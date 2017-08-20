postmarketOS Pursues A Linux-Based, LTS OS For Android Phones (liliputing.com) 72
An anonymous reader quotes Liliputing: Buy an iPhone and you might get 4-5 years of official software updates. Android phones typically get 1-3 years of updates... if they get any updates at all. But there are ways to breathe new life into some older Android phones. If you can unlock the bootloader, you may be able to install a custom ROM like LineageOS and get unofficial software updates for a few more years. The folks behind postmarketOS want to go even further: they're developing a Linux-based alternative to Android with the goal of providing up to 10 years of support for old smartphones...
Right now postmarketOS is a touch-friendly operating system based on Alpine Linux that runs on a handful of devices including the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Google Nexus 4, 5, and 7 (2012), and several other Samsung, HTC, LG, Motorola, and Sony smartphones. There are also ports for some non-Android phones such as the Nokia N900 and work-in-progress builds for the BlackBerry Bolt Touch 9900 and Jolla Phone. Note that when I say the operating system runs on those devices, I basically mean it boots. Some phones only have network access via a USB cable, for instance. None of the devices can actually be used to make phone calls. But here's the cool thing: the developers are hoping to create a single kernel that works with all supported devices, which means that postmarketOS would work a lot like a desktop operating system, allowing you to install the same OS on any smartphone with the proper hardware.
One postmarketOS developer complains that Android's architecture "is based on forking (one might as well say copy-pasting) the entire code-base for each and every device and Android version. And then working on that independent, basically instantly incompatible version. Especially adding device-specific drivers plays an important role... Here is the solution: Bend an existing Linux distribution to run on smartphones. Apply all necessary changes as small patches and upstream them, where it makes sense."
Someone must have forgotten that every single phone has a custom kernel. Most phones are still no 3.x kernels with no hope of mainline support.
Added to the issue of old SoC's with no mainline support is every phone has a different set of devices attached to it, from touch controllers, to accelerometers, gyroscopes, audio codecs, cell radios, wifi/bt chips... even the buttons aren't going to be on any sort of standardised port, they're on random gpio's.
Intel keeps producing CPU's and South/Northbridge chipsets that may as well be integrated into the CPU since you keep having to replace the motherboard with every CPU and RAM change anyway.
I know, right! They should have stuck to DDR2 and AGP. They should have never integrated the memory controller and kept the front side bus.
They shouldn't keep upgrading the bandwidth from the CPU to the rest of the system.
All because you want to buy less stuff from them.
Sounds like replicant.us (Score:2)
Another almost dead project!
Are we ready for LTS phones? (Score:4, Interesting)
The phone market today seems akin to the PC Market back in the early 90's where they are just starting to settle down on what people want and what can be made, but are we there yet?
early 1980 PC's were made with a bunch of processors and OS's they were some systems, that were compatible with each other, but they were considered ripoffs and often would fall into legal problems.
Late 1990 Phones. Were made with a bunch of different systems and every new model was like a new phone.
late 1980 PC's Battle lines are being drawn. Apple vs. IBM (What we now call a PC) Amiga holding on.
Early 2000 Phones. Black Berry, Microsoft Mobile, Palm were fighting for the smart phone market, while Nokia, Samsung, LG, Motorola were fighting for the consumer market.
Early 1990 The IBM PC won with its compatibles with Microsoft being the true victor as with all the Hardware in fighting, Microsoft was expanding the winning side, to be entrenched in the next battle.
Late 2000 phones. the iPhone came out, and Android was under serious development. Apple and Google have been playing behind the scenes of the smart phone war realizing the smaller Consumer Models were not going to make it.
Late 1990 The PC were no longer connected to IBM and all the IBM Compatibles were fighting for the better selling PC. Microsoft really holding onto the market share
Early 2010 Phones, Apple is the dominate player and Google putting a good push on Android, However the phone makers are trying to make their phones better selling then each other.
Early 2000 PC's Are more or less getting boring to the market Apple had a resurgence for this decade, due to the Halo effect of its iPod line and Microsoft not doing much with XP and delays on the new OS. But in terms of PC's we got use to using them more as a general tool, then something cool and a status symbol.
Late 2010 Phones. Well this is where we are at now. Are we getting ready for a life of boring mobile devices where we don't really care about them any more, they are just a tool, where LTS makes a lot of sense because we won't be needed to update our phones any longer barring failure or damage.
As I type this on my 6 year old Thinkpad, which still is fast and seems to do things just as good as the newer PC's barring high end video. Where before I was getting a new PC every 3 or 4 years to keep up with the times, now it just a tool, I could get a smaller lighter and faster PC.... But what for? It does what I want and I am not having any problems keeping the software up to date, or finding new software for it.
Is the mobile market getting to this point or are their going to be some twist and turns that will make LTS OS a wast of time, because we will be using out of date and usless phones.
However, expecting a portable device like a phone or tablet to last ten years probably is not realistic. Just playing devils advocate.
I don't know about that. My current phone is 4 years old and shows no sign of impending doom. Of course, that's only 40% of ten years, so we'll see...
