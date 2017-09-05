Linux Kernel 4.13 Officially Released (softpedia.com) 9
prisoninmate writes: As expected, the Linux 4.13 kernel series was made official this past weekend by none other than its creator, Linus Torvalds, which urges all Linux users to start migrating to this version as soon as possible. Work on Linux kernel 4.13 started in mid-July with the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone, which already gave us a glimpse of the new features coming to this major kernel branch. There are, of course, numerous improvements and support for new hardware through updated drivers and core components. Highlights of Linux kernel 4.13 include Intel's Cannon Lake and Coffee Lake CPUs, support for non-blocking buffered I/O operations to improve asynchronous I/O support, support for "lifetime hints" in the block layers and the virtual filesystem, AppArmor enhancements, and better power management. There's also AMD Raven Ridge support implemented in the AMDGPU graphics driver, which received numerous improvements, support for five-level page tables was added in the s390 architecture, and the structure randomization plugin was added as part of the build system.
I'm thinking to upgrade my computer but I want to make sure Linux can take it... Linux has never been great with support for new hardware but a poorly supported CPU really surprised me.
AMD has a recall on the crashy Ryzens. Contact customer service if you're affected.
Errata happen, but If you want to be pissed about something, let it be AMD's refusal to provide thermal management documentation. It's insane - they will eventually capitulate and release the docs, but right now they're killing a golden oppor
Still no mount events! (Score:4, Interesting)
As someone who has been working on an init system for Linux, I can assure you that there is literally no event for when a mount has occurred! The best you can do is poll
/proc/self/mountinfo to see if it's changed since you last looked. Udev had mount event support but it was so buggy and wrong that they decided to remove it completely!
New processor support is nice but how about better event support for userspace programs?
