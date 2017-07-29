OpenMoko: Ten Years After (vanille.de) 36
Michael Lauer, member of the core team at OpenMoko, a project that sought to create a family of open source mobile phones -- which included the hardware specs and the Linux-based OS -- has shared the inside story of what the project wanted to do and why it failed. From his blog post: For the 10th anniversary since the legendary OpenMoko announcement at the "Open Source in Mobile" (7th of November 2006 in Amsterdam), I've been meaning to write an anthology or -- as Paul Fertser suggested on #openmoko-cdevel -- an obituary. I've been thinking about objectively describing the motivation, the momentum, how it all began and -- sadly -- ended. I did even plan to include interviews with Sean, Harald, Werner, and some of the other veterans. But as with oh so many projects of (too) wide scope this would probably never be completed. As November 2016 passed without any progress, I decided to do something different instead. Something way more limited in scope, but something I can actually finish. My subjective view of the project, my participation, and what I think is left behind: My story, as OpenMoko employee #2. On top of that you will see a bunch of previously unreleased photos (bear with me, I'm not a good photographer and the camera sucked as well). [....] Right now my main occupation is writing software for Apple's platforms -- and while it's nice to work on apps using a massive set of luxury frameworks and APIs, you're locked and sandboxed within the software layers Apple allows you. I'd love to be able to work on an open source Linux-based middleware again. However, the sad truth is that it looks like there is no business case anymore for a truly open platform based on custom-designed hardware, since people refuse to spend extra money for tweakability, freedom, and security. Despite us living in times where privacy is massively endangered.
The problem is that people with money to burn are less likely to focus on tweakability and freedom. At 15, 20, or 25 you have time but not money. At 30, 35, 40 if you're lucky you are likely to have money but not time. I know a number of guys that were Linux and free software supporters in school, but once they reached 80k or better income they just switched to buying the hottest proprietary option and went on about their day - typically a Macbook Pro and an iPhone, or Samsung Galaxy something, or Google Nexus or Pixel device.
I cared about OpenMoko in 2006, but I didn't have the money. Today I'm contemplating purchases of more devices with the Free Software Foundation "Respects Your Freedom" certification. But it's tough to get excited about spending more money for much slower hardware. And the Replicant.us completely free Android version? I love what they're trying to do, but because of the (*$&%()*%&$ proprietary firmware all the devices need it renders the devices they support all but useless.
Guess that makes me cheap - I didn't cross the $100 barrier on new phones until I was making more than twice that. And I still spend most of my time in Linux or Linux-ish environments.
This is true, I recently had to get a new android phone and it annoyed me just setting it up, I don't want to poke and tweak my phone all day, I got a lot of other stuff that needs to be done and I just don't care about that type of stuff anymore
Fairphone
However, the sad truth is that it looks like there is no business case anymore
I'm not so sure. Yesterday, a female coworker showed me her Fairphone, then proceeded to completely disassemble it, right in front of my eyes. I couldn't contain my enthousiasm, but it was very remarkable. She told me she bought the phone then a couple of months in, dropped it and broke the screen. She ordered a new screen and replaced it herself.
The Fairphone [fairphone.com] is an Android phone which you can disassemble with your fingernails and a small Phillips. So maybe it's not strictly and completely open source, but it's incredibly easy to repair and replace parts of it. The components are free of rare earth metals that were dug out by horrible exploitive companies. The only exploitation here is done on your data, by Google.
Fairphone
However, the sad truth is that it looks like there is no business case anymore
I'm not so sure. Yesterday, a female coworker showed me her Fairphone, then proceeded to completely disassemble it, right in front of my eyes. I couldn't contain my enthousiasm, but it was very remarkable. She told me she bought the phone then a couple of months in, dropped it and broke the screen. She ordered a new screen and replaced it herself.
take a deep breath... (and people with moderator rights: leave that "troll/flamebait -1" button alone please)... the problem with the fairphone has been that they've been massively ignorant of the consequences of software lock-in. yes, sure, great: they tackled the (hard) problem of "fair wages", and conflict minerals: these are things that any coop worth the "Fair Trade" salt would do, and it's good to see that they did it.
