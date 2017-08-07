OpenSSL Support In Debian Unstable Drops TLS 1.0/1.1 Support (debian.org) 10
An anonymous reader writes: Debian Linux "sid" is deprecating TLS 1.0 Encryption. A new version of OpenSSL has been uploaded to Debian Linux unstable. This version disables the TLS 1.0 and 1.1 protocol. This currently leaves TLS 1.2 as the only supported SSL/TLS protocol version. This will likely break certain things that for whatever reason still don't support TLS 1.2. I strongly suggest that if it's not supported that you add support for it, or get the other side to add support for it. OpenSSL made a release 5 years ago that supported TLS 1.2. The current support of the server side seems to be around 90%. I hope that by the time Buster releases the support for TLS 1.2 will be high enough that I don't need to enable them again. This move caused some concern among Debian users and sysadmins. If you are running Debian Unstable on server tons of stuff is going to broken cryptographically. Not to mention legacy hardware and firmware that still uses TLS 1.0. On the client side (i.e. your users), you need to use the latest version of a browser such as Chrome/Chromium and Firefox. The Older version of Android (e.g. Android v5.x and earlier) do not support TLS 1.2. You need to use minimum iOS 5 for TLS 1.2 support. Same goes with SMTP/mail servers, desktop email clients, FTP clients and more. All of them using old outdated crypto.
This move will also affect for Android 4.3 users or stock MS-Windows 7/IE users (which has TLS 1.2 switched off in Internet Options.) Not to mention all the mail servers out there running outdated crypto.
PCI Compliance (Score:5, Informative)
As someone who had to deal with all the bullshit of PCI Compliance, let me just tell ya. This is an absolute MUST. The current PCI spec strictly states that only TLS 1.2 is supported due to insecurities found in 1.0/1.1. Granted, the PCI group is also overly cautious, but it is good to see more and more software force this spec to make PCI compliance easier. Simply having 1.0/1.1 enabled on anything public facing will fail an audit.
Agreed. Those of you that do have strict PCI compliance pushing this I can totally get behind. However, this is yet another think-before-acting approach and anyone who's married to any sort of Debian distro love. The pace of catch-up is just going to cause compatibility issues and if you think hand-rolling-and-replacing your openSSL integration on your distro with source is fun to get 1.0/1.1 support back? Think again.
