Red Hat Acquires Data-Cleaning Company Permabit (fortune.com) 78
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: Business software company Red Hat said on Monday that it is acquiring the technology assets of Permabit, a small company that specializes in cleaning up corporate data to make storage more efficient and data access faster. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but a Red Hat spokesman said 16 people from Permabit will be joining that company...
While the conventional wisdom is that data storage is cheap, it is not free. And with companies turning to more expensive flash storage, it saves money to remove redundant data, said Richard Fichera, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research... Red Hat, which sells a version of the Linux operating system used by many Fortune 500 companies, also offers its own storage software. And, it wants to become a more formidable challenger in data storage, a goal that can be furthered by buying Permabit's technology, Fichera said.
Slashdot reader See Attached points out that this week Red Hat also released RHEL 7.4, which introduces support for Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE) and system protection against intrusive USB devices.
...Microsoft Office Suite replacement.
By "credible", I mean a suite that will: -
... allow "Business Logic" to be programmed into it
... one that will be fast as well.
Think of it as a suite that will have a Visual Basic equivalent.
Short of that, I am uninterested, unfortunately.
Red Hat sells support, not Linux (Score:1, Insightful)
When you sell software, you sell a licence to use it, not the code itself. This licence might include support (that's what Red Hat does).
It's perfectly legal to sell a licence to a Linux distro, as long as you comply with the GPL.
CentOS repackages most of RHEL, but they need to remove any Red Hat branding. Other that that, they're perfectly in scope with the requirements of GPL (and all the other FOSS licences present in the software collection).
Note the word "everyone" - that includes Red Hat (amongst others). Here's a more detailed piece [gnu.org] on the matter, where they
If Red Hat creates something from scratch they can sell it, but nobody can take their work and re-sell it. This is why NOBODY can sell Linux.
If Red Hat creates something from scratch and wants people to use it, they'll license it under the GPL. Any software licensed with the GPL can be sold for any amount of money you can charge, so long as you're not misrepresenting it. That means you can't claim to hold the copyright, and you can't use someone else's trademarks without their permission.
This is why anyone can sell Linux. If nobody could sell Linux, then it would be illegal to buy a Linux CD, but you can buy a Linux CD all day.
Note the word "everyone" - that includes Red Hat (amongst others). Here's a more detailed piece on the matter, where they even state that they "encourage people who redistribute free software to charge as much as they wish or can." (my emphasis)
You damn well better charge as much as you can, as the first copy you sell might be your last. Since everyone you sell it to can turn around and give it to everyone for free and you can't stop them. Heck, if Bruce Perens wins against grsecurity you can't even stop selling it to those who do. The FSF knows this right is a joke. The FSF doesn't care that it's a joke. Making money on the COTS model is wrong, as RMS has stated repeatedly. If you want to make money, the GPL doesn't restrict your ability to shoot
Damn... that was rude and uncalled for, but I've always loved picking on handles/aliases/pseudonyms/nicknames, etc... You might feel bad for my friend Aslak that to me sounds like Ass-Lock which I then a
Damn... that was rude and uncalled for, but I've always loved picking on handles/aliases/pseudonyms/nicknames, etc...
OK then "LostMyBeaver", what happened? Did you shave your pussy?
And i was actually referring to a cheesy line from a cheesy movie where two idiots hunting in hats with antlers argue over the hats and then look up to realize their prey was gone. It actually would make Canadian Bacon or Teen Movie look high class.
BTW... I was tempted as I'm allergic to cat hair, but the kids wouldn't let me
Open source developers are just a bunch of chumps.
Not really. If Linus had closed sourced Linux back in 1991, approximately this many people would use it today: 0.
Instead, by making it free, he has made $150 Million [celebritynetworth.com].
I NEVER said that. I said you can't sell Linux.
And if you'd read the link he pointed you to, you'd understand that your statement is completely false. Somehow I trust the FSF's interpretation of the GPL over yours.
Still does not prevent you from charging for the prebuilt binaries. Yes you have all the right in the world to download the sources of my derivative works if they are published somewhere (note that if none of my customers have decided to utilize their rights under the GPL then you have no sources to download!), but that fact does not prevent me from selling you prebuilt binaries of said sources.
It might sound strange that people would pay for something that they can get for free, but that is besides the poi
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Zero__Kelvin sez:
It is not legal to sell Linux. (See also CentOS)
Good lord, he's not just a total idiot in the systemd arena!
Some alternate uses (Score:2)
"Data cleaning" - remove all redundant data, so that you only have to bitbleach ONE file.
So you're not using Debian
No one keeps you from using a sane init (and the whole bunch of daemons that systemd craps over) on Debian. Just in case you'd wonder why Red Hat used to be the dominant distribution a decade ago but is not any more.
will be Open Source with Red Hat Patent Promise? (Score:1)