... BUT....
for the first fairphone they did only that: tackle the "Fair Trade" concepts. people loved it. including various extremely prominent software libre developers and advocates. at first. we then warned them, "hang on a minute, you're going for 'Fair' but you've completely ignored the "UnFair-ness" of the proprietary operating system that you've bought - lock stock and binary-only GPL-violating criminally-infringing barrel from frickin MEDIATEK of all frickin people, and are about to get yourself into a shit-load of trouble when it comes to people wanting to upgrade. or fix security flaws".
response: absolutely f***-all from the Fairtrade team. so we stopped bothering to communicate with them, knowing that they (and their customers) would just have to experience the train-wreck for themselves.
...and what happens? *EXACTLY* as they were warned, customers 18 months down the line who were delighted to have bought the Fairphone 1 were getting REALLY PISSED OFF, feeling that they'd been totally deceived, when their requests for firmware upgrades to fix MAJOR known security vulnerabilities went completely unanswered.
why did those requests go unanswered? well... because AS THEY HAD BEEN WARNED, the chinese factory was under NDA with Mediatek (in direct violation of the GPL) and had *only* been given an illegal copyright-violating *BINARY ONLY* version of android (containing linux kernel source code and so also a second GPL violation). there *was* no source code, and there certainly weren't going to be any updates, at any time.
(btw note that because it has not obtained - and cannot obtain - the source code for the Fairphone 1, Fairphone is still in criminal infringement of Copyright law and has lost its rights to sell any products that use the linux kernel....)
now let's fast-forward to the Fairphone 2, which is now sold on the basis of its modularity. it's fantastic that it can be repaired, just as you say, cerberusss, but can the *OPERATING SYSTEM* be quotes repaired quotes?
if there's a massive security flaw like the one that left 900 hundred MILLION qualcomm--based devices completely vulnerable last year happens again, can the people who paid well north of $EUR 500 get it fixed immediately, rather than be at the mercy and whim of a company that ITSELF has *ABSOLUTELY NO CONTROL* over the software it's providing with the device that it's selling?
of course they cannot.
this is what michael is trying to get across to people. *it doesn't matter* even if you bought a "Fair" phone, with "Fair" hardware, and "Fair" wages, and "Fair terms for the workers" or anything else that's "Fair" if, just like *any other* device which is *not* under the "Fairtrade" brand you *still* have to chuck the whole fricking device into landfill because it became totally useless, virus-ridden and was instrumental in emptying your bank account, is it? that's not exactly "Fair", is it, ehn?
> Buy a Sony Xperia, then unlock (manufacturer supported),
> clone the manufacturer gits and off you go
Does Sony still permanently cripple the camera module (with no way to ever restore its original functionality, not even by reflashing to stock) if you unlock?
Would it have killed you to tell us why?
Back then internet connectivity was extremely spotty and expensive so you had to have some local processing.
Today you could simply build a mobile terminal, running something light mosh. Since LTE routers are available now you wouldn't even need to have an LTE baseband inside.
I doubt it, producing a cellphone regardless of whether you use an open source or proprietary model still requires conforming to patent encumbered standards, so they'd get their slice of the pie regardless.
There are many projects that fail because they can't get momentum, and this was one of them.
A quick outline of the process - from someone who has been active in openmoko on IRC forever, and bought the early version when I really could not afford it.
Openmoko is a perfect example of how not to do an 'open source - community involved project'.
Firstly, in march 2007 or so, we had a working phone with hardware available, with somewhat clunky but more-or-less usable basic phone and SMS. Battery life was not gr
OpenMoko's designers also made a shortsighted, fatal mistake by omitting support for EDGE, which eliminated the US & Canada as a viable market.
The sad thing is, at the time, most baseband processor chips even came in two pin-compatible variants... one that was GPRS-only, and one that could do EDGE and only cost about $10/chip more. Lack of 3G was a drawback, but lack of EDGE was a deal-breaking fatal flaw.
Back in 2007, the US was a small, backwards market for GSM phones in terms of devices sold per year
I was so excited about openmoko when I first heard about it. I followed it right up until the day they revealed what it'd look like: a fucking stretched-out hockey puck.
I don't care how good your hardware is. I don't care how pure your business ethics or design philosophy is. If you make a device that looks idiotic, it will fail.
