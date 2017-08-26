How Open Source Advocates Celebrated The 26th Anniversary of Linux (linux.com) 94
To celebrate Linux's 26th anniversary, the Linux Foundation tweeted a picture of Tux on a birthday cake, and linked to an essay on OpenSource.com by FreeDOS founder Jim Hall: My first Linux distribution was Softlanding Linux System (SLS) 1.03, with Linux kernel 0.99 alpha patch level 11. That required a whopping 2MB of RAM, or 4MB if you wanted to compile programs, and 8MB to run X windows... To celebrate, I reinstalled SLS 1.05 to remind myself what the Linux 1.0 kernel was like and to recognize how far Linux has come since the 1990s.
"Getting X windows to perform was not exactly easy..." Hall writes, adding "the concept of a desktop didn't exist yet." Meanwhile Phoronix celebrated by republishing that fateful email Linus Torvalds sent on August 25, 1991. And Fossbytes shared the most recent statistics about modern-day Linux's 20 million lines of code from the Linux Foundation: During the period between the 3.19 and 4.7 releases, the kernel community was merging changes at an average rate of 7.8 patches per hour; that is a slight increase from the 7.71 patches per hour seen in the previous version of this report, and a continuation of the longterm trend toward higher patch volumes.
I'm sad to say it, but Linux is dead to me. (Score:5, Interesting)
I had been using Linux from very early on. Although I had primarily worked with SunOS/Solaris and HP-UX systems, a fellow programmer introduced me to Yggdrasil Linux. I started using it full time, and eventually moved to Debian, which I used for nearly 20 years.
But today, Linux is pretty much dead to me. Systemd and GNOME 3, among other changes, have effectively ruined it for me. Nothing ruins a Linux user's experience more than having their system not boot fully due to some obscure, and usually stupid, problem involving systemd. The GNOME 3 desktop is, in my opinion, totally unusable. The other desktop environments aren't much better.
When I use Linux today, it feels more like I'm using Windows than it does I'm using a *nix-like system.
I know that I can use an archaic distro like Slackware, or an inconvenient one like Gentoo, or a hobbyist distro like Devuan. But none of those really meet my needs. All I really want is the Debian we had just a few years ago, right before the switch to systemd and GNOME 3: stable, reliable, trustworthy and fun to use.
After systemd prevented my Debian system from booting much too often, I switched to FreeBSD. It gives me everything Linux used to give me, but now it gives me so much more. Its excellent ZFS support is a game-changer. Its reliability is truly amazing. It performs very well. Most importantly, I trust its developers to do the right thing, and preserve the In hindsight, I wish I had switched to FreeBSD much earlier.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm on Windows 10 right now (actually, as I type this) and I don't have any of the problems you're having. It boots flawlessly every time, updates itself regularly with security patches, and the user interface is industry standard and eminently usable. It never crashes, and if a rogue program does it is isolated and easily dispatched. I can sit down at any workstation either at my place of employment or a friend's house and get right to work - no acclimatization needed. And I know that any software I want or need will run natively on my OS - no tricks, hoops, or work-arounds. I couldn't be more pleased.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This highlights not only what's wrong with the Linux community, but with humanity as a whole.
What you've just witnessed was a typical example of tribalism, the same kind of tribalism that prompted riots and bloodshed in India when some guru was found guilty of double rape.
Tribalism is not based on reason or reality, just on the need to belong to a group at all cost, and to defend that group against all foe, against reality itself sometimes.
Because contrary to what many believe, human intelligence has not ev
Re: (Score:2)
You're talking total rubbish if you don't mind me saying so:
Raspberry PI Desktop [raspberrypi.org]
Linux Mint 18.1 "Cinnamon" overview [youtube.com]
KDE Plasma 5.X Review 2015 [youtube.com]
Ubuntu Gnome 17.04 Review [youtube.com]
Re: I'm sad to say it, but Linux is dead to me. (Score:2)
"But today, Linux is pretty much dead to me. Systemd and GNOME 3, among other changes, have effectively ruined it for me. Nothing ruins a Linux user's experience more than having their system not boot fully due to some obscure, and usually stupid, problem involving systemd."
