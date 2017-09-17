Will Linux Innovation Be Driven By Microsoft? (infoworld.com) 60
Adobe's VP of Mobile (and a former intellectual property lawyer) sees "a very possible future where Microsoft doesn't merely accept a peaceful coexistence with Linux, but instead enthusiastically embraces it as a key to its future," noting Microsoft's many Linux kernel developers and arguing it's already innovating around Linux -- especially in the cloud. An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Even seemingly pedestrian work -- like making Docker containers work for Windows, not merely Linux -- is a big deal for enterprises that don't want open source politics infesting their IT. Or how about Hyper-V containers, which marry the high density of containers to the isolation of traditional VMs? That's a really big deal...
Microsoft has started hiring Linux kernel developers like Matthew Wilcox, Paul Shilovsky, and (in mid-2016) Stephen Hemminger... Microsoft now employs 12 Linux kernel contributors. As for what these engineers are doing, Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman says, "Microsoft now has developers contributing to various core areas of the kernel (memory management, core data structures, networking infrastructure), the CIFS filesystem, and of course many contributions to make Linux work better on its Hyper-V systems." In sum, the Linux Foundation's Jim Zemlin declares, "It is accurate to say they are a core contributor," with the likelihood that Hemminger's and others' contributions will move Microsoft out of the kernel contribution basement into the upper echelons.
The article concludes that "Pigs, in other words, do fly. Microsoft, while maintaining its commitment to Windows, has made the necessary steps to not merely run on Linux but to help shape the future of Linux."
Embrace, extend, extinguish (Score:3, Informative)
You know the drill.
Re: Embrace, extend, extinguish (Score:2, Funny)
Poor, defenceless, multi-billion-dollar Microsoft.
Go on then. (Score:1)
Defend them with actual arguments, I dare you. Do you have any research to share?
No, "THAT'S FUD [gifbin.com]" is not an actual argument. These guise have a long and distinguished track record of doing exactly this, so we know exactly what will happen, making the fear well-founded and dispelling the other two.
Re: (Score:1)
Defend them with actual arguments, I dare you.
There is no need to provide actual arguments when the original claim didn't make any arguments either. Surely the onus is on the original accuser to prove their EEE meme. The only link that your provided in your post is to an irrelevant gif about racism.
You say that Microsoft has a track record of this, but what has it actually successfully embraced, extended and extinguished? When they are contributing to an open source project (that can be forked at any time by anyone), how can they possibly extinguish th
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well for one, Ie all but killed Netscape. There was a big lawsuit over it
Competition is not the same as Embrace, Extend and Extinguish. Sure, Microsoft added their own HTML elements, but so did Netscape (like layers). They certainly didn't extend any Netscape code, and the lawsuit was not about EEE.
Netscape pretty much killed itself by becoming monstrously big and slow, then taking way too long to create a new version because they started again from scratch. People bleat on about IE having the advantage because it came with the operating system, but that doesn't stop any browser
Re: (Score:1)
Gave it away free
Which essentially killed Netscape, who was charging at the time
hence, Extinguish
Re: Embrace, extend, extinguish (Score:2, Insightful)
It is the hard truth. Microsoft has not changed its underlying culture. As soon as it feels it has enough power to do so, it will pervert the open source community around Linux. Even the summary already spells it out: "open source politics" as if that is bad. The corporations not wanting to participate in those politics, shouldn't be using open source software. I've (professionally) seen many examples in the past few years of Microsoft putting on an open source friendly face for their own benefit, and stabb
Re: (Score:2)
No I don't. What is the drill? Assume that a company that has wholly changed from actively attempting to squash competition on the desktop to being a cloud based services provider who already has close to 100% market share on the desktop still follows a strategy from 20 years ago?
EEE takes a lot of time, money and effort. So why would they do it? What is their incentive?
The desktop? Nope. They've shown to be able to fuck users quite badly without losing marketshare to Linux, so that's not a threat to them.
T
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
you know, apart from the hundred of thousands of lines of code Microsoft has already put in the Linux kernel.
Guess better than suing or being assholes (Score:4, Interesting)
MS has backed up it's words with c#,
.net core, Microsoft code editor, SQL server, and Git VFS all ported to Linux. Also Ubuntu for Windows 10 is coming along nicely as well.
Competition is good and since it's now the 2010s I hope most slashdoters realize as Microsoft's new CEO realized. That the 1990s are over.
I feel MS is really worried about losing web developers which explains Ubuntu for Windows as well as Android emulators and Python into VS 2017 (no folks you did not misread that.)
