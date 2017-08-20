Red Hat Gives Ceylon To The Eclipse Foundation (eclipse.org) 47
An anonymous reader writes: Some media outlets called Ceylon an attempted "Java killer" when Gavin King first unveiled his secret two-year development project in 2011. In 2013 Red Hat finally released version 1.0 of the modern, modular statically-typed programming language for the Java and JavaScript virtual machines. After another four years, "Ceylon has a small but very active and enthusiastic community of developers and users, and indeed is the fruit of the hard work of a large number of contributors over the years," says a project proposal page at Eclipse.org seeking "to further grow our community... a key strategy to achieve that would be to move Ceylon from Red Hat to a vendor-neutral foundation."
That project has now been approved, and the "Eclipse Ceylon" project has been created. It includes the Ceylon distribution and its SDK, plus the Java2Ceylon converter and the Ceylon Herd project's server (and related services) for Ceylon module sharing. There's also three IDEs (and their code-formatting and functionality-sharing modules).
Back in 2011 InfoWorld predicted that instead of becoming a Java killer, "it is more likely Ceylon will join a growing list of new languages resting atop the JVM, while the Java language and platform will continue on as staples of enterprise computing."
My language will have 0 questions on Stackoverflow, because everything will be so intuitive and the documentation will be so excellent that there will be no need for even a novice to ask for help.
But does lstlisting support your language in latex?
You mention languages as being hyped and then mention that people want other languages and give a list of more hyped languages.
People don't use Swift or Go or Rust, nobody uses it as a serious alternative to the established C/C++, Java. People by and large don't even want to use Python/C# if they were starting from scratch.
Re:Yet another Java Killer lang ... dead ? (Score:4, Interesting)
You mean like
.NET?
Yes this is slashdot which views MS as the devil, but c#.net is what Java could have been if it were not for Sun Microsystems ineptitude and managerial incompetence.
I hate Oracle more than Microsoft and view Oracle as the number one threat to open source. Not Microsoft as they have just released
.NET core 2.0 to open source and are now being friendly to other platforms.
Anyway I wish Redhat would have bought Java and made native compilers with native heavyweight gui methods but who am I kidding?
I would like MS to make a Linux distro. It couldn't be any worse than Debian or Fedora or any other Linux distro that uses systemd, which I find are buggier and lower quality than even Windows ME was. If they made a reliable, systemd-free Linux distro, I'd seriously consider using it, and I might even consider paying for it were it good enough. If they bundle
.NET Core and make it work seamlessly, I'd be very interested in using it.
I don't know if this is a troll but they kind of do. Ubuntu for Windows is Ubuntu without SystemD
.... but runs on Windows :-/
Not a real option but cute toy thing to run some scripts. ALso
.NET core 2.0 was just released and does run on Linux. I always preferred FreeBSD if I have do unix like stuff. I find handbook and docs amazing and a step ahead of Linux which tries to make gui and friendly tools to do things behind the scenes. FreeBSD has great long term support and even features lacking in Linux or are
>Since almost 20 years, there are so much "Java Killer" touted languages that died and other that are dead-alive experiencing NDE. Meanwhile, Java is still there and kicking
Old languages that are a problem (in that they are crap, but lots of people are invested in it continuing) can exist in a Wiley- Coyote-over-cliff state for many decades. Like a black hole, ultimately doomed, but the process of shedding mass is so slow that it's hardly worth waiting for it - just ignore it and stay away if you hav
Re:Not going to invest my time (Score:4, Interesting)
Kind of like Microsoft's embrace-extend-extinguish, I think the Linux community has made a big mistake to give Red Hat that much control with Systemd.
Actually Microsoft has done an IBM like about face with open source and standards. I dare say they're even not evil anymore as they lost to Android and open standards from what I see so far.
Oracle and Redhat have done most damage. I hate Java now which I was a fan last decade. Sun ruined it and Oracle made a pact with the devil.
Who favors copyrighting whole freaking APIs? Oracle. Who has sued open source developers? Oracle. Who buys and forks things like MySQL? Oracle. Who changes standards? Redhat. Who makes things unpredictable when changing standards? Redhat.
Now who has opensourced proprietary APIs like
.NET core? Microsoft. Who contributes to Freebsd and Linux for their VMs and adds provisioning for them in their cloud? Microsoft. Who has made their once proprietary development software and added Android vm and iOS support? Microsoft.
I think in 2017 we can safely say changing and extinguish standards is not Microsoft but Oracle and Redhat! I am not a fan boy nor work for MS. Just am frustrated and prefer not to live in the past anymore as Java is a could have been