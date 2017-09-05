Linux Kernel 4.13 Officially Released

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


prisoninmate writes: As expected, the Linux 4.13 kernel series was made official this past weekend by none other than its creator, Linus Torvalds, which urges all Linux users to start migrating to this version as soon as possible. Work on Linux kernel 4.13 started in mid-July with the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone, which already gave us a glimpse of the new features coming to this major kernel branch. There are, of course, numerous improvements and support for new hardware through updated drivers and core components. Highlights of Linux kernel 4.13 include Intel's Cannon Lake and Coffee Lake CPUs, support for non-blocking buffered I/O operations to improve asynchronous I/O support, support for "lifetime hints" in the block layers and the virtual filesystem, AppArmor enhancements, and better power management. There's also AMD Raven Ridge support implemented in the AMDGPU graphics driver, which received numerous improvements, support for five-level page tables was added in the s390 architecture, and the structure randomization plugin was added as part of the build system.

  • Still no mount events! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday September 05, 2017 @01:10PM (#55141663)

    As someone who has been working on an init system for Linux, I can assure you that there is literally no event for when a mount has occurred! The best you can do is poll /proc/self/mountinfo to see if it's changed since you last looked. Udev had mount event support but it was so buggy and wrong that they decided to remove it completely!

    New processor support is nice but how about better event support for userspace programs?

    • "Udev had mount event support but it was so buggy and wrong that they decided to remove it completely!" Why didn't someone fix it instead of removing it? Isn't that the beauty of open source and possible downfall?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Ayano ( 4882157 )
        Because it is a difficult problem to solve given this involves hardware handshakes which depend on hardware manufacturers playing ball. There' also a slew of other events as well; but you can sit and complain about FOSS though. That's easy to do.

        • Because it is a difficult problem to solve given this involves hardware handshakes which depend on hardware manufacturers playing ball.

          You pulled that out of your ass. A mount notification would depend only on successful completion of the mount syscall.

          There' also a slew of other events as well; but you can sit and complain about FOSS though. That's easy to do.

          Would be nice if you bothered to inform yourself instead of posting trash.

      • Why didn't someone fix it instead of removing it?

        Because a nasty patchwork of code in a place where it doesn't belong is not the answer.

        • So the solution is to not have the events?

          • So the solution is to not have the events?

            No the solution is to have event generated by the system that is responsible for performing the action. That is kind of the point.
            You're asking to fix something that can't be properly fixed in the place that you want it fixed.

      • If something is broken, but nobody has complained, then obviously nobody is using it and the code can be deleted.

        Or at least this is a line of reasoning that is commonly used to remove features from open source software.

    • I want an event when a monitor is connected or disconnected. I have to poll in /sys to find when that happens.

      • sysfs is generated using uevents from the kernel. That is an event you can detect via netlink. see also: NETLINK_KOBJECT_UEVENT

    • "Udev had mount event support but it was so buggy and wrong that they decided to remove it completely!"

      Udev can detect mount events such as the DVD being ejected by the eject button on the front of the unit. From an old bug report in launchpad.net [launchpad.net].

      /etc/udev/rules.d/61-sr0-change.rules

      KERNEL=="sr0", ACTION=="change", RUN+="/usr/local/bin/sr0_change.sh"

  • It's kinda weird that to select the BFQ io scheduler I have to specify it on the boot grub line. But I can still change from noop/deadline/cfg on the command prompt.

    I've been really happy with BFQ, but having to select the elevator=bfq on the grub is annoying and sometimes 4.13 hangs. Then I end up with manually editting my grub for some kernels...

