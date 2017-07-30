Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft Further Pledges Linux Loyalty, Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation (betanews.com) 105

Posted by EditorDavid from the extending-an-embrace dept.
BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Today, Microsoft further pledges its loyalty to Linux and open source by becoming a platinum member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. If you aren't familiar, the CNCF is a part of the well-respected Linux Foundation (of which Microsoft is also a member). With the Windows-maker increasingly focusing its efforts on the cloud -- and profiting from it -- this seems like a match made in heaven. In fact, Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the foundation says, "We are honored to have Microsoft, widely recognized as one of the most important enterprise technology and cloud providers in the world, join CNCF as a platinum member."

"CNCF is a part of the Linux Foundation, which helps govern for a wide range of cloud-oriented open source projects, such as Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, Linkerd, containerd, Helm, gRPC, and many others," says John Gossman Azure Architect, Microsoft. "Since we joined the Linux Foundation last year, and now have decided to expand that relationship to CNCF membership as a natural next step to invest in open source communities and code at multiple levels, especially in the area of containers."
The announcement notes that Microsoft has already been contributing code to the Kubernetes project, "as well as running Kubernetes as part of the Azure Container Service."

  • EEE (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Embrace --- You are here
    Extend
    Extinguish

    • 3 steps: A... A... A! (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward
      1) Abuse, pretending to be friendly --- In the area of Microsoft's Linux abuse, you are here.

      2) Sneaky abuse, not widely reported because technology people make more money protecting against it.

      3) EXTREME ABUSE!

      One example of Microsoft's ABUSE step 3: Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com] Quote: "Buried in the service agreement is permission to poke through everything on your PC."
    • Maybe we should getting familiar with the "BSDs" before phase 3?

  • Where there's clouds (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is rain. The rain being your data.

  • Buying them one donation at a time (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, 2017 @10:20AM (#54908467)
    The rich often make huge contributions to organizations like hospitals and universities. The unspoken understanding is that these 'donations' are for 'future considerations'; at some point in the future, they will 'ask' for special treatment of some kind: preferential medical treatment, or admission to the school for their kid, whether the kid is up to snuff or not.

    So it is with Microsoft and Linux, but more sinister: As I keep telling you all, Microsoft would like nothing better than to destroy Linux and any other 'competing' operating system. Short of that, the annexation and subversion of Linux as a whole is an acceptable alternative to them. Insinuating themselves into the Linux community, with moves like expensive 'memberships' in Linux-oriented organzations, is a move in that direction. When they have bought enough influence, they can dictate the direction Linux goes. Between subverting Linux into 'just another piece of software' that runs UNDER Windows, and the ability to completely exclude any other OS than Windows from even booting up on any modern platform, Microsoft can become the de-facto OWNER of Linux, and then do whatever they please with it. Don't ever say you weren't warned.
    • And maybe someone (wikileaks?) should check out Lennard's pay slips.

  • But still applying the patents FUD (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Fudoka ( 