Harvest.Documents
8HSTZV64A5.com.acqualia.soulver
Adobe-Hub-App
DPA6233TPQ.com.macphun.aurorahdr
DPA6233TPQ.com.macphun.aurorahdrPro
G69SCX94XU.duck
N66CZ3Y3BX.com.twitter.twitter-mac.today-group
TKTL7FHMW5.com.coppertino
UBF8T346G9.Office
UBF8T346G9.OfficeOsfWebHost
UBF8T346G9.OneDriveSyncClientSuite
UBF8T346G9.ms
XXKJ
You're a FreeBSD guy, not a Linux guy. Of course you are biased to Apple. Doesn't change the fact that Zemlin is completely tone-deaf. Well, silver lining here: it's high time his incompetence became widely known. Time to put this poseur out to pasture.
Re: (Score:3)
But, from time to time I have to unwind. I want the available games in steam for my machine to cont in the Thousands, not in the hundreds...
Only counting steam, it's up to nearly nine thousand.
Given the content said he was promoting Linux on the desktop, the Linux desktop with all the wonderful features you listed is most definitely his dog food.
Re: (Score:2)
English is not my first language. Is Spanish (I also speak french).
Did you saw how I spelled detective in the original post? Well: I'm slightly dislexic (very slightly, people would not know if I did not point it out).
I have an essential tremor.
And, I have the bad habit of not proof-reading when I post to forums or personal stuff. Only for serious work.
And yet, with all those handicaps, I was able to score 296/300 in my first try at the ToEFL in 2005
How was your DELE? Do you speak any language other than En
In fairness, he never said it was the year of the linux laptop and a desktop would have been too large to bring in for a presentation.
Please, mod this guy up as funny! Really!
Sigh. (Score:3)
Eat your own dog food.
If you can't, then you have no faith in your own products.
To be honest, Linux Foundation was always just some-off, not-affecting-me group anyway. I never quite get what they do, or where the money comes from or goes to.
But you can't say "Linux does/doesn't work on the desktop" until you've done it yourself.
P.S. Yes, I've done it. Exclusively. For 8+ years. While managing Windows networks for a living. It's perfectly viable, and in many ways better.
Nowadays, though, I virtualise everything so it barely matters what the core-OS is and can work in Linux or Windows depending on what I'm doing.
For sure, if I was working for something called the Linux Foundation, myself and EVERYONE under me would be using Linux. Unless I literally had used it and had deemed it inadequate myself, in which case there's be bigger problems than what my people were using to get their work done.
I stand by my assertion.
What do they do?
It seems a load of company-focused rhetoric, I can't dig through to what they actually DO. Specifically what do they do FOR Linux?
A few bits of project-hosting is all that pops out, and I'm sure there are any number of places that do the same.
Fits... (Score:2)
Saying 2017 is "officially the year of Linux desktop" is pure bullshit anyways, so he could be using a Surface Studio for all I care.
Linux dominates a whole ton of categories, including servers and supercomputers, but let's cut the bullshit right there.
Linux doesn't even have the same marketshare Windows 8.1 has, which has the same marketshare of Windows XP.
Windows 10 has like over double of both put together, and Windows 7 almost double of Windows 10.
That's how distant Linux is. Mac OS has a bigger market
Uh... (Score:3)
Ironically, in March Zemlin told a cloud conference that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail."
What's ironic? macOS does "harvest" open source code. Tons of it. [apple.com]
Well known idiot (Score:2)
Jim Zemlin is a well-known idiot who is more tolerated by the community than respected. He is found of boasting about how he "writes Linus's paycheck". In reality, Jim Zemlin is just a random no-talent enjoying a free ride by being at the right place at the right time.
The FOSS replacements for Office don't complete. (Score:2)
Simple OpenOffice and Libre Officer are just not nearly as good as Microsoft Office. I use Linux every day for work but I also have a Windows PC just for Office and Skype for Business, Google Docs, OpenOffice, and Libre Office are just not as good as Microsoft Office. Until it is it people will use OS/X and Windows.
As noted by others (perhaps at even more excessive length than me), it's reasonable to have different o/s and software environments for different uses.
Even inside the Linux Foundation?
Reminds me of when Sun railed against corporations using IBM computers, but ran their back-office on an IBM Mainframe complex...
There's closed and then there's prison (Score:2)
not surprised (Score:2)
at allot of conferences you see alot of macs, even among OSS devs. many run Linux/BSD in a VM. even some of the kernel devs work in this work flow. I know a few OSS Devs and most have Macs, and Run in VMs.
and anyone who thinks, impress is anywhere close to keynote or powerpoint in dreaming is like 10 years behind and thats being nice. I tryed to
do a impress deck once with video, audio transitions and i spent days on it and it never worked. but i was able to do it in powerpoint in a few hours.
THATS why he
In other News. (Score:2)
Sounds like the Linux Foundation is in need of a new President.
And what'd be the point? (Score:2)
What's wrong with that?