It is interesting that almost all the complaints about systemd seem to be from Debian users.
I use a number of systemd-based distros, from desktops to productiom servers, and have never seen problems like this.
Maybe you shouldn't be blami
Re: (Score:2)
Frankly, if you're a "very early" Linux user, you should damn well know that there are other desktop environments around, and non-desktop environments too (just pick a window manager and that's it!)
That said, there is some brain damage coming from the freedesktop crew that is really hard to avoid. Did you know that PolicyKit -- something that is pretty much needed to run X -- nowadays needs mozilla's javascript interpreter to run?
Why, you ask? Well, they decided to make it user-configurable, give it hooks.
Re: (Score:1)
How they celebrated? (Score:1)
All the guys met in one of the guys parent's basement. It was BYOC, (Bring Your Own Cheetoes), BYOM (Bring Your Own Manga), and drink of choice.
They sat around saying how Windows sucks and how Apple couldn't exist without them.
They then compared neck beards and shared secrets on expandable waistband pants.
And then one asked, "Hey! Why do people think Big Bang Theory is funny? What's up with that?"
Mumbles and grumbling around room in agreement.
Then, they all say down and watched the new Star Wars and then th
Re: How they celebrated? (Score:2)
My laugh for the day was an image macro that had all the ingredients for a cake. It said, "Happy birthday! I got you a cake, but you have to compile it yourself."
Ahhh... Linux and Open Source (Score:5, Informative)
Android, GPL & Linux (Score:2)
In fact, Google could probably swap out the Linux kernel for the FreeBSD kernel or some other kernel, and Android developers and especially users would have no idea it had happened!
In fact, given how Google doesn't like the GPL and goes out of its way to remove GPL 3 components - which is why they've been removing GNU parts - why don't they just swap out Linux for either Minix 3.x or FreeBSD/NetBSD? Preferably Minix. That way, they'll have a minimal kernel, and they can pack all their services on top of it as a part of the subsystem.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Today, you can by a PC costing $35 and a case to put it in for $5 and power cable for $3 that will run Linux reasonably well. You would have to add storage and that can often be as expensive as $200, but it doesn't have to be. This is all possible due to wide community interest in Linux and open source and in many cases because of the grass-roots community surrounding it and driving it.
I personally don't use
Re: (Score:2)
It's understandable why you would want to remain anonymous
Re: (Score:3)
Linux is a great success, but it's also a fairly lonely success for the FSF. Pretty much none of the consumer devices running Linux can be altered in any practical way because they have locked boot loaders and only take signed updates. And the user space is pretty much all Apache 2.0, not GPL which doesn't really grant you any rights to the source code shipping with your device. Open source has made it pretty big, but I'd say Linux is an oddity.
With Google's "Treble" interface they're moving towards a stabl
Re: (Score:2)
FSF, Linux & HURD (Score:2)
kjella - 2 posts above - was the one who brought up the FSF.
But I don't fully agree w/ AC. Reason HURD failed was that they took forever, and are still not done! They kept experimenting w/ different microkernels - all except the one most openly documented - Minix - before returning to GNU Mach. Microkernels have advanced a whole lot in concept, and Minix illustrates the possibilities. Given all that, it's a disgrace that HURD is where it is.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would it have been a poor man's alternative, when 386BSD's forks - FreeBSD and NetBSD were introduced and have made a whole lot of progress despite all the efforts being focused on Linux? Had Linus not chosen GPL, the FSF could have just forked NetBSD into a GPLed OS of their own, put in all their own tools and run w/ it. In fact, they could have made HURD successful had they picked Minix or Amoeba for the microkernel
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Ahhh... Linux and Open Source (Score:2)
I'd also add that calling Android "Linux" is like saying you have a Ferrari because you taped fake paddle shifters to the steering wheel of your 1983 Toyota Carolla.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure Linux is still the name of Linus' project first and the collection of technologies that happen to like running on top of that kernel second. And they very much like to count Android and busybox when making statistics or the Linux is everywhere posts. People only get religious about GNU/Linux when it's time to make no true Scotsman posts.
