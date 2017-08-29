New Ryzen Running Stable On Linux, Threadripper Builds Kernel In 36 Seconds (phoronix.com) 58
An anonymous reader writes: After AMD confirmed the a "performance marginality problem" affecting some Ryzen Linux users, RMAs are being issued and replacement Ryzen processors arriving for affected opensource fans. Phoronix has been able to confirm that the new Ryzen CPUs are running stable without the segmentation fault problem that would occur under very heavy workloads. They have also been able to test now the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. The Threadripper 1950X on Linux is unaffected by any issues unless you count the lack of a thermal reporting driver. With the 32 threads under Linux they have been able to build the Linux kernel in just about a half minute.
Apple needs this not the $700 more intel cpu!
If Apple really wants to lower their costs they'll put their own A-series CPU/GPUs in their Macs.
Now that I have a gaming PC next to my Mac mini, I don't care as long as the future Mac can run the software I need. Bonus points if it means a cheaper MacBook Air that can run for 20 hours per charge.
I think he was probably talking about performance not cost. I've seen many claims that ARM processors can match desktop ones, but they are bad claims. ARM ones can do very well on microbenchmarks, but they lack the cache and memory bandwidth to go fast, because those things are expensive in terms of power, heat and die area.
What about multiple multi-core ARMs working in parallel compared to a single multi-core mobile CPU? Because that's what Apple uses in the Mac Mini, the MacBooks and the iMac. The MacBook is even worst, using an ultra-low-power mobile CPU, a single ARM is probably at least head-to-head with it, if not faster.
Whatever the cost, remember when the Keynote when they told us they had Mac OS X running on Intel CPUs since practically the beginning? You can be sure they also have macOS running on A11 (or whatever) in their labs right now.
And since power requirements and heat dissipation are much different in something the size of a MacBook air compared to something like an iPhone or iPad, you can be sure whatever numbers we've seen for the iPad Pro are lower than what we'd see in a A11-powered MacBook.
And the MacBook Pro and iMac have AMD GPUs for a long while. What is the problem?
http://appleinsider.com/articl... [appleinsider.com]
Re:Apple needs this not the $700 more intel cpu! (Score:4, Insightful)
I suspect that in the long run, Apple's plan is to replace Intel with their own custom chips. Their recent ARM SoCs don't clock as high as Intel chips, but they have been able to achieve similar performance per clock [extremetech.com] in many areas.
It's probably still a few years before they make the move to their own chips, but it seems like that's where they're going. This seems even more likely as the amount of performance needed for consumer PCs is going to remain relatively fixed while improvements in chip design and fabrication processes make it economically possible for Apple to use their own SoCs in their notebooks or desktops even if they can't compete with the most powerful high-end Intel or AMD chips.
Perhaps Apple will start designing products intended for the professional market that still use those high-end CPUs from Intel/AMD, but most of their customers don't require that level of power and it's probably much more cost economical for Apple to use their own custom chips, especially if they have lower power draw for similar levels of performance.
Inaccurate Article (Score:1)
AMD is using CPUs from week 25+ to fullfill RMAs. They have been doing additional testing in Customer Service on those CPUs -people are getting boxes that have been opened with handwritten notes relating to this testing.
It's *not known with certainty that ALL* week 25+ CPUs are good. AMD has made no official statement on that. They sent Phoronix a testing CPU just like they have been sending to their RMA customers.
Engineers usually fix problems. But right now, they don't want to issue a full recall, so they still sell the old - defective - CPUs assuming that most people run Windows on top of it.
Do any company really care about a desktop processor running a "server" OS like Linux? No.
Getting people a CPU that works is a fix. If it doesn't impact your workload, you don't need to worry about it.
Cost-of-risk factors into business overhead, and requires reserve cash. That means a business's profitability fluctuates--maybe 12% this year, 4% that year, average of 9% profit, once in a while you have to dump your cash coffers to take massive growth (opportunity risk) or deal with 6 straight years of billion-dollar losses (threat risk)--and they need the revenue and thus the pricing to cover
From what I understand it the "fixed" CPUs have the same stepping, indicating that it's a build tolerance issue that AMD will initially solve by adding it to their quality control. Presumably they have some inventory that's already boxed, but if you RMA a CPU with this issue they'll explicitly test for it so you don't get affected a second time. I agree it's still not a guarantee you won't experience this problem, but if the cure is a RMA away it's not worse than any other defective/DOA equipment. IMHO that
It's also apparently only affecting Linux, so they can shelve and test the RMA units and then roll them back out as refurbished units if this proves to not affect other users. They could announce that, or they could do it quietly before announcing the issue has been resolved completely and just rely on 98% of their consumer base being Windows users building ridiculous gaming boxes and deal with "my Linux won't work" exactly as they're doing it today, although someone is going to notice the pattern in refu
Stable at last! (Score:2)
Re:Stable at last! (Score:5, Funny)
My AMD 80386 DX-40 was stable.
Re: (Score:2)
No shit. Every CPU back in the day was hot enough that if you got three workstations running them in a room, you could turn the heat off.
No shit. Every CPU back in the day was hot enough that if you got three workstations running them in a room, you could turn the heat off.
Welcome to nostalgia, truth is the Athlon/Athlon XP/Athlon 64 topped out at 72/79/89W with a few FX processors going up to 125W, roughly the same as a modern day mainstream CPU. It was however a *huge* power hike from the 34W power consumption on a Pentium 3 and Intel's Netburst was even worse but in the race of the Gigahertz power consumption was completely ignored. If the workstations aren't running as hot or hotter today, it's because they're idle...
I do believe there was an 80386 DX-40. Intel's topped out at 33MHz, but AMD had a 40MHz part. IIRC.
What the hell does heat have to do with stability?
I've been running AMD processors since the X2. And X4... and AMD FX-8370. All of which run 100% fine to this day. (Even though I've had more than 2 motherboards die in the last couple years, the same CPUs keeps running fine.)
My childhood friend ran an AMD Athlon 64 when they first came out.
Aside that, a quick search for "FX-8320E problems" on Google gets me a ton of results showing that so many folks have problems with this CPU... OK, so many because they try to overclock it. But some folks get the problem that only 2 out of 4 cores are usable...
Yeah, nice product man.
My non-OCed FX-6100 has been rock-stable for 4.5 years.
What is an average kernel build time? (Score:2)
For those of us that have not actually built a kernel, is 36 seconds astonishingly fast? A little faster? A totally random number with no meaning whatsoever?
Maybe some of you that do build kernels every once in a while could share your times along with specs for your rig.
Re: (Score:2)
It's most likely I/O bound too.
C (and far worse, C++) compilation is incredibly I/O bound because of the insanely archaic include system (and preprocessor too) . I'm not even talking out of my ass. It's such a problem that Facebook and (IIRC) Google have both come up with custom solutions to try and reduce compile times because they're so insanely taxing on their day-to-day operations.
Fun side note: Andrei Alexandrescu and Walter Bright (creators behind the D language) were directly involved in helping Face
Re: (Score:3)
For those of us that have not actually built a kernel, is 36 seconds astonishingly fast?
I did a little checking and here's what I found. It's faster than 37 seconds, but not as fast as 35 seconds.
How many times did you run the test?
That is incredibly helpful insight. You should work at Gartner.
36 seconds is fast whatever they are building, but it shouldn't take all night, or several days even for any of those above processors to compile a kernel... even the 486. When you roll your own kernel, you don't need to compile most of it. Not even as modules.