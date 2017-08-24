You Can Help Purism Build the Secure Open Source Linux-based Librem 5 Smartphone (betanews.com) 74
BrianFagioli writes: Thankfully, consumers are starting to wake up and become more aware of security and privacy, and some companies, such as Purism, are designing products to safeguard users. The company's laptops, for instance, run an open source Linux-based operating system, called "PureOS" with a focus on privacy. These machines even have hardware "kill switches" so you can physically disconnect a webcam or Wi-Fi card. Today, Purism announces that it is taking those same design philosophies and using them to build a new $599 smartphone called Librem 5. The planned phone will use the GNOME desktop environment and PureOS by default, but users can install different distros too. Sound good? Well you can help the company build it through crowdfunding. "Purism, the social purpose corporation which designs and produces popular privacy conscious hardware and software, has revealed its plans to build the world's first encrypted, open platform smartphone that will empower users to protect their digital identity in an increasingly unsafe mobile world. After 18 months of R&D to test hardware specifications and engage with one of the largest phone fabricators, Purism is opening a self-hosted crowdfunding campaign to gauge demand for the initial fabrication order and add the features most important to users," says Purism.
At the time of this reply the quoted comment has a score of 2; I find that really, really sad. If you are gonna compare Merkel's germany to the Nazi regime and say that she is worse than Hitler, then are you be implying that it's OK to set up concentration camps (under hitler's command) and systemically exterminate (mostly innocent, if not ignorant, considering Islam didn't have a reformation like Christianity) Muslims? because that would just make the whole situation worse, giving radical Muslims an excuse
Needs removable battery.
Needs removable battery.
I'm not buying it until it has a pop-up roof, a fold-out bed and a built-in fridge and stove.
Oh wait, that's for camping trailers.
Carry on.
Verizon compatibility
Except that in the US, Verizon has the widest coverage. Most of the current phones are 4G or 3G, but the question of CDMA comes in when one is in a place that does not have 3G/4G coverage, and the phone has to fall back to 2G. That's when to access the Verizon 2G network, a phone has to be CDMA compatible. For which, they need to have Qualcomm parts.
Given the philosophy of Librem/Purism, where all the source code presumably has to be open, it's a non-starter for Qualcomm. Even if this phone uses Qualc
Don't bother. This has been tried before, and failed. Over and over. It's one thing to get linux running on it after a fashion, quite another to get the telecommunications parts working. And no, being able to connect only via usb is not a viable alternative.
As the article points out, these are just artist's renderings. Also, they claim to have an arrangement with a manufacturer, but since they won't say who, my guess is it's just an informal "okay, if you can actually get it working, we'll talk." Certainly
Android is Linux, just not a traditional unix userspace. The hardware support and drivers already exist, you just have to be OK with firmware blobs and forked, older kernels (which is a big problem for a secure, open OS).
Absolutely!
I won't crowdfund it unless it has a removable battery. And it needs to work on Verizon. A plug-in keyboard would be nice, too.
Yes, one million times this - please make the hardware repairable, with components easily replaceable, especially the battery!!!
I also need a 1 25 pin Parallel interface port, 2 Serial Ports (9 Pin and 25 Pin), USB, VGA, DVI, HDMI, Read Write Blueray/DVD, Ethernet, RAID 5 array, a 17 inch screen.
Where every part can be serviceable,
Oh wait I want a desktop PC. not a phone. Perhaps I would be happy with a bulky laptop.
How about a hardware keyboard?
Anyone? Bueller?
[crickets]
Re: (Score:3)
(How about a hardware keyboard?)
Anyone? Bueller?
[crickets]
More important than features is the distinct possibility that any truly "secure" phone won't be allowed on US carrier's networks either through carrier restrictions or by US legal decision. Can't allow the plebs to talk among themselves without the ability to eavesdrop and install whatever spyware US TLAs roll out. For the children, of course.
Strat
Most devices you can pair a blue tooth keyboard to it.
The only winning move is not to play.
