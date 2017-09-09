Linux.com Raves About New Snap-Centric 'Nitrux' Distro (linux.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes Linux.com: What happens when you take Ubuntu 17.10, a new desktop interface (one that overlays on top of KDE), snap packages, and roll them all up into a pseudo rolling release? You get Nitrux. At first blush, this particular Linux distribution seems more of an experiment than anything else -- to show how much the KDE desktop can be tweaked to resemble the likes of the Elementary OS or MacOS desktops. At its heart, however, it's much more than that... This particular take on the Linux desktop is focused on the portable, universal nature of snap packages and makes use of a unique desktop, called Nomad, which sits atop KDE Plasma 5... The desktop includes a dock, a system/notification tray, a quick search tool (Plasma Search), and an app menu. Of all the elements on the desktop, it's the Plasma Search tool that will appeal to anyone looking for an efficient means to interact with their desktops. With this tool, you can just start typing on a blank desktop to see a list of results. Say, for example, you want to open LibreOffice writer; on the blank desktop, just start typing "libre" and related entries will appear...
Skilled Linux users should have no problem using Nitrux and might find themselves intrigued with the snap-centric Nomad desktop. The one advantage of having a distribution centered around snap packages would be the ease with which you could quickly install and uninstall a package, without causing issues with other applications... In the end, Nitrux is a beautiful desktop that is incredibly efficient to use -- only slightly hampered by an awkward installer and a lack of available snap packages. Give this distribution a bit of time to work out the kinks and it could become a serious contender.
The GUI-focused distro even includes Android apps in the menu -- although Linux.com's reviewer notes that "on two different installations, I have yet to get this feature to work. Even the pre-installed Android apps never start."
The desktop is the new terminal, with autocomplete?
Complete with systemd.
Look, I'm not going to judge your GUI based on the fact that KDE has been a disaster for years or that you're based on a non-LTE Ubuntu distro that's going to be EOL before you finish getting your wireless driver working right or the fact that you think typing in your GUI to search for an application is a new innovation...
But if you include "beautiful" in your tagline, the very first screenshot you use to advertise yourself better actually be beautiful, and not this piece of junk.
Command line (Score:3)
Funny, when I start typing on the command line, and hit tab, the same thing happens. Only then, after I select the application, I'm free to type the name of the file that I want to open, too. And any options that I want to select.
And, from what I recall, those aspects were present in the command line, oh, back when I started with TOPS-20 in the mid 1980s, and might not have been new, then. Indeed, as I recall with the TOPS-20 command line, you were free to type a question mark at the start of any argument to see what the possible values were; now THAT was a sweet thing, because it eliminated 75% of the times I needed to look up the documentation.
And, if the reader does not care to recognize computer history quite that old because of some encephalopathic imperfection, add-ons like Launchy have been doing exactly the same thing (type on the Windows desktop automatically engages searching for applications) for just over a decade now (since early 2007), and works under Linux, too.
So, new feature? In no way or sense, except a perhaps incredibly narrow one such as "the developers never heard of it because they're too inexperienced."
Their site is badly designed (Score:1)
nxos.org disables scrolling (except on mobile, apparently) so that text is cut off at the bottom if the browser viewport isn't as tall as the designer expected.
Seeing that they can't design Web pages properly hardly inclines me to try the software.
Docks need to die (Score:2)
No thanks (Score:2)
The world doesn't need another Linux distro. We already have Ubuntu/Debian and Fedora/CentOS.
What we really need is unification, optimization, and a smoothly UI/UX.
Someone needs to EOL Gentoo, Arch, Mandriva, Slackware, Suse et al who keep clogging up search results and waste bandwidth with their shit distros.