Linux is a kernel, not an OS.
But you need and OS for the presentation.
If none of the distros matches your requirements what are you going to choose?
Either something that doers or what you already have.
The Linux Foundation != Linux (Score:2)
Despite its name the Linux Foundation has no direct relationship to Linux. It's yet another open source foundation, like Apache and Eclipse, and is very business-friendly and business-oriented. Indeed most of its projects have open source licenses other than GPL.
Which isn't to say that using a Mac in this case isn't ironic. But what's more ironic is the Linux Foundation's name.
Laptop vs desktop (Score:2)
Strictly speaking a laptop isn't a desktop computer.
Not having kept in touch, how is linux battery and sleep management these days?
Maybe because... (Score:2)
Maybe because didn't have time to replace the dumpster fire known as GNOME3 or KDE with a real desktop environment that is usable with less than 32GB of RAM on his recent Linux or BSD install?
I am only half joking. My recent forays back to using *NIX on the desktop left me wanting to take a drill to my frontal lobe. GNOME and modern KDE are almost utterly unusable. MATE w/Compton wasn't so bad, XFCE was ok but the two flagships that are installed by default in most distressed are utterly disgusting resou
reminds me of... (Score:2)
Re: Easy (Score:1)
Please also tell us your theories on how Trump was behind 9/11!
Please also tell us your theories on how Trump was behind 9/11!
Silly - Obama is the villian. He didn't do one thing about 9/11. There's no denying that.
There is, unfortunately, among certain developer communities a certain mindset that allows a thought process that seems to go something like this:
I have a new idea. This new idea will disrupt everything and is therefore good. Everything from before must go. Rinse, repeat.
I guess it makes them a living. It makes working around them hell.
It just happens that Redhat employs certain highly visible people. If you look a bit closer, you find much of this and it's underpinnings come out of
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
Jupyter Notebooks presentation mode is great. [medium.com]
It is lacking in key features like "Word Art", but for a technical presentation it's pretty good.
I use LibreOffice. Never had a problem with PowerPoint compatibility in either direction.
I use LibreOffice. Never had a problem with PowerPoint compatibility in either direction.
I used to say that.
Last April I was given a MS PPT to convert to LibreOffice. The bullets changed (and not in a good way), the font changed, all the indents changed, all the animations stopped working, and there were problems with some of the images. Essentially I had to recreate the entire presentation.
Then when I tried moving it back, everything fell apart again regardless in which file format I "saved as."
There was a time when I could create PPT presentations and move them between OSes. It doesn't appear to be that way anymore.
BTW, I had all the MS fonts installed on my Linux machine, the most recent kernel, and most recent LibreOffice. My distro uses rolling updates. Didn't matter.
LibreOffice still has work to do. I'll still promote it to people I know. But it still needs work.
I use LibreOffice. Never had a problem with PowerPoint compatibility in either direction.
I used to say that.
Last April I was given a MS PPT to convert to LibreOffice. The bullets changed (and not in a good way), the font changed, all the indents changed, all the animations stopped working, and there were problems with some of the images.
I've had that happen from one Windows machine to another. Or Windows to MacOS. Or MacOS to Windows. Office is simply not compatible with anything - including itself. This is exactly why I insisted on the presentation running on a vetted laptop where the presentation was opened, saved, and all slides veerified if MO was used.
There is only one Office suite that works on all three, and is compatible between all three. And that is AO.
LibreOffice still has work to do.
I wonder if they do, your example sounds familiar to me
.... without ever leaving Powerpoint. Duplicating slides, copying and pasting content, even copying and pasting formatting, or moving a slide from one presentation to the other (selecting either keep source formatting or use destination) has frequently resulted in messed up formatting for me.
I've also had that between different computers where something that looked fine on my laptop suddenly ran off the edge of the page on the presentation machine, even on the same version of MS Office.
That is funny - I usually have to repair my wife's presentations, that she has made in Windows - and I use Impress for that. It may be she is just very bad at it and/or I'm very clever, but just saying. How compatible and what is best probably depends on the person and how they use it.
LibreOffice still has work to do. I'll still promote it to people I know. But it still needs work.
Perhaps that is so - although, I am not a fan of always heaping more and more functionality onto a program that is mostly meant for writing smaller documents and that sort of thing. Of course, I don't actually write much that
You get "Word Art" with inkscape [inkscape.org].
Although it is 2017, and LibreOffice requires an external editor to launch. There's no excuse why we can't embed Inkscape, Dia, Xmind, etc. directly into LibreOffice when the user adds a file of that type to the document..
-dk
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
I've found this to be true only at very extreme levels of flashiness where razzle and dazzle are more important than content, and you want people paying attention to the special effects rather than the point you're trying to get across, if there even is one.
The most probable scenario for this, in my own experience, is suits selling expensive stuff to suits
... stuff that the salesman doesn't really understand and the prospective buyer maybe isn't capable of understanding.
