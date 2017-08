postmarketOS Pursues A Linux-Based, LTS OS For Android Phones

An anonymous reader quotes Liliputing:One postmarketOS developer complains that Android's architecture "is based on forking (one might as well say copy-pasting) the entire code-base for each and every device and Android version. And then working on that independent, basically instantly incompatible version. Especially adding device-specific drivers plays an important role... Here is the solution: Bend an existing Linux distribution to run on smartphones . Apply all necessary changes as small patches and upstream them, where it makes sense."