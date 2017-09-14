KDE Plasma 5.11 Beta Released (kde.org) 6
JRiddell writes: The original and best linux desktop has a new version, KDE Plasma 5.11 beta is out. UI improvements include a redesigned System Settings and notification history. Privacy improvements include Plasma Vault, which helps you store your files securely. Progress on Wayland support continues with many people now using it as their daily setup. The full changelog can be viewed here.
Best Linux Desktop? (Score:1)
I think the GNOME team would disagree. I hear the next version of GNOME is eschewing all legacy widgets, menus, cursors, and other harbingers of uncoolness to all be replaced with hamburger buttons.
Re:Best Linux Desktop? (Score:4, Funny)
Unless they introduce an app that you click and it orders a hamburger. That'll look like a banana.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the GNOME team would disagree.
KDE Plasma is very nice. It is currently the most advanced and polished desktop, of all o/s (not just Linux). Little annoyances (like incompatible clipboards) are a thing of the past. It's a very pleasant environment.
Between the old school GNOME and the buggy Cinnamon, KDE is a pretty good option.
Re: (Score:1)
More secure, no systemd, and it's free.
And it even installs itself, whether you like it or not!