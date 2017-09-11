Torvalds Wants Attackers To Join Linux Before They Turn To the "Dark Side" (eweek.com) 40
darthcamaro writes: People attack Linux everyday and Linus Torvalds is impressed by many of them. Speaking at the Open Source Summit in LA, Torvalds said he wants to seek out those that would attack Linux and get them to help improve Linux, before they turn to the 'dark side.' "There are smart people doing bad things, I wish they were on our side and they could help us," Torvalds said. "Where I want us to go, is to get as many smart people as we can before they turn to the dark side. We would improve security that way and get those that are interested in security to come to us, before they attack us," he added.
This does not, however, mean we should not try. Also no reason to completely write off the dark-side folks, sometimes they see the light and come around.
And sometimes they just cut your hand off using a saber made of "light".
There are also a lot of "Dark Side" folks who have no real talent of their own. They can run scripts written by talented people and can cause a lot of damage, but if given the chance to break into a system without their pre-written scripts, wouldn't get very far.
The Linux community attacks itself the worst. (Score:4, Insightful)
The Linux community attacks itself far worse than vague "black-hat hackers", Microsoft, SCO, or any other external force ever could hope to do.
Just look at the immense community disruption that systemd has caused. It's clearly unwanted by a lot of the community, especially the serious users like the developers and administrators who are responsible for running Linux servers and other critical Linux installations. Forcing systemd into Debian tore apart the decades-old community of what was once the most stable, reliable and trusted Linux distro around.
Then there's GNOME 3, which has also caused a huge schism within the Linux community. It's pretty widely disliked, yet is forced on users as the default desktop environment by a number of the major Linux distros. While GNOME 2 eventually got to a point where it was mostly usable, we shouldn't forget that the GNOME project itself was initially founded for ideological reasons, rather than practical reasons, again splitting the community.
It doesn't help that Ubuntu had been dabbling with things like Upstart, Unity and Mir for a long while, again splintering the community.
When harm comes to the Linux community, it's pretty much never some external force that's responsible. It's the Linux community turning on itself in one way or another. It's one set of Linux users attacking some other set of Linux users. The Linux community is its own worst enemy.
We need to stop Linux-on-Linux violence!
You [thegreatbob] stole my Subject: line! I shall now join the Dark Side and destroy you and all your Linux minions! Little disappointed you didn't do more with the angle, which probably won't prevent you from receiving some so-called insightful mods on today's Slashdot.
Actually, I wanted to approach the topic from the angle of possible solutions. However, if you remember me, you know I already think I have all the solutions, and in this case it's a better financial model for Linux. If you have the money to
Unfortunately, it's far easier to destroy and harm than it is to create and improve... I doubt there are many among us who haven't derived some kind of pleasure from breaking something at some point in their lives. This does not, however, mean we should not try. Also no reason to completely write off the dark-side folks, sometimes they see the light and come around.
Lol....there are two very distinct mindsets - those that create, and those that destroy. Programmers/Engineers are good at the creating mindset while black/white hats are good at the destruction mindsets. It's usually hard for someone of one mindset to switch to the other - not impossible, but hard to do. And honestly we need both mindsets - which is really what Torvalds is gunning for; because if you only have people that know how to create something then it will be full of security holes.
How about? (Score:2)
Can anyone attacking Linux come up with anything better?
One thing that I think could improve Linux is to utilize more processor privilege levels if the processor supports it to better protect the kernel from crashes due to a bad driver or other code that don't need full privileges.
They could stop fucking up UIs all the time.
Linus probably only cares about the command line UI, as all the others are outside his scope.
The problem in the past was that it required extra context switching between every daemon. Probably programmers would just get around this using shared memory for all the daemons rather than pipes and you are back to square one.
NSA Linux, er, SE-Linux not good enough? (Score:2)
/sarcasm I'm shocked, shocked I tell you that SE Linux [nsa.gov] isn't good enough! [wikipedia.org]
He is sounding more like the US of A (Score:2)
Linus, I am afraid, is sounding more like the USA, with its [former] relationship with what became the Taliban, even though the spheres of influence are very far apart. Am I alone?
Linus, I am afraid, is sounding more like the USA, with its [former] relationship with what became the Taliban, even though the spheres of influence are very far apart. Am I alone?
Yes. Yes you are.
Linus check yourself before you wreck Linux (Score:1, Insightful)
