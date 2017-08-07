AMD Confirms Linux 'Performance Marginality Problem' On Ryzen (phoronix.com) 102
An anonymous reader writes: Ryzen customers experiencing segmentation faults under Linux when firing off many compilation processes have now had their problem officially acknowledged by AMD. The company describes it as a "performance marginality problem" affecting some Ryzen customers and only on Linux. AMD confirmed Threadripper and Epyc processors are unaffected; they will be dealing with the issue on a customer-by-customer basis, and their future consumer products will see better Linux testing/validation. Ryzen customers believed to be affected by the problem can contact AMD Customer Care. Michael Larabel writes via Phoronix: "With the Ryzen segmentation faults on Linux they are found to occur with many, parallel compilation workloads in particular -- certainly not the workloads most Linux users will be firing off on a frequent basis unless intentionally running scripts like ryzen-test/kill-ryzen. As I've previously written, my Ryzen Linux boxes have been working out great except in cases of intentional torture testing with these heavy parallel compilation tasks. [AMD's] analysis has also found that these Ryzen segmentation faults aren't isolated to a particular motherboard vendor or the like, contrary to rumors/noise online due to the complexity of the problem."
Just like FDIV (Score:3, Insightful)
Will only affect a few people, so we aren't replacing any CPUs. Way to hand Intel the business, AMD!
Re: (Score:2)
Except it doesn't apply to Threadripper, Epyc, or Ryzen Pro. And it doesn't affect all of normal Ryzen either. So the entirety of the market they're handing to Intel is those buying personal systems who run large amounts of parallel compilation workloads and who don't feel like RMAing till they get a chip without the defect.
Re:Just like FDIV (Score:4, Insightful)
Except it doesn't apply to Threadripper, Epyc, or Ryzen Pro.
We don't even know if it's an AMD problem, it could be any one of a number of previously-unnoticed Linux issues that happen to show up on Ryzen (note that the text says "may also affect other Unix-like operating systems", not "exists under FreeBSD as well", so currently it's pure speculation that it extends past Linux). We'll have to wait and see what further investigation turns up...
Re: (Score:1)
Except it doesn't apply to Threadripper, Epyc, or Ryzen Pro.
We don't even know if it's an AMD problem, it could be any one of a number of previously-unnoticed Linux issues that happen to show up on Ryzen (note that the text says "may also affect other Unix-like operating systems", not "exists under FreeBSD as well", so currently it's pure speculation that it extends past Linux). We'll have to wait and see what further investigation turns up...
That's more than a little interesting. Wonder if it affects NetBSD? If both FreeBSD and NetBSD are free of this error, I may have my next system.
oblig (Score:5, Informative)
certainly not the workloads most Linux users will be firing off on a frequent basis
I run Gentoo you insensitive clod!
Re: oblig (Score:1)
And taking a single step on their own is probably the heaviest thing they do
Re: (Score:3)
Have you tried watching H.265/HEVC-encoded anime?
:-P
Re:oblig (Score:5, Insightful)
How was the parent modded as "Funny"?
This is definitely not funny. Some users of compiled distros such as Gentoo have encountered the bug in fairly regular basis when trying to compile the distro -- which is needed to make it install.
MT was what AMD had over Intel (Score:1)
Multi-threaded performance was the main advantage that Ryzen had over Intel. Single threaded is still Intel's game and now you are telling that I can't run a make -j all my cores?
Re:MT was what AMD had over Intel (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Wait!
What is happening is that the CPU will mis-execute some instruction so that some "data" becomes invalid. When a compiler is running such data is often a pointer and the wrong pointer often results in a segfault.
But especially while we don't know what's going on exactly, this could also corrupt data. i.e. give the wrong results in a computation, or result in a bad binary when the running program is a compiler.
So you're suggesting I trust the resulting binaries when the compilation doesn't segfault? Even
Re: (Score:3)
With the Ryzen segmentation faults on Linux they are found to occur with many, parallel compilation workloads in particular -- certainly not the workloads most Linux users will be firing off on a frequent basis unless intentionally running scripts like ryzen-test/kill-ryzen.
Re: (Score:1)
Microsoft and Intel doesn't support Windows 7 with their latest chips either (like that i7 7700 Kaby Lake for example). What's your point?
Re: (Score:2)
Micro needle in mega haystack. (Score:2)
Re: Micro needle in mega haystack. (Score:5, Insightful)
Processors are not components where you design for the average case and accept failures during peak load. How can a single byte of anything compiled on this processor from now on be trusted not to have been silently corrupted? Does multithreaded disk access run the risk of silently corrupting my files? Until fixed, this processor is toast.
