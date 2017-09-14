Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


KDE Plasma 5.11 Beta Released

Posted by BeauHD
JRiddell writes: The original and best linux desktop has a new version, KDE Plasma 5.11 beta is out. UI improvements include a redesigned System Settings and notification history. Privacy improvements include Plasma Vault, which helps you store your files securely. Progress on Wayland support continues with many people now using it as their daily setup. The full changelog can be viewed here.

  • Best Linux Desktop? (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think the GNOME team would disagree. I hear the next version of GNOME is eschewing all legacy widgets, menus, cursors, and other harbingers of uncoolness to all be replaced with hamburger buttons.

    • Re:Best Linux Desktop? (Score:4, Funny)

      by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @08:27PM (#55199761) Homepage Journal

      Unless they introduce an app that you click and it orders a hamburger. That'll look like a banana.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      I think the GNOME team would disagree.

      KDE Plasma is very nice. It is currently the most advanced and polished desktop, of all o/s (not just Linux). Little annoyances (like incompatible clipboards) are a thing of the past. It's a very pleasant environment.

      Between the old school GNOME and the buggy Cinnamon, KDE is a pretty good option.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dknj ( 441802 )

        KDE has bad memory leaks. I use it extensively as a desktop and not a week goes by without having to jump to a console to kill an app or have to physically reboot because the lock screen has decided to leak all of my physical ram and swap space. Every release I report the bug, every release the bug just moves to another part of the system. I have given up on PIM because akondi is a crashing POS. KDE's KIO plugin architecture is cool but useless because all files must be copied temporarily to be given a

  • Maybe the first FOSS one.

  • How much better is KDE 5.x that KDE 4.x in relation to eye strain ?

    For me, before 4.x, blood would almost pour out of eyes after 30 minutes. 4.x is 100x better (still on 4.x), but no matter what I did after a while I would get a bit of eye strain.

    With GNOME (2.x/3.x) on the same machine I have no issues, so I end up using that or a window manager most of the time. But I do prefer KDE workflow much more.

    BTW, I have download and tried many KDE 4.x themes/color schemes, if it was not for "Lucky Eyes" 4.x wou

