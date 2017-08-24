Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


You Can Help Purism Build the Secure Open Source Linux-based Librem 5 Smartphone (betanews.com) 74

Posted by msmash from the phone-of-your-dreams dept.
BrianFagioli writes: Thankfully, consumers are starting to wake up and become more aware of security and privacy, and some companies, such as Purism, are designing products to safeguard users. The company's laptops, for instance, run an open source Linux-based operating system, called "PureOS" with a focus on privacy. These machines even have hardware "kill switches" so you can physically disconnect a webcam or Wi-Fi card. Today, Purism announces that it is taking those same design philosophies and using them to build a new $599 smartphone called Librem 5. The planned phone will use the GNOME desktop environment and PureOS by default, but users can install different distros too. Sound good? Well you can help the company build it through crowdfunding. "Purism, the social purpose corporation which designs and produces popular privacy conscious hardware and software, has revealed its plans to build the world's first encrypted, open platform smartphone that will empower users to protect their digital identity in an increasingly unsafe mobile world. After 18 months of R&D to test hardware specifications and engage with one of the largest phone fabricators, Purism is opening a self-hosted crowdfunding campaign to gauge demand for the initial fabrication order and add the features most important to users," says Purism.

  • Needs removable battery. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, 2017 @10:42AM (#55075189)
    I won't crowdfund it unless it has a removable battery. And it needs to work on Verizon. A plug-in keyboard would be nice, too.

    • Re:Needs removable battery. (Score:5, Funny)

      by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @10:43AM (#55075195) Homepage
      Plus a kitchen sink with a working garbage disposal is a must have.

      • I'm not buying it until it has a pop-up roof, a fold-out bed and a built-in fridge and stove.

        Oh wait, that's for camping trailers.

        Carry on.

    • Don't bother. This has been tried before, and failed. Over and over. It's one thing to get linux running on it after a fashion, quite another to get the telecommunications parts working. And no, being able to connect only via usb is not a viable alternative.

      As the article points out, these are just artist's renderings. Also, they claim to have an arrangement with a manufacturer, but since they won't say who, my guess is it's just an informal "okay, if you can actually get it working, we'll talk." Certainly

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Android is Linux, just not a traditional unix userspace. The hardware support and drivers already exist, you just have to be OK with firmware blobs and forked, older kernels (which is a big problem for a secure, open OS).

    • I won't crowdfund it unless it has a removable battery. And it needs to work on Verizon. A plug-in keyboard would be nice, too.

      Yes, one million times this - please make the hardware repairable, with components easily replaceable, especially the battery!!!

    • I also need a 1 25 pin Parallel interface port, 2 Serial Ports (9 Pin and 25 Pin), USB, VGA, DVI, HDMI, Read Write Blueray/DVD, Ethernet, RAID 5 array, a 17 inch screen.
      Where every part can be serviceable,

      Oh wait I want a desktop PC. not a phone. Perhaps I would be happy with a bulky laptop.

  • How about a hardware keyboard? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Anyone? Bueller?

    [crickets]

    • (How about a hardware keyboard?)

      Anyone? Bueller?

      [crickets]

      More important than features is the distinct possibility that any truly "secure" phone won't be allowed on US carrier's networks either through carrier restrictions or by US legal decision. Can't allow the plebs to talk among themselves without the ability to eavesdrop and install whatever spyware US TLAs roll out. For the children, of course.

      Strat

    • Most devices you can pair a blue tooth keyboard to it.

  • I would have bought an OpenMoko phone too, if they'd you know, supported America. Another Euro-networks-only Linux phone isn't gonna help us at all over here though.

  • GNOME? No, thanks! I refuse to use GNOME. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The planned phone will use the GNOME desktop environment ...

    On the surface, this offering sounds compelling. But GNOME is a total deal breaker for me. I refuse to use any Linux distro that uses GNOME by default.

    The presence of GNOME is like a smoke test. If a Linux distro's maintainers voluntarily choose to use GNOME, then I can't trust the other decisions they'll have to make when creating a Linux distro, and so I refuse to use such a distro.

    There is no reason to use GNOME. No reason at all. There are many

  • Liking this, but good luck. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wjcofkc ( 964165 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @10:59AM (#55075327)
    I like this idea enough I may well go ahead and support it. I have been saying for a long time that Gnome 3 would be great on a tablet\phone. The interface is just about perfect for it. Past that, Google has spent the last few years falling out of my good graces. An iPhone is not an option. That said, this would probably be such a niche device as to fail. But I'm still going to back the project.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      I don't think it's got a chance in hell. Look at what it offers. Privacy. All the World's corporations and governments will hate it. It's doomed.

  • What the ... (Score:3)

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @11:13AM (#55075401)

    The planned phone will use the GNOME desktop environment...

    LOL.
    Oh, the humanity. (and I don't mean the desktop theme)
    It is going to be a total disaster out of the box.

  • But how safe, secure & reliable can it be.... (Score:3)

    by Bearhouse ( 1034238 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @11:14AM (#55075411)

    (a) If it's using a Debian-based repo and hence SystemD (unless they replace(d) it in PureOS? Don't think so...

    (b) If the phone firmware is not also "free / open / whatever RMS is calling it these days..."

    If you want a *NIX 'phone, get an iPhone...

    • Oh, RMS would call any ROM in the phone a 'circuit', and give it a special waiver. Even while he trolls the likes of TiVo for putting their firmware in a locked flash memory device

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      The CPU is separated from the Cellular Baseband. That alone makes it a great idea. A user controlled device. Nothing else fits that description, nothing in the world.

    • If you want a *NIX 'phone, get an iPhone...

      Either you're sarcastic, or you're trolling hard. iPhones are the exact opposite of open SW or HW.
      At least with most Android phones, you can unlock them, sideload apps, or even install a different OS.

  • Seems everyone keeps making Ubuntu/Android/Revolution Remix/ChromiumOS/FirefoxOS phones these days, and we've seen a dozen independent GNU/FLOSS/TOOTHPASTE phones in the past 3 or 4 years. Folks will fall for it again I guess?

  • Who owns Pur.ism? Open your financials and crowd fund stock along with undeveloped products if really such a swell benevolent organization vs here is my money give me something of value maybe. Old thread below, maybe they have improved since a couple years ago. https://m.slashdot.org/story/2... [slashdot.org]

  • OpenBSD (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would rather see a port of OpenBSD on phones if was supposed to be geared towards security. I don't believe we will ever be entirely secure using Linux as our kernel for smart phones.

  • ...at it's finest. Privacy is a complex political issue. There isn't an app or techy hardware for that.

    The other thing is that, even if there was a tech solution, what Purism are essentially proposing is to take on the Samsung-Apple duopoly and take market share away from them. If the succeed to any degree, it'll only take one frivolous law suit from either of these behemoths to bankrupt Purism. Good luck with that.

  • It's nice in theory. Very nice. But the obstacles to actually making it real are very, very high. So high, that I'm very skeptical that it can be done until there is a sea change in the phone manufacturing industry.

    I wish them well and a lot of success! I don't like the hardware they've settled on and so won't buy it whether or not the OS works properly, but if they're successful then perhaps the OS could be put on a phone that I actually would buy.

  • I see the dev kit is available and only $299. That's a good price for something new to play with. The question is, what kind of form factor appropriate applications to develop on a full fledged computer OS? Yes, this will be fun.

  • They a joking ?! Who is their consumer
    - Most pro users don't use gnome. Gnome lost their souls long time ago
    - Other users have Android or iPhone
    Max 12000 gnome hipsters maybe can purchase this phone.

