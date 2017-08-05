Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Red Hat Software Businesses

Red Hat Acquires Data-Cleaning Company Permabit (fortune.com) 78

Posted by EditorDavid from the stoked-on-storage dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: Business software company Red Hat said on Monday that it is acquiring the technology assets of Permabit, a small company that specializes in cleaning up corporate data to make storage more efficient and data access faster. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but a Red Hat spokesman said 16 people from Permabit will be joining that company...

While the conventional wisdom is that data storage is cheap, it is not free. And with companies turning to more expensive flash storage, it saves money to remove redundant data, said Richard Fichera, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research... Red Hat, which sells a version of the Linux operating system used by many Fortune 500 companies, also offers its own storage software. And, it wants to become a more formidable challenger in data storage, a goal that can be furthered by buying Permabit's technology, Fichera said.
Slashdot reader See Attached points out that this week Red Hat also released RHEL 7.4, which introduces support for Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE) and system protection against intrusive USB devices.

Red Hat Acquires Data-Cleaning Company Permabit More | Reply

Red Hat Acquires Data-Cleaning Company Permabit

Comments Filter:

  • ...Microsoft Office Suite replacement.

    By "credible", I mean a suite that will: -

    ... allow "Business Logic" to be programmed into it

    ...one that will be a beauty to look at (by default)

    ... one that will be fast as well.

    Think of it as a suite that will have a Visual Basic equivalent.

    Short of that, I am uninterested, unfortunately.

  • Somebody needs to explain to Fortune that Red Hat doesn't sell Linux; they sell support and services. It is not legal to sell Linux. (See also CentOS)

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by r1348 ( 2567295 )

      When you sell software, you sell a licence to use it, not the code itself. This licence might include support (that's what Red Hat does).
      It's perfectly legal to sell a licence to a Linux distro, as long as you comply with the GPL.
      CentOS repackages most of RHEL, but they need to remove any Red Hat branding. Other that that, they're perfectly in scope with the requirements of GPL (and all the other FOSS licences present in the software collection).

      • You can't sell the GPL. It is certainly NOT legal to sell rights to any entity already granted by the GPL. That is THE WHOLE FUCKING POINT of the GPL. They offer their distribution for free, with a SUPPORT contract. You are free to redistribute ALL code, even if you don't have and have never purchased a SUPPORT contract. You can't redistribute their logos, etc. or other non-derivative copyrighted material, like knowledge base articles, etc. which is where CentOS comes from. They DO NOT sell GPL code, nor do

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Zocalo ( 252965 )
          "Free software is a matter of liberty, not price. To understand the concept, you should think of free as in free speech, not as in free beer." — Richard Stallman (original author of the GPL). You seriously ought to go and read up on that, because you are badly misinformed about what the GPL actually aims to do and lets you do with code licensed under it. GNU.org has a whole bunch of pages on it, including an explicit statement that you can indeed sell code licensed under the GPL, so you could start
          • You can offer non-derivative works under dual license (e.g. Nokia with qt ). Linux is not developed in house from scratch by Red Hat. I'm afraid it is you that has no clue my friend.

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by Zocalo ( 252965 )
              From the GPL FAQ [gnu.org]:

              Does the GPL allow me to sell copies of the program for money?
              Yes, the GPL allows everyone to do this. The right to sell copies is part of the definition of free software. Except in one special situation, there is no limit on what price you can charge. (The one exception is the required written offer to provide source code that must accompany binary-only release.)

              Note the word "everyone" - that includes Red Hat (amongst others). Here's a more detailed piece [gnu.org] on the matter, where they

              • Did you intentionally leave out the preceeding answer to try to sound smart? "Section 2 says that modified versions you distribute must be licensed to all third parties under the GPL. “All third parties” means absolutely everyone—but this does not require you to do anything physically for them. It only means they have a license from you, under the GPL, for your version." If Red Hat creates something from scratch they can sell it, but nobody can take their work and re-sell it. This is why N

                • If Red Hat creates something from scratch they can sell it, but nobody can take their work and re-sell it. This is why NOBODY can sell Linux.

                  If Red Hat creates something from scratch and wants people to use it, they'll license it under the GPL. Any software licensed with the GPL can be sold for any amount of money you can charge, so long as you're not misrepresenting it. That means you can't claim to hold the copyright, and you can't use someone else's trademarks without their permission.

                  This is why anyone can sell Linux. If nobody could sell Linux, then it would be illegal to buy a Linux CD, but you can buy a Linux CD all day.

                  • Stop thinking you understand what you just proved you don't. In the case you describe you are charging for the cost of the CD including the cost of labor to create the CD, packaging and distribution, including shipping costs.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Kjella ( 173770 )

                Note the word "everyone" - that includes Red Hat (amongst others). Here's a more detailed piece on the matter, where they even state that they "encourage people who redistribute free software to charge as much as they wish or can." (my emphasis)

                You damn well better charge as much as you can, as the first copy you sell might be your last. Since everyone you sell it to can turn around and give it to everyone for free and you can't stop them. Heck, if Bruce Perens wins against grsecurity you can't even stop selling it to those who do. The FSF knows this right is a joke. The FSF doesn't care that it's a joke. Making money on the COTS model is wrong, as RMS has stated repeatedly. If you want to make money, the GPL doesn't restrict your ability to shoot

            • hmmm.... I'm curious... if you're zero kelvin... then does that mean your completely stuck in just one place... if so.. how do you move your fingers to type... or is it something that affects only portions of your brain stem but still allows free motion of your finger and mouth without input from your brain.

              Damn... that was rude and uncalled for, but I've always loved picking on handles/aliases/pseudonyms/nicknames, etc... You might feel bad for my friend Aslak that to me sounds like Ass-Lock which I then a
              • I never said they are doing anything wrong. In fact I love Red Hat. You are right that they know what they are doing. It is YOU that does not. Off you go now ...

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by ls671 ( 1122017 )

                Damn... that was rude and uncalled for, but I've always loved picking on handles/aliases/pseudonyms/nicknames, etc...

                OK then "LostMyBeaver", what happened? Did you shave your pussy?

                • Didn't say I was better at choosing names

                  And i was actually referring to a cheesy line from a cheesy movie where two idiots hunting in hats with antlers argue over the hats and then look up to realize their prey was gone. It actually would make Canadian Bacon or Teen Movie look high class.

                  BTW... I was tempted as I'm allergic to cat hair, but the kids wouldn't let me

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Zero__Kelvin sez:

      It is not legal to sell Linux. (See also CentOS)

      Good lord, he's not just a total idiot in the systemd arena!

  • "Data cleaning" - remove all redundant data, so that you only have to bitbleach ONE file.

  • https://www.redhat.com/en/abou... [redhat.com] says "Red Hat plans to open source Permabit's technology." This may mean that Red Hat's https://www.redhat.com/en/abou... [redhat.com] Patent Promise will apply. Possibly Red Hat will announce whether they will hold all of the patents on the Permabit technology, or whether any third-party patents remain relevant.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Poor man... he was like an employee to me." -- The police commisioner on "Sledge Hammer" laments the death of his bodyguard

Close