Re:Are we ready for LTS phones? (Score:4, Interesting)
I would argue we reached the point of diminishing returns on hardware upgrades two or three years ago. A full HD screen, 2GB of RAM, and a three year old multi-core ARM processor runs Android 7.x just fine. Upgrades are nice, but most people that don't have a six figure income would prefer to have phones that keep working and keep getting security fixes for five years or longer.
But the industry is trying to ride the planned obsolescence wagon as long as possible. In addition to the lack of software updates, we have a rarity of removable storage and greater rarity of removable batteries.
But the industry is trying to ride the planned obsolescence wagon as long as possible. In addition to the lack of software updates, we have a rarity of removable storage and greater rarity of removable batteries.
And yet the worst offender there is best in class when it comes to OS support. I had the iPhone 4, it had 51 months of support (and they have in the past issued at least one security patch for EOL devices). It looks like 4 years [iossupportmatrix.com] is the main standard, you start with one iOS version and get four updates. Three if it's a late cycle product. From iOS 11 onwards it's all 64 bit / ARMv8 processors though, the iPhone 5s is already 4 years old next month and it's supported in iOS 11 that's still in beta so at least
Not everyone is on board with disposable phones (Score:3)
One thing that a tech people don't realize is that not everyone wants the latest phone every year to begin with. A large portion of the market will never used ANY of the advanced features that Google tries to add with every generation of phone. I do repair and salvage of these various devices, and one of the greats complains I hear is that NO ONE want's these new features that Google keeps pushing with each version of their hardware. None of them give a damn to integrate ANYTHING with their google accoun
Re:Not everyone is on board with disposable phones (Score:4, Insightful)
One thing that a tech people don't realize is that not everyone wants the latest phone every year to begin with.
I'm a tech person and I don't want the latest phone every year. What I want is a phone that meets my needs. I have that now, and will keep using it for however many years that it continues to meet my needs. A lot, hopefully.
Changing phones is disruptive. The less I have to do it, the better.
Well there you go! (Score:3)
Yeah that's one thing I didn't think to mention, but that is a valid point and a real problem for the mobile industry. Constantly having to relearn the ins and outs of an OS is frustrating as HELL and puts off a lot of the consumer market.
To go along with that line of thought; as I said I don't do phone repair as a primary job. Just as a second job since i have a lot of skill in electronics repair. No, my primary job up until very recently was a local route Truck driver. And there is nothing more INFURI
one of the greats complains I hear is that NO ONE want's these new features that Google keeps pushing with each version of their hardware
It doesn't help that most of the new features seem to be there for the benefit of Google and other ad-slingers, not the customer; they require Google accounts, location reporting, trackers running all the time and so on. I may be more privacy aware than other people, but I have pretty much stopped adding more apps (pretty much all require too many permissions), and am only using the phone for basic tasks, like voice calls, contact list, calendaring and light web browsing (contacts and calendar items get syn
I've been running an LTS for years!
Well, sorta. My approach is to jailbreak the damned thing an put my own OS on it. Then I don't have to rely on a manufacturer to provide software updates (and don't have to tolerate the bastardized versions and crapware that the manufacturers provide). If I can't jailbreak or there's no decent OS for a phone, then I don't buy the phone.
I've been doing this for years now, and it's been very, very good.
Design a linux based smartphone OS that does exactly TWO things: make phone calls, and send text messages.
If it only does those two things, it doesn't have to be a smartphone. You can pick up a feature phone for $20 right now that will do that.
handhelds.org and the openembedded project (Score:4, Interesting)
this is basically what a very small team behind handhelds.org did with the openembedded project. bitbake - the build system behind openembedded - became an extremely powerful tool as a result, empowering that small team and part-time contributors to quite literally manage the build for something mad like over a hundred different hand-held devices... including some smartphones.
i don't exactly know the full history but i *think* that most of the team behind handhelds.org were employees of Compaq, and the employees weren't too happy that all of Compaq's PDAs ran Wince[ouch]. when Compaq lost interest in PDAs (even the ones with phone capability) thanks to the huge success of HTC's very first few phones like the Blueangel and Universal (a brilliant clamshell microlaptop in effect) it wasn't long before handhelds.org went down the tubes as well... which is a real serious pity. a *lot* of critical history - and source code - went down with it. i vaguely recall there being some sort of fight over the domain name... gaah this was all over 12 years ago now so it's all a bit fuzzy.
anyway, various... idiots since.... have lambasted bitbake and the entire openembedded project as quotes being too complex quotes and have come up with quotes simpler quotes systems such as buildroot. not realising that the complexity behind openembedded and bitbake is *there for a good reason*. along similar lines you end up with even more idiotic things like forking an entire distribution on a per-manufacturer basis, just as the OA describes.
the point is: it's a great idea for a small team to offer support for a wide range of devices, but they'll need appropriate infrastructure to do it. bitbake - and its ability to hybrid-combine python and shell-code with regular expression pattern-matching to manage toolchain downloading, toolchain compiling, patches, configuration, cross-compiling, cross-compiling using qemu to run the compilation and configuration "native" (yes, really! bitbake can run a native compiler via a qemu headless configuration in order to handle the proper cross-compiling of an entire OS!), parallel builds, cacheing and a bucket-load more, would be a good starting point for them. anything else - once you get into the details - quickly becomes a total nightmare, and that's what things like buildroot's developers totally fail to understand.
