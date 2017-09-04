Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Android Google Operating Systems Software Linux Technology

With Android Oreo, Google Is Introducing Linux Kernel Requirements (betanews.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the ticket-to-ride dept.
Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: As is easy to tell by comparing versions of Android from different handset manufacturers, developers are -- broadly speaking -- free to do whatever they want with Android, but with Oreo, one aspect of this is changing. Google is introducing a new requirement that OEMs must meet certain requirements when choosing the Linux kernel they use. Until now, as pointed out by XDA Developers, OEMs have been free to use whatever Linux kernel they wanted to create their own version of Android. Of course, their builds still had to pass Google's other tests, but the kernel number itself was not an issue. Moving forward, Android devices running Oreo must use at least kernel 3.18, but there are more specific requirements to meet as well. Google explains on the Android Source page: "Android O mandates a minimum kernel version and kernel configuration and checks them both in VTS as well as during an OTA. Android device kernels must enable the kernel .config support along with the option to read the kernel configuration at runtime through procfs."

With Android Oreo, Google Is Introducing Linux Kernel Requirements More | Reply

With Android Oreo, Google Is Introducing Linux Kernel Requirements

Comments Filter:

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chrisq ( 894406 )

      Whoooppeeee!

      All we need now is Wayland and the Unity desktop

      • Re:systemd here we come!

        All we need now is Wayland

        Congratulation, you've successfully described Jolla's Sailfish OS....

        and the Unity desktop

        ...and Canonical's attempts at Ubuntu Touch.

  • # echo "3.18" > /proc/version

    I know it's a little more complicated than that, but I know that some of those handset devs will be tempted to try just modifying the kernel number to pass the test.

  • So, they want you to run a kernel that is younger than two years old, and they want to be able to see which features it has enabled. Both perfectly reasonable requirements, most likely based or real engineering issues.

Slashdot Top Deals

Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm. -- Publius Syrus

Close