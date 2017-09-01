Linux Desktop Market Share Crosses 3% (netmarketshare.com) 41
Data for the month of August 2017 from reliable market analytics firm Net Applications is here, and it suggests that Linux has finally surpassed the three percent mark, quite possibly for the first time in recent years. According to Net Applications, the desktop market share of Linux jumped from 2.53 percent in July to 3.37 percent in August. There's no explanation for what amounted for this growth.
YEAR OF THE LINUX DESKTOP (Score:5, Funny)
has arrived!
Desktop is over. Now its all about smartphones.
And well. The year of Linux on smartphones was a couple of years ago.
Linux has already won. Poeple don't really know it yet.
Yeah, except that statistic is broken. The real Linux desktop market share is about double.
I would like to apologize. (Score:2)
I was getting my fortune read by a old gypsy woman and she said, "2017 can be the year of the Linux desktop... but there's a price." I accepted but honestly, I didn't think she could actually make people vote for Trump!
Desktop System? (Score:1)
You mean "traditional desktop computers". My Smart Phone (Android, but iPhones count too) is as powerful as any desktop was 10 years ago, and runs Linux (kernel). I would suggest that WebBrowser is the real "new" OS. Best example is Chromebooks, Linux kernel with enough specs to get you to a web browser.
The Desktop has moved to my pocket.
I've dealt with a couple of chromebooks... It's a terrible experience with exceedingly flaky drivers. It feels like every participant in that ecosystem is phoning it in.
I don't like to think *that* is what people perceive as 'a linux desktop', since a real distro is so much nicer.
It feels like every participant in that ecosystem is phoning it in.
You can install real Linux on a Chromebook. You just have to make sure you press and hold F5 or whatever during that five second time window every time you boot it up so that it doesn't reinstall ChromeOS.
Things like this are why we all love UX designers.
>> You just have to make sure you press and hold F5
.... so that it doesn't reinstall ChromeOS.
Or get a real laptop which doesn't destroy your data on boot.
Perhaps an application of that would be if you ever enter the US with a laptop. A data destroying laptop is then useful.
Margin of error? (Score:2)
This seems likely to be in the margin of error for the wider data...
Nowadays it's more viable than ever to get by, what with things like Valve throwing some weight behind it, but it's still unavoidable to need Windows in too many places. But when I can get away with not using Windows, it is a pleasure.
Perhaps, but it's only the beginning.
It was me (Score:2)
I reinstalled 3715 times trying to get a thermal issue solved with the 4.10 kernel.
I recompiled my kernel to get both my Sound Blaster 16 and my Trident 8900cl video card to work at the same time. In 1997!
Well, I can only speak for myself, but... (Score:2)
... two notebooks here that used to run Windows are now running a Debian distribution of Linux.
That explains that almost 100% increase in Linux usage.
Must be because of greatest desktop Gnome 3!
The gnome 3 developer located. That shit is horrible yo.
Oh come on, praise where it's due.
All hail PulseAudio! All hail systemd!
Looking at the trend (Score:1)
It seems clear that the losses in MacOS have appeared over in Linux. Maybe the lack of attention to the Mac line is having real world consequences, finally?
It seems clear that the losses in MacOS have appeared over in Linux.
July 2017
Mac: 6.02%
Linux: 2.53%
August 2017
Mac: 5.94%
Linux: 3.37%
Unless it takes 10 Linux desktops to replace each Mac, the math doesn't seem to work...
Reliable market analytics firm Net Applications (Score:3)
I don't know this company - on what basis is the qualifier "reliable" added? Are they somehow better than any other analytics firm?
First thing I thought of when I read that was how Trump will add stuff like this when he's about to make something up - like how his "friend Jim, who is a very, very substantial person" stopped going to Paris.
Amounted for? (Score:2)
There's no explanation for what amounted for this growth.
Is that supposed to be "what accounted for this growth"? Maybe my brain is broken. Is my brain broken?
"reliable" (Score:2)
from reliable market analytics firm Net Applications
I have no reason to doubt the stats, but when someone feels the need to insert the qualifier "reliable" like this for their own source, it immediately makes me question the reliability of the source.
I guess it's a variation of the rule of thumb that you should never trust anyone who says "trust me".
Just how bad (Score:2)
Does windows have to become before people start avoiding it?
Other than gaming (less and less over time), or business applications (more are web enabled) requiring windows apps, are there any reasons at all to use windows?
Chromebooks? (Score:2)
I wonder if this includes Chromebooks? If it does, that's likely the uptick. They've saw decent adoption rates. My niece in third grade was actually just given one for the school year to take home.