Short of that, if you, you know, actually want to get a message across, Linux has all sorts of excellent options.
It isn't just software for presentations though, whether you're doing visual design, image manipulation, video production, audio production, CAD, CAM, CAE, 3D modeling, etc... you're almost always better off with a Mac or Windows machine because even in the outside case where one of the products you use is available on Linux and is best suited for that particular task (say Blender for a lot of 3D modeling tasks) it is almost always available on Mac and Windows too so you don't have to be hobbled in all your
You raise valid questions, but the original assertion was that Linux doesn't have decent presentation software, and the scope of my reply including that, and no more.
But I will answer you briefly: Linux offers openness, freedom, and control. It also does everything I need with increasingly little in the way of limitations for the things I need to do. That's why I use it. Whether that line of thought and practice provides a sufficient business case for others is up to them to decide. Obviously, we should use
Yes, apologies for broadening the scope. I didn't mean to imply that your response was one to be applied to everything.
I certainly see why some people use it, I don't use it exclusively but I do use it in scenarios where it is the most appropriate choice. It just so happens those are very niche.
If it does everything you want then great, but most people are interested in running their applications rather than caring what operating system is running. There are certainly applications that run on macOS that do not run on Linux, maybe Jim Zemlin needs (or prefers) one of those or perhaps there is some feature in macOS that he likes that Linux-based operating systems do not provide.
Yes as the head of the Linux Foundation giving a presentation on mainstream usage of Linux that does send a bad message but
Agreed with parent. And in addition, the examples offered by grandparent are corner cases. Most desktop work is done in an office suite and/or a Web browser. In both regards, Linux is well covered.
Re: (Score:2)
Then why are you (presumably) in the business of switching small businesses to Linux, if it won't work for them?
As I've made clear above, I'm all for Linux because it's right for me (and many, many others).
But if it's not a fit, and something else is
... leave things alone.
Most desktop work is done in an office suite and/or a Web browser. In both regards, Linux is well covered.
In that case the operating system doesnt matter at all so why bother using something different to all the people in your organization to which the operating system does matter? Case in point there was no reason for Jim Zemlin to use Linux over Mac in his presentation so he just used Mac.
It's called "eating your own dogfood". It's disingenuous to promote a platform without at least using it yourself.
Fair question. First, I'll give you an answer which was already offered in this thread [slashdot.org]:
His ORGANIZATION is the Linux Foundation, does no one there use Linux on their desktop?
Re: (Score:2)
why bother using something different to all the people in your organization to which the operating system does matter? Case in point there was no reason for Jim Zemlin to use Linux over Mac in his presentation so he just used Mac.
Did you forget that Jim Zemlin is President of the Linux Foundation? If Jim is using a MacOS laptop because that's what everyone in his organization uses, then that begs the question even harder - how can the Linux Foundation argue convincingly that Linux is poised to take over the desktop if the Linux Foundation can't/hasn't cut over their operations to Linux?
Keep apologizing.
I have seen people do presentations on PDF. I have seen people use Notepad++. I have seen I have seen people using the whiteboard only.
If you depend on the software to do the presentation, just hand out the printouts and stop wasting my time.
I hate it when they hand then out afterwards. That means either you di not present it very well as I need to re-read it and you wasted my time or you wasted the pape as I will never re-read it, Send/give it upfront. That way you can do a fast presentation and there will
Have you ever presented at an actual business? The razzle dazzle is the only part that counts at the end of the day.
Presented stuff many, many times, but to be fair, it was almost always technical stuff where content mattered.
Have you ever presented at an actual business? The razzle dazzle is the only part that counts at the end of the day.
Depends on the business. This may be true if you're presenting to idiots or if presentations never existed before 2002.
Frankly, reveal.js is all most people need who can hack out some trivial HTML - you'll save tons of time nudging around layouts. You should only be illustrating your talk with slides anyway.
I'm no Apple user so I don't know about Keynote. But for ensuring compatibility, I make sure that my wife's PowerPoint presentations are all converted to PDF.
Anyway, in Linux you could use Impress [libreoffice.org], which is more than enough for most people in need of a graphical slide editor.
As for me, in my lectures I use Beamer [ctan.org] in LaTeX, which is more than enough for my needs. And its output is, again, PDF.
I can project anything of these with Okular [kde.org] in presentation mode, easily. So I think Linux is more than capable in the area.
I use Linux as my main home computer since ~2004.
That being said, I keep one macbook at home for presentations (it's the only non-linux computer I own).
I haven't tried Impress in a while. Maybe it's gotten better.
But Keynote has drag-n-drop videos, beautiful master slide sets, pretty transitions, and supports multiple monitors with the ability to show one slide on the projector while previewing the next on the laptop monitor.
Now, do the shiney and pretty effects matter during a presentation? Absolutely.
Sun's Scott McNealy cared - he cared a lot [cengage.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Live-debugging my X config file in front of a room of open-source users is not my idea of a good time.
They'd be perfectly civilized until you picked between vi and emacs...