OK.... (Score:2)
Um, there are some Commodore Amigas and Apple MacIntoshes outside that would like to have a few words with you...."
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't know Macs and Amigas used X Windows, on Slashdot I learn something new every day
Re: (Score:1)
X Windows is the only way to get a desktop on a computer? Since when?
Maybe read the article? He is saying there was no concept of a desktop in the window managers available for X
Re: (Score:1)
X Windows is shit. It's a regurgitated, diarrhea-inspired copycat of what others had already achieved. That's the problem with you Unix zealots. You're fucking ignorant and stupid to everything else OUTSIDE of Unix to the point you believe that every computer related invasion began with Unix. Newsflash, pathetic little fanboy bitch, they didn't.
If you experience this feeling more frequently than occasionally, you may want to look for professional help
Re: (Score:2)
The full quote is this:
But this is X windows from 1994, and the concept of a desktop didn't exist yet. My options were either FVWM (a virtual window manager) or TWM (the tabbed window manager). TWM was straightforward to set up and provided a simple, yet functional, graphical environment.
I'm not sure how those modes differ from a "desktop", but it's clear he's specifically talking about X Windows' implementation. The quote in the summary is taken horribly out of context.
Re:OK.... (Score:5, Informative)
Window managers (at least in those days) generally did not provide widget trays, launch menus, or other things you usually see on an empty modern-day computer desktop. They decorated each window with controls -- one or more resizing buttons, a frame on at least one side of the window, and usually a system menu -- and arranged icons for minimized applications. fvwm was notable for providing virtual workspaces.
On the other hand, the Common Desktop Environment (CDE, whence KDE got its name) was first released in 1993, so there was not just the concept of a desktop environment for X back then, but even a shipping implementation. CDE was not very nice to use -- where I was introduced to Linux in the mid-'90s, fvwm2 was much more popular -- but it is clearly recognizable as a predecessor to modern computer desktops.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention SGI and Solaris systems that had rather advanced xwindows base UI. Even window 3.1 was out.
I found that statement to be ignoring the fact that Linux has been lagging in the desktop UI. Until the mid 2000's where device plug and play started to work. And simple things today like all the apps available in the GUI window menu were actually installed on the system. Wasn't always the case.
Back in 1997... (Score:3)
Re: Back in 1997... (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm disappointed in you to not include such a link in a post about books.
Check out Linux From Scratch. I go through the book once or twice a year.
LFS: http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/downloads/stable/LFS-BOOK-8.0.pdf [linuxfromscratch.org]
LFS (SystemD): http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/downloads/stable-systemd/LFS-BOOK-8.0-systemd.pdf [linuxfromscratch.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I find it highly unlikely you're running a Mint or Fedora desktop in a Windows environment, and anybody who's not a complete idiot would never run those distributions on servers for work purposes.
When I worked at Cisco, I had to set up some laptops running Linux to test 11ac wireless cards. The engineers prefer Fedora for their Linux-only laptops. On some of the older laptops, I had to use Mint Linux instead because of hardware compatibility issues.
Re: (Score:2)
Except, that's a direct quote from the SLS install file: 'Getting X-windows [informatica.co.cr] to run on your PC can sometimes be a bit of a sobering experience'
Someone made a cake (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"The cake is a lie" if no one (compil/bak)es) it for us.
;)
Slackware (Score:2)
I was installing Slackware with kernel 0.97pl3 while waiting for VisualC++ 1.0 to build. Could never get X to run on my video7 card, though...
First distro (Score:2)
I remember how it happened... (Score:2)
I was enjoying 2016, the year of the Linux desktop, on my Linux desktop and saw the news and thought, "Wow, after having the first black president, we're going to have the first woman president. Things are only going to go up from here!" I was so innocent back then.
Now I am feeling old (Score:2)
Midlife crisis, anyone?
Celebration (Score:2)
"Linux users celebrated the 26th anniversary by struggling to install nVidia drivers."