To do this efficiently, they encourage separating the distribution's own changes into a set of patch files that are applied on top of the upstream. But this does not scale well for device manufacturers, who generally have a lot of changes involved in supporting a particular hardware design, and quite frankly git is a much better tool for managing the patches than bitbake.
There's nothing that prevents you from pointing to a git repo in a bitbake recipe, in fact if it's more than a few patches, I would naturally encourage it - and it's pretty much assumed for kernel recipes.
I used to run Familiar Linux on an iPaq H2215 with a Sandisk 128MB CF+WiFi card and I loved it. It was really useful in the same way that an Android phone is now useful. I could ssh and so on, as you might expect. Having nonvolatile storage of some kind was mandatory because PocketPC of the day didn't come with any. My PDA had a 400 MHz PXA255, which was actually pretty darned peppy.
However, OpenEmbedded has always been a nightmare. No matter how scrupulously I have followed instructions, I have never got a
However, OpenEmbedded has always been a nightmare. No matter how scrupulously I have followed instructions, I have never got anything of any complexity to actually build. It would take a long while to convince me that it was worth the time and effort that's been spent on it.
I'm sorry you've had that experience, but I can say that whilst we do indeed have a complex system, many, many other users by now have been able to use it successfully, from new users to small consultancies right up to large corporations. I'll also say that if the last time you tried it was more than a few years ago you were probably using something quite different from what we deliver today - it has certainly improved leaps and bounds since the handhelds.org days.
Would the company last that long? (Score:2)
And do not tell me about Debian, Slackware, Arch, LineageOS and so. Either they got clear ties to well defined corporate funding or they get upstream patches from open source software funded by companies.
Get real. Unless there is a real paid subscription, a programmed hardware obsolesc
What company? It's one guy with a donate page, which might pay for the cost of hosting.
The rest is community-driven, where contributors are encouraged to port the base system to their device.
So, in a nutshell, I should trust blindly a small company/organization to provide me with free support for 10 years, no string attached?
Why would you blindly trust any organization to provide you with support (free or otherwise) for 10 years?
Re: (Score:2)
I think you missed the word "blindly" in there. Trusting organizations that have a lengthy track history is not blind trust.
What are you talking about? Traditional Windows software work horribly on a touch interface.
What are you talking about? Traditional Windows software work horribly on a touch interface.
It depends on how traditional it is. Some of the really old stuff was designed for small screen sizes and didn't make much use of the right button, if any.
On the other hand, the start menu was garbage for PDAs. Microsoft actually had the UI working better in the earlier versions of WinCE.
1. Designed for a touch interface.
2. Designed to auto-save and switch to lower power or background off mode as directed by the OS and then transparently resume when returned to the foreground. I don't know how well iOS uses that feature for its apps. Earlier versions of Androids were pretty awful at it, and programs like "Advanced Task Killer" were needed to keep the phone from grinding to a crawl. Android 5.x and newer uses it effectively
or the proprietary drivers and firmware required for everything from the GPS to the cell modems to the wifi chips.
First, how else do you propose to deliver functionality from those peripherals? A company dedicated to making low-power high-throughput WiFi chips is already going to have trouble paying its engineers and keeping up with the process node changes and technology/standards upgrades in a low-margin business. Releasing the firmware code would reveal quite a bit of the technology and method used, both software and hardware, most of which would be instantly commandeered by cheap Asian knockoffs. If you believe tha
So in terms of architecture, PostmarketOS would be an improvement. But it's not clear to me that it could ever be done.
While I wouldn't use a phone that couldn't, you know, make phone calls it's also true that I only average about a phone call per week despite using my phone heavily (for non-social media communications) throughout the day.
I could see some people being OK with it not being a phone.
confusing and boring (Score:1)
Android is Linux. They want to put GNU/Linux on the smart phone. This is not new either. I find it quite uninteresting.
Pernicious spymachines (Score:1)
Firefox OS (Score:4, Interesting)
Why not just fork and develop Firefox OS? It actually works, is based on Linux, CSS and HTML5 and has actually been deployed by a handful of phone manufacturers, primarily in India. I don't even think it's truly dead, as a couple of small Indian firms appear to still be developing it.
Sure, it was a waste of time for Mozilla but no need to reinvent the wheel.
I will try it (Score:2)
my galaxy note 2 hardware is still quite ok (microphone problems, but using it as a phone never was a priority), but CM is non existent and samsung stopped to deliver update a long time ago.... I would be a bigger fan if they would have based it on debian, but ok...
LineageOS is the new CyanogenMod.
Version 14.1 (Android Nougat Equivalent) is available for Galaxy S2.
https://download.lineageos.org/i9100