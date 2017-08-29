New Ryzen Running Stable On Linux, Threadripper Builds Kernel In 36 Seconds (phoronix.com) 19
An anonymous reader writes: After AMD confirmed the a "performance marginality problem" affecting some Ryzen Linux users, RMAs are being issued and replacement Ryzen processors arriving for affected opensource fans. Phoronix has been able to confirm that the new Ryzen CPUs are running stable without the segmentation fault problem that would occur under very heavy workloads. They have also been able to test now the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. The Threadripper 1950X on Linux is unaffected by any issues unless you count the lack of a thermal reporting driver. With the 32 threads under Linux they have been able to build the Linux kernel in just about a half minute.
Apple needs this not the $700 more intel cpu! (Score:2)
Apple needs this not the $700 more intel cpu!
If Apple really wants to lower their costs they'll put their own A-series CPU/GPUs in their Macs.
Now that I have a gaming PC next to my Mac mini, I don't care as long as the future Mac can run the software I need. Bonus points if it means a cheaper MacBook Air that can run for 20 hours per charge.
I suspect that in the long run, Apple's plan is to replace Intel with their own custom chips. Their recent ARM SoCs don't clock as high as Intel chips, but they have been able to achieve similar performance per clock [extremetech.com] in many areas.
It's probably still a few years before they make the move to their own chips, but it seems like that's where they're going. This seems e
Inaccurate Article (Score:1)
AMD is using CPUs from week 25+ to fullfill RMAs. They have been doing additional testing in Customer Service on those CPUs -people are getting boxes that have been opened with handwritten notes relating to this testing.
It's *not known with certainty that ALL* week 25+ CPUs are good. AMD has made no official statement on that. They sent Phoronix a testing CPU just like they have been sending to their RMA customers.
Most stores and retail sellers are still selling pre-week 25 CPUs, so those may still be im
Engineers usually fix problems. But right now, they don't want to issue a full recall, so they still sell the old - defective - CPUs assuming that most people run Windows on top of it.
Do any company really care about a desktop processor running a "server" OS like Linux? No.
Hell, most consumer / prosumer Intel chipsets have no drivers for W2K12 / W2K16. Tweaks exist, but n
Stable at last! (Score:2)
My AMD 80386 DX-40 was stable.
No shit. Every CPU back in the day was hot enough that if you got three workstations running them in a room, you could turn the heat off.
What is an average kernel build time? (Score:1)
For those of us that have not actually built a kernel, is 36 seconds astonishingly fast? A little faster? A totally random number with no meaning whatsoever?
Maybe some of you that do build kernels every once in a while could share your times along with specs for your rig.
For those of us that have not actually built a kernel, is 36 seconds astonishingly fast?
I did a little checking and here's what I found. It's faster than 37 seconds, but not as fast as 35 seconds.
