Linux Foundation President Used MacOS For Presentation at Open Source Summit
Slashdot reader mschaffer writes:It appears that Jim Zemlin, President of the Linux Foundation, was using MacOS while declaring "2017 is officially the year of the Linux desktop!" at the Open Source Summit 2017. This was observed by several YouTube channels: Switched to Linux and The Lunduke Show. Finally it was reported by It's FOSS.
if, indeed, this is the year of desktop Linux, why oh why cannot people like Zemlin present a simple slide presentation -- let alone actually use a Linux distro for work.
A security developer at Google has now "spotted Jim Zemlin using Apple's macOS twice in last four years," according to the article, which complains the Foundation's admirable efforts on cloud/container technology has them neglecting Linux on the desktop.
Ironically, in March Zemlin told a cloud conference that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail."
When I present, usually my slides are loaded onto a conference laptop.
Ha ha!
There is, unfortunately, among certain developer communities a certain mindset that allows a thought process that seems to go something like this:
I have a new idea. This new idea will disrupt everything and is therefore good. Everything from before must go. Rinse, repeat.
I guess it makes them a living. It makes working around them hell.
It just happens that Redhat employs certain highly visible people. If you look a bit closer, you find much of this and it's underpinnings come out of
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
Also - a presentation already in Keynote or PowerPoint doesn't convert so easily.
Finally - who the fuck cares it's a presentation. When Microsoft or Apple made presentations about early revs of Windows or MacOS do you think anyone cared that they used transparencies and a projector?
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
Jupyter Notebooks presentation mode is great. [medium.com]
It is lacking in key features like "Word Art", but for a technical presentation it's pretty good.
There is no good software for presentations on Linux that compares to Keynote or PowerPoint.
I've found this to be true only at very extreme levels of flashiness where razzle and dazzle are more important than content, and you want people paying attention to the special effects rather than the point you're trying to get across, if there even is one.
The most probable scenario for this, in my own experience, is suits selling expensive stuff to suits
... stuff that the salesman doesn't really understand and the prospective buyer maybe isn't capable of understanding.
Short of that, if you, you know, act
It isn't just software for presentations though, whether you're doing visual design, image manipulation, video production, audio production, CAD, CAM, CAE, 3D modeling, etc... you're almost always better off with a Mac or Windows machine because even in the outside case where one of the products you use is available on Linux and is best suited for that particular task (say Blender for a lot of 3D modeling tasks) it is almost always available on Mac and Windows too so you don't have to be hobbled in all your
I'm no Apple user so I don't know about Keynote. But for ensuring compatibility, I make sure that my wife's PowerPoint presentations are all converted to PDF.
Anyway, in Linux you could use Impress [libreoffice.org], which is more than enough for most people in need of a graphical slide editor.
As for me, in my lectures I use Beamer [ctan.org] in LaTeX, which is more than enough for my needs. And its output is, again, PDF.
I can project anything of these with Okular [kde.org] in presentation mode, easily. So I think Linux is more than capable in th
Well, maybe he's still living it.
Maybe there just haven't been any shared innovation on the Linux desktop. Ever thought about that?
That's entirely normal. Those machines belong to the conference and presenters supposedly have no say. I guess people are expecting everyone to be paranoid like rms when it comes to commercial software (or more recently, open source software such as LLVM.)
Even rms gave one of his TED(x?) talks from a Windows machine. Stop being paranoid.
Apathy, lack of caring about political posture - not willing to eat his own dog food.
People in positions like that should be more sensitive to appearances, I'm sure in his mind it's not a big deal, which is why his mind should be in another line of work.
Do you want to know the best way for an executive to give an out of touch presentation?
Don't use your own product.
What this guy does isn't a huge deal, but if he had personal trouble with the linux desktop, perhaps he or most likely one of the developers under his influence would scratch that itch for all of us. Leadership is a tough thing when you don't live by example.
I guess that explains Tim Cook and the complete lack of updates for some Macs, laughable updates for others and for-the-rich-only Macs.
Back in the late 90s I was working with a bunch of guys who were promoting a new product idea that ran on Palm Pilots - it took a while to convince them that they really should own, carry and use Palm Pilots themselves if they wanted to make the most effective pitches to the VCs. They finally did, and just after they did they hooked up with a VC that gave them actual funding.
My desktop has been linux for maybe 9 years now. started centos 5 with no windows boot after dual booting fedora/windows since the 90s.
Year of the linux desktop kinda irrelevent now isn't it? Linux devices have had the lions share of global cpu cycles since the samsung s5. Even microsoft released its flagship visual studio product for generic linux in recent years, and office runs on android linux natively for a while, not that you need it now libreoffice has the ribbon ui. China and Russia and many other c
My desktop has been linux for maybe 9 years now. started centos 5 with no windows boot after dual booting fedora/windows since the 90s.
I'm pretty sure Fedora didn't exist in the '90s. I assume you mean Red Hat?
fedora was launced 2003 according to wikipedia, before that was mandrake linux and an early redhat, but fedora was the first install i started using more than windows. all basically the same because they use the redhat rpm system.
The only reason I ask [and I don't have an opinion on the claim one way or the other] is because I'm aware of several friends of mine who run both Windows and Linux
The same Reason Many of us Greybeards use MACs (Score:4, Interesting)
My FOSS days started in 1995 with FreeBSD, and then in 1996 with Linux (Slackware Unleashed, I forget the Version) in the University, then I was a firm proponent on the server side... I've been hearing about the linux desktop for a loooong time...
But, that was 22 years ago. Nowadays, in a production desktop, I have some requirements, which are quite different from the requirements on a Phone, or a Kiosk, or a retail point, or a computer for Kids/Schools:
* I want the power of an OpenSource Unix (Darwin) under the Hood, wrapped in a slick GUI (sadly, propiertary) that makes my workflow Easier and does not change all of the sudden (BTW, Ubuntians, how's the Transition from MIR/Unity to Wayland GNOME going?).
* Also, is nice if the Hardware in which that software resides is well built, and all the drivers play nice (granted, thanks to things like Dell's project MIR, this is easier nowadays with Linux too). I have stuff to do. Playing decetvive with drivers and libraries was entertaining in 2002 (last time I did that). Nowadays, not so much, quite the contrary, very, very frustrating!!!
* Also, I want commonly used productivity Software available, no matter if it is FOSS or Closed. The dektop/laptop is a TOOL for Production, I want to use the most suitable tools to do my work. For instance, when I was teaching at the university, I did Everything using LibreOffice (for MAC). When I started doing technical training for Telco OpenStack Cloud (Huawei's Flavour) and Hadoop/Spark/Storm (Nokia's CEMoD 16), I pretty much had to use Office. otherwise, the powerpoints would loose all formatting, and it would take ages to fix that (and no one paid me to fix it), Macros in the Excel report sheets would be borked. Also, many iLO/IPIMI/Javascript crap would not work on Linux... You get the drift.
* But, from time to time I have to unwind. I want the available games in steam for my machine to cont in the Thousands, not in the hundreds...
* Speaking of telco clouds: What do you think those clouds used? If you guessed KVM, Redhat, CentOS, SuSE, Apache, Puppet, MariaDB, Postgres, yarn, etc, you are right, come collect your prize. The requirements for servers are different than from desktop, which in turn are different from cellphones, which in turn are different from kids/school computers, which in turn are different from
... you get the idea!!!
Now, these are the reasons why he did it. Having said that, the irony does not escape me that, he being a top dog in a linux company, he should "Eat his own dog food". Even microsoft eats their own dog food.
But, this being The Linux Foundation, and not The GNU/Linux foundation, or the FOSS foundation: how much of FOSS is "his own dog food". Certainly the linux kernel is. But neither X-free86 nor Wayland seems to be part of his dog food. Nor are KDE/GNOME/Enligthment/all other window environments out there. Is Pulseaudio/ALSA part of his dog food? What about security practices like demanding the root PW for changing the timezone or adding a printer from school? So, If the guy used a MAC with OSX instead of linux, can you blame him? perhaps a little bit, yes. If he also used PowerPoint or Keynote instead of LibreOffice, can you blame him? In my oppinion, no way!!!!
Do not believe me, well, perhaps this guy who was using a macbook on 2012 (with linux), that does not like GNOME 3 and maybe, just maybe, knows a thing or two about linux (certainly he knows more about linux than me and you), can enlighten you all, even more than I can, on why some people preffer MACs to Linux and WinPCs. Please read his rant on the link...
http://www.zdnet.com/article/l... [zdnet.com]