They kinda just released a privacy-centered laptop and it appears to be somewhat decent, despite the price-tag, from early external statements. But then again, the mild price-hike is nothing compared to your privacy's worth - you know, if you don't want to be selling it to whatever other choice around which pretty much tracks you to hardware-level shenanigans. These guys go down to circuitry choice of components for making their gear secure on that level apparently.
Now a phone is a very different piece of k
Now a phone is a very different piece of k
OpenMoko 2.0?
I would have bought an OpenMoko phone too, if they'd you know, supported America. Another Euro-networks-only Linux phone isn't gonna help us at all over here though.
The OM GTA02 worked on US networks.
GNOME? No, thanks! I refuse to use GNOME.
On the surface, this offering sounds compelling. But GNOME is a total deal breaker for me. I refuse to use any Linux distro that uses GNOME by default.
The presence of GNOME is like a smoke test. If a Linux distro's maintainers voluntarily choose to use GNOME, then I can't trust the other decisions they'll have to make when creating a Linux distro, and so I refuse to use such a distro.
There is no reason to use GNOME. No reason at all. There are many
Your day job wouldn't happen to be "Republican Member of Congress", would it?
Your day job wouldn't happen to be "Republican Member of Congress", would it?
Worse: He's a KDE user.
Liking this, but good luck.
I don't think it's got a chance in hell. Look at what it offers. Privacy. All the World's corporations and governments will hate it. It's doomed.
What the ...
LOL.
Oh, the humanity. (and I don't mean the desktop theme)
It is going to be a total disaster out of the box.
But how safe, secure & reliable can it be....
(a) If it's using a Debian-based repo and hence SystemD (unless they replace(d) it in PureOS? Don't think so...
(b) If the phone firmware is not also "free / open / whatever RMS is calling it these days..."
If you want a *NIX 'phone, get an iPhone...
Re: (Score:2)
The CPU is separated from the Cellular Baseband. That alone makes it a great idea. A user controlled device. Nothing else fits that description, nothing in the world.
If you want a *NIX 'phone, get an iPhone...
Either you're sarcastic, or you're trolling hard. iPhones are the exact opposite of open SW or HW.
At least with most Android phones, you can unlock them, sideload apps, or even install a different OS.
Low memory
Seems everyone keeps making Ubuntu/Android/Revolution Remix/ChromiumOS/FirefoxOS phones these days, and we've seen a dozen independent GNU/FLOSS/TOOTHPASTE phones in the past 3 or 4 years. Folks will fall for it again I guess?
Open your Kimono first
OpenBSD
I would rather see a port of OpenBSD on phones if was supposed to be geared towards security. I don't believe we will ever be entirely secure using Linux as our kernel for smart phones.
Solutionism...
...at it's finest. Privacy is a complex political issue. There isn't an app or techy hardware for that.
The other thing is that, even if there was a tech solution, what Purism are essentially proposing is to take on the Samsung-Apple duopoly and take market share away from them. If the succeed to any degree, it'll only take one frivolous law suit from either of these behemoths to bankrupt Purism. Good luck with that.
Nice in theory
It's nice in theory. Very nice. But the obstacles to actually making it real are very, very high. So high, that I'm very skeptical that it can be done until there is a sea change in the phone manufacturing industry.
I wish them well and a lot of success! I don't like the hardware they've settled on and so won't buy it whether or not the OS works properly, but if they're successful then perhaps the OS could be put on a phone that I actually would buy.
Not all of the thin phones are fragile. Mine has been dropped in a toilet, run through a washing machine, dropped on hard surfaces a number of times, and run over with a car once.
It's still going strong. Not even a cracked screen. And I don't even put it in a case.
It's still going strong. Not even a cracked screen. And I don't even put it in a case.
The last phone I broke was the old Candy Bar phone I got in 1997. I never had problems with the thin phones, As they normally fit well in your pocket, compared to the bulky phones of old which were hanging off your belt, ready to get side swiped, or crushed against a wall.
Dev kit available
They a joking ?!
They a joking ?! Who is their consumer
- Most pro users don't use gnome. Gnome lost their souls long time ago
- Other users have Android or iPhone
Max 12000 gnome hipsters maybe can purchase this phone.