Time will tell
Re: (Score:2)
Shut up Trump supporter. No one cares what you think!
That's similar to what I told the Ubuntu for Windows subsystem. Shut up Linux emulator! No one cares what you thunk!
Same old story (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Came here for this, did not leave disappointed. Yeah sure, EEE makes sense if you're completely blind to what MS has done in the past 10 years, but it fails the sniff test and also doesn't make sense if you apply any thought at all.
They have zero incentive to extinguish Linux. It isn't costing them even a spec of market share. For all the fucking over of users, for the privacy invasions, for the forced updates, for the unusable hardware... their desktop market share has given up but a rounding error to Linu
Re: (Score:3)
This is why you don't get a bad reputation. Microsoft knew what they were doing and didn't care. A lot of people in tech, including me, suffered under their reign. If the stench of their foul deeds follows them for decades, well, that's their own fault. Following that strategy made them into the megabillion dollar success that they are today. And here they are following the same strategy again. Have they apologized? Showed remorse? Paid reparations? If not why should anyone believe that the tiger cha
Actually the bigger influence is in the userspace (Score:2)
We now have a huge rush of people conditioned in a Windows world transferring the ideas they learned there to the userspace. Ideas like complex service management, binary log files or the ability for a normal userspace program to disable system shutdown.
The result are monstrosities like ConsoleKit, Pulseaudio and SystemD.
Re: (Score:2)
The result are monstrosities like ConsoleKit, Pulseaudio and SystemD.
Which developers behind those projects have come from the Windows world?
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, I didn't make that clear. I mean people who grew up with Windows, before they started to program. People who have experienced all the glossy surface of Windows, but never the problems of those design decisions.
They now think that the mind-set behind the design of Windows is great and that the problems are just in the implementation... and that they, obviously, can do it much better.
At the same time, they dismiss the UNIX philosophy as outdated.
Re: Copyright Issues (Score:1)
No, they can't create a closed source version of Linux. They could revoke the GPL on it, though, because Linux uses version 2 rather than 3. However, that risk exists with code contributed by anyone else, too. Funny that you trust a patent troll like IBM, but won't trust Microsoft.
MS Office (Score:2)
It is hard to imagine a time where MS is offering Office for Linux. For me, and no doubt plenty of others, this is the reason I do not use Linux as a primary OS. For my work Office is required. Not something which "sort of" works with office documents either. Part of my work includes making vba macros for several of our sites, all of which are on office 16. This of course works only with excel and nothing else.
A few years ago, gaming was also the reason I still used Windows. I do still game from time to tim
Re: (Score:3)
Well, Office for Mac works.....sort of. I'm sure they'll get the bugs and interoperability worked out Real Soon Now.
Re: (Score:2)
It is hard to imagine a time where MS is offering Office for Linux.
I have no problem opening up Office 365 on Linux. Before you say it's not "Office" remember that if you search Microsoft Office on any search engine or go to Office.com or go to the Microsoft store the first thing you will be greeted with is Office 365.
To say they aren't pushing a desktop version would be disingenuous, they are actively hiding it. So their "premier" Office product most definitely runs on Linux.
IBM, meanwhile (Score:2)
has been pushing development of linux partitions on its mid-range and mainframe devices for years.
A bit unlikely, but smart - run your favourite OS as one or more partitions on this high-spec hardware. They still rule the market for high-uptime hardware.... with an appropriate price tag, of course.
Think Peloton (Score:3)
Think of a peloton in the Tour de France. Think of the bizarre cathedral on magic wheels we now have rolling along. If Microsoft want to take a turn pulling the magic penguin train along, we should embrace them, welcome them in, be friends and comrades in the game of MakeTheBloodyMachineWork. We have nothing to fear from them, the can embrace us, and extend us all they like. They will never extinguish the flame of our inner penguin.
Re: (Score:2)
If you think a
/. comment, made in jest, where I was so high on coffee that I missed the bloody y key with my right pointy finger... that coffee'd up...
If you think that demonstrates _anything_ about the Open Source community, of which I am not even a part, being a former Free Software nutter, and a kind of PoohBear programmer who lives the philosophy that if your program takes more than 1000 lines, you're using the wrong language... (And generally I start to get worried when I've used more than 10 lines fo
Re: (Score:2)
When it comes to Open Source, I'm of the mind that it would be less effort to write a better solution to the problem I face, than to try and solve the makes-NP-hard-look-like-a-teddy-bears-tea-party-Hard problem of figuring out how to explain OpenSource and FreeSoftware to somebody who doesn't already get it. Gates didn't get it. Ballmer didn't get it. Nadella seems to get it.