Mod Points (Score:3)
Well, the last time I had mod points, I wasted them on comments in a post announcing the invention of the telegraph so don't expect much modding from me.
Re: (Score:2)
Or it could just be buggy Chinese spyware.
Re: Micro needle in mega haystack. (Score:5, Insightful)
amd486 - system/memory clock (same thing back then) was unstable and too high. This caused all kinds of issues with Maxwell's theorem and it was impossible to run a VESA local bus IDE or VGA adapter reliably. Also consider that the CPU was implemented almost entirely without x86 debug registers which made debugging GPFs a complete nightmare. Very often, Windows NT 3.1 and 3.5 would crash on there and people immediately pointed a finger at Microsoft for the GPFs and blue screens. In reality on AMD CPUs, nearly 50 percent of the GPFs were actually AMD's fault.
amd586 and 686... these CPUs were huge improvements, but there was some weird issue with the NMI that made debugging code almost impossible. They also had a really bad tendency of bursting capacitors on the system board
AMD with later generations
- built in MMU was implemented for users, not servers and developers. it was absolutely horrifying wondering whether my code was going to come out right. memory protection was more of a suggestion to them than a rule.
- AMD was killing every desktop benchmark, I actually loved AMD at this time as I was playing games and I had bought myself four Shuttle Cubes with the nVidia chipsets and AMD CPUs. I programmed on a dual-Celeron system at work with Linux because it was just faster and better.
- P4 vs Athlon days. Intel botched the P4 in so many ways it was terrible. It was almost not a challenge for AMD to out-perform Intel as the P4 architecture was an endless mess of cache miss hell. Now... let's be REALLY REALLY fair. P4 would have been the ultimate winner if CPUs were meant for DOS. What I mean is that on a system where there is only a single task (not including hardware interrupt handlers) the P4 pipeline is still a thing of true beauty. But the whole world had moved to Windows XP (got XP and my first P4 on the same shopping trip) and people left DOS, Windows 95/98/ME behind to run a real operating system for the first time... And the P4 was dead before it left the door. The Athlon which was basically equal to a higher clocked Pentium III with an internal MMU
Following generations of AMD (not including Ryzen)
- Branding hell... no one that didn't take an obsessive interest in AMD could tell what generation of chip they were buying or even what tier. Even now, having owned many of them, I couldn't tell you which ones were good or bad because I was lost. Intel's current numbering is bad... but not that bad.
- Memory problems. Yeh... wasted 5 days trying to debug a buffer overflow... then I switched to my Intel based laptop and it showed up in the debugger on the first try. AMD still can't make a fucking MMU. How the hell are you supposed to write a memory manager for an operating system if you can't trap buffer overflows when you clearly defined in the GDT and/or LDT where it should set bounds.
- Order of execution. On an Intel Core CPU, I can write multiprocessing code, set core affinity based on the position of the core relative to the ring buses. Then I can queue tasks that read/write L1/L2/L3 cache and based on the queui
so how does that work? (Score:5, Insightful)
It is not like the CPU is testing for that particular combination of conditions alone and conditionally segfaulting. Really, there is a flaw in the CPU design which so far has only been demonstrated to exhibit itself under those conditions. That is much more worrying than the summary leads us to believe.
I like AMD and Ryzen is a good bargain compared to Intel. It will be my next CPU purchase, though I am holding out until they fix the bug. But I don't like the way they are minimizing the impact.
Re: (Score:2)
It is not like the CPU is testing for that particular combination of conditions alone and conditionally segfaulting. Really, there is a flaw in the CPU design which so far has only been demonstrated to exhibit itself under those conditions. That is much more worrying than the summary leads us to believe.
Well, from the fact that RMAs has worked for some people and not for others as well as the non-deterministic crashes it seems like it's down to production variation, some chips get unstable and corrupt data if hammered a particular way. Most likely there'll be some microcode update to stagger the problematic sequence and a new stepping increasing the safety margin to fix it properly. Still not good news for AMD, since those who can't easily verify their results will stay away until the scope of the problem
Re: (Score:2)
Well, think of a modern CPU as a collection of execution units, In most CPUs, execution units overlap in functionality - a complex instruction may issue several loads (memory to CPU) and stores (CPU to memor
Re:so how does that work? (Score:4)
All modern CPUs run microcode that is updated on boot by the BIOS. So fixing this will just be a microcode update, i.e. a BIOS update. AMD has been quite good at getting vendors to ship such updates for their motherboards and systems, but if for some reason they don't you could load it via a driver under Linux too.
Re: (Score:2)
There MUST be some things in hardware to execute anything. While they (the chip manufacturers) have surprised me in the past, not all bugs CAN be fixed with a microcode update.
A long, long time ago, people wrote "self modifying code". Say for doing bit-operations on parts of the screen buffer, you might pass 1 for AND 2 for OR and 3 for XOR. The function could then place the AND/OR/XOR opcode in the middle of the doit loop and then perform the loop.... So one day the manufacturer guarantees that the new mac
Don't worry... (Score:5, Insightful)
..the faults only happen for people with massive parallel loads.
You know... the main reason people buy the CPUs.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. i was contemplating getting a Ryzen for my new PC internals, which are due for changing out now.
But if I can look forward to crap like this, it's not even an option - even if it were free, I wouldn't use it.
Re: (Score:2)
They're not using Ryzen in the server market, they've got ThreadRipper and Epyc for that. Which (apparently) aren't affected.
No, but they are targeting the workstation market, where a good sized chunk of the users do things like building software. That's one of the factors that make buyers choose more cores and RAM over higher clock speeds.
why would I buy a processor that *might* segfault (Score:5, Insightful)
never mind my load type today, what about 2 years from now? why would I spend money on something that *might* segfault and for which the vendor isn't going to provide a solution to *everyone*. case by case basis my ass, that's the sign of a tech hardware vendor which should be shunned.
Because if you read the errata for Intel... (Score:1)
and assumed AMD would release a microcode fix (as they usually do) you would realize neither company has been making solid chips for at least 15 if not 20 years, and as they have tried to squeeze every ounce of performance out of, and every optimization into each chip, they've made design compromises that often don't show up until real world workloads.
Personally I am pretty sure the AMD segfaults could be handled by either retuning, or disabling that nice little 'neural network' frontend, and I am not entir
Re: (Score:1)
You're dreaming if you don't think you run a similar risk with Intel. The only difference here is the proximal news cycle.
Tomorrow's Market Probably Won't Look Anything Like Today [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Intel has been rock-solid since forever. AMD has been unreliable since forever. If you think this will change today, you're kidding yourself.
AMD makes gadgets for overclocking enthusiasts and gamers on a budget. There's nothing wrong with that, and they've kept Intel on their toes which is a good thing. But it's not the same class of product unless your focus is only on net gigahertz per dollar.
Being surprised by this kind of problem is like being surprised that Windows phones home or that HP is fucking you
Something is bugging me about that (Score:2)
Complete F00F.
Re: (Score:2)
https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]
These are a bear to track down (Score:1)
And could still wind up being a Linux fault, though the various Intel errata have this sort of fault showing up a number of times, with multi-byte ops crossing page boundaries or the ilk, so no reason to single out Linux yet. Windows does so much structure-padding everywhere by default it's much less likely to occur there. This is where the ops pipeline dump comes in handy if it's deep enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Or maybe the problem does happen on Windows and nobody noticed because they're constantly rebooting to install an update anyways.
Re: (Score:3)
It has been confirmed to be a processor bug, not a software bug.
BSD kernel developer Matt Dillon sent AMD a reproducible test case back in April.
You can read more about it here [phoronix.com].
Phoronix FAIL (Score:5, Insightful)
Phoronix: "certainly not the workloads most Linux users will be firing off on a frequent basis"
Bullshit. Anyone who does video encoding will easily max out a Ryzen. Anyone who builds software for a living will max out q Ryzen. In fact, just about anybody who needs more computing power than a Chromebook will max out Ryzen.
AMD you fucked up big time. Bigly.
And Phoronix, who are you to say what people should be doing with their machines? People paid for this computational hardware and should expect it to perform as advertised.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Not to mention that one of the reasons we want more cores in our desktop machines is to speed up C++ compiles by compiling more files in parallel.
Re: (Score:2)
Video encoding makes heavy use of the SIMD units of the processor which is a different type of load then compiling which makes heavy use of the conventional integer logic part of the processor.
Re: (Score:2)
"Bullshit. Anyone who does video encoding will easily max out a Ryzen. Anyone who builds software for a living will max out q Ryzen. In fact, just about anybody who needs more computing power than a Chromebook will max out Ryzen."
In other words, Phornonix is 100% correct.
So far so good (Score:5, Informative)
Anecdote here...
Ryzen 1700 w/ 64GB running Promox and 6 virtual machines - 1 Debian, 1 Gentoo (build machine), 1 PF Sense, and 3 Windows.
Been rock solid doing full world builds on Gentoo, PCI passthrough of a GTX 1070 card to one of the Windows VMs (gaming actually works well), and has only been rebooted once since getting it going. Uptime of 24 days.
No segfaults,
It is amazingly fast & quiet. Quite the upgrade from my I7-3770K.
Re: (Score:2)
PCI passthrough of a GTX 1070 card to one of the Windows VMs (gaming actually works well),
I'm currently building a Ryzen linux box (parts are literally sitting on the desk beside me) and I've been following the PCIe pass-through intermittently, mostly Wendell and Level1Techs. Can you share some details on how you got everything working and issues you've run in to?
Re: (Score:3)
I mostly followed this: https://pve.proxmox.com/wiki/P... [proxmox.com]. If you're passing a nVidia GPU, be sure to pull a copy of its BIOS and pass it to KVM.
In addition, I passed most USB ports, and my PCI-E Soundblaster card to the Windows VM.
Good luck.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see... (Score:1)
You guys new or something? (Score:5, Interesting)
Not (necessarily) a big deal. CPUs have bugs. The kernel, the compilers and the standard libraries are all stuffed full of workarounds for various CPU errors. They are called "errata" and pretty much every CPU has them. (One could argue that corrigendum would be a more appropriate word for them.) Intel has had some big ones, the most memorable (off the top of my head) were FOOF and FDIV. The 286 was so riddled with bugs that everyone gave up trying to write a protected mode kernel and just waited for the 386.
Basically, they'll figure out what is causing the error and how to avoid it. If the workaround is easy, like "have the compiler reorder some instructions", a few patches will go out and life goes on, no big deal.
If the workaround is less easy, like "don't utilize all cores", or "bump the clock multiplier down to overcome a thermal or electrical issue", that is a much bigger deal. If you don't meet marketing numbers, your choices are refund or replace. Intel spent a half billion dollars replacing CPUs because of the FDIV bug, even though they calculated that most people would never encounter it and it was relatively easy to patch around (but the patch would have been a drag on FPU performance - and marketing again had made promises).
Re: (Score:3)
The first bug report with a test case that reproduced the bug was submitted to AMD in April, and they have acknowledged the bug first now.
And how long would we have to wait for a microcode update?
Intel's first 2 gens of hyperthreading were bust (Score:2, Interesting)
It seems that Ryzen's hyperthreading, on Linux, under very rare circumstances, can cause memory errors. And Intel is spending millions flooding every tech forum and tech site with shill propaganda decaring this to be the 'end of the world'.
But Intel would like you to forget that its first two generations of hyperthreading were so broken, you had to switch it off altogether to do any serious work.
Hyperthreading needs scheduling to be sane and sympathetic. So no issues on the vastly better coded Windows. Sadl
Re: (Score:1)
Hyperthreading needs scheduling to be sane and sympathetic. So no issues on the vastly better coded Windows. Sadly Linux is a joke from a software stability POV.
The problem has been reproduced on Windows, using WSL. Also FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD are affected.
Re: (Score:2)
Just FYI: On Linux IRQ handlers can never be paged out on a very fundamental level.
You might think it's useful, but the thinking is that it just MIGHT be the IRQ (kernel memory) for the "get it back from disk" part. So in general stuff like that is never paged out.
In modern systems you'll probably use maybe 3-10Mb of memory for kernel code. If you have little main memory (1GB) that's still less than 1%. So no reason at all to change this policy.
Only on Linux (Score:2, Interesting)
That tells me someone's code is fucked up, not that AMD's processors are screwed. Ain't happening on my Hackintosh, ain't happening on my Windows box.
Did someone let Grsecurity do the SMT kernel code?
Re: (Score:3)
You could just as easily argue that the fact that Linux works fine on other Ryzen processors, AMD's older processors and Intel's processors, and only segfaults on these specific Ryzen models, tells you that it's these processors that are broken, not Linux.
Of course -- and I shouldn't really have to explain this on Slashdot of all places, but neither of these observations actually tell you where the problem is. Doing that involves doing some investigation, and the fact that AMD appear to be accepting blame s
WTF? (Score:2)
What _else_ would people buy such CPUs for then, if not for "massive workloads"?
Also, somehow I'm feeling considerable distrust that the OS should be able to somehow 'fix' this. Probably by turning off features until it runs at a fraction of the speed, my guess is...
Anyway, yesterday I already sent out an email saying "don't buy Ryzen". First time I've ever done that, so well done, AMD.
Re: (Score:2)
Because "shiny" - why do most people buy new processors?