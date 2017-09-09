Linux Pioneer SUSE Marks 25 Years In the Field (itwire.com) 51
troublemaker_23 shares an article from ITWire: The Germany-based SUSE Linux marked a milestone last week: on Friday, September 2, the company turned 25, a remarkable achievement in an industry where the remains of software companies litter the landscape around the world... SUSE was formed in 1992 by three university students -- Hubert Mantel, Roland Dyroff, and Burchard Steinbild. The fourth man in the equation was software engineer Thomas Fehr. They had a simple objective: to build software and deliver UNIX support. Linux had been around for a little more than a year at that point and they decided to use it... The name S.u.S.E is a German acronym and means "Software und System-Entwicklung", or "Software and systems development". The name was later changed to SuSE and some years on became SUSE...
Like other open source outfits, SUSE has widened its services and now not only provides an enterprise Linux distribution but has a well developed software-defined storage product and one for a container-as-a-service option. It also caters to those seeking cloud options and does more than its fair share in contributing to upstream FOSS projects. Along the way, it has spawned a top-notch community distribution, openSUSE, which is run by an autonomous board led by the ebullient British developer Richard Brown.
S.u.S.E Linux was one of the first distros, arriving in 1994 after Soft Landing Systems Linux (in mid-1992) and Slackware.
or even Windows instead.
I stopped reading right there, but I then realized it was too late!
Dude, you should perhaps consider educating yourself before making posting uninformed verbiage on a respectable resource like Slashdot.
Well that's the difference, you see - Windows doesn't have systemd. Just give it a year or so and systemd will have Windows.
Re:How is it different from Red Hat's distros?
No shit.. You stated
It's like all modern Linux distros, with the exception of unusable niche ones like Slackware, Devuan and even Gentoo, have basically become shitty clones of Fedora with the main difference being what you type to install packages. Otherwise they're pretty much all the same, forcing crap like systemd, GNOME 3 and PulseAudio on you.
If you knew what you were talking about, you'd KNOW that distros such as Slackware and
Devuan DO NOT use systemd, AND you'd NOT be saying they're unusable.. The fact you
say they're unusable means you don't know squat about Linux..
Re:How is it different from Red Hat's distros?
Aside from that OpenSUSE, IMHO, it has the hands down best hardware support of any distribution. I used to slum it with Ubuntu when I ran into packages missing in OpenSUSE, but that's almost never the case now. SUSE build services are awesome and if you haven't checked out SUSE studio, your missing out.
There's other differentiators as well. With Red Hat pulling out, Ubuntu throwing a lot of weight behind a ZFS kernel module, and Debian staying in the dark ages, SUSE is now the only major Linux vendor putting serious effort into BTRFS.
While I don't use SUSE, their continued existence is something that benefits others too.
Re:How is it different from Red Hat's distros?
it uses GNOME 3
No. The default desktop is KDE. See
https://en.opensuse.org/KDE [opensuse.org]
And German companies, such as SUSE, are required to have stricter privacy protections than American companies, such as Red Hat.
It's no wonder so many people are moving away from Linux, and using alternate OSes like FreeBSD, macOS or even Windows instead.
Got some stats for this? If you do, let's see them
... I'd be genuinely interested. If you don't, you're a troll.
How is use a different package format a possible advantage for Debian but not for Fedora/SUSE? They are both different to each other.
I preferred SUSE but I don't remember all that much about why, but:
1) Didn't the default desktop used to be KDE for SUSE? Or neither/pick what you want? Is the default Gnome now?
2) SUSE normal media used an actual configurable installer I think where you get to pick what you wanted whereas Fedora just threw in whatever crap they thought you should have and that was that. (Ther
Re:How is it different from Red Hat's distros?
From what I read (thought they went under) is it's significantly cheaper than Redhat.
You're looking at features. Corporations don't care about pulse audio and packages. They want support and server hardware support. If SuSE has the same level as Redhat then it can be cheaper and it's someone they can sue if it fails and call if there is a problem.
The question is if anything is certified for SuSE anymore or is it Solaris, Windows Server, or Redhat? Not meant as a troll but I have not heard anything about it since Bush was in office
Re:How is it different from Red Hat's distros?
My understanding is that RH wants you to license every copy once you licence any copy of RH. SUSE doesn't really care if your license lapses, you just won't be getting support on that machine anymore.
When you say Europe, do you mean Germany?
CentOS is cheaper still.
I think it's one of the supported nixy platforms for SAP, along with RHEL and the Oracle one that's basically RHEL.
Redhat Eula bans centos. You must only use Redhat for all servers.Not pay for one license and use their support for CentOS. Still if there is a problem with one of your Dell servers they will tell you to install Redhat and hang up. Enterprise support is a big thing for CIOs for this reason.
unusable niche ones like Slackware, Devuan and even Gentoo
Unusable? I've been using Gentoo for years. And with Gentoo you have the option of using or not using systemd as you choose. Gentoo might be unusable for you maybe, but not for me.
no wonder so many people are moving away from Linux
Not so. Look at RHT share price: it keeps going up and up as more companies start using it. My real-world experience tells me that what you are saying "just ain't so". It appears you took your own experience and extrapolated and exaggerated it from a small manure pile to produce a proportion of dung as high as Mt. Ever
Package dependencies: SuSE used to shine...
I used to love SuSE for its ability to manage dependencies, especially circular dependencies. These used to drive mu nuts on RedHat.
To "resolve" them, I often used to "force install" them, ruining my system in the process. I understand things have since changed [for the better], right?
To "resolve" them, I often used to "force install" them, ruining my system in the process. I understand things have since changed [for the better], right?
Yeah. Now we use Windows 10!
Re:
"I've learned that it's a chiefly British term meaning 'having effeminate gaiety and flamboyance'.
And you'd be wrong [ https://en.oxforddictionaries.... [oxforddictionaries.com]
:
ebullient, adjective
1 Cheerful and full of energy. ‘she sounded ebullient and happy’
2 archaic (of liquid or matter) boiling or agitated as if boiling. ‘misted and ebullient seas’
Re:
Suse is the german spelling for Susan.
SUSE was formed in 1992
Shit, I'm old.
SUSE is 25, I'm not.
I bought SuSE
Back when Linux distributions were sold in stores, I bought a boxed version of SuSE from Best Buy for $35. I installed Postfix, but everytime I did an update Postfix was replaced by Sendmail. Very annoying. So I sold it on Ebay (yes, forreal!) for $10 or so. Those were the days...
Re:
Re:
We use SuSE SLES at work, and Novell/MicroFocus would say "Soos-say", which just sounds really wrong to my ears.
I'd always read it was pronounced "Soo-suh". Whatever. We've stuck by SLES11 because it's SystemV, and they went to SystemD with version 12.
I can't knock YaST though, I love that for a set up tool. Of course, it's use is entirely optional; but recommended.
They used to make Linux right?
Whatever happened to then?
You never forget your first one
Was my first Linux distribution with a 0.97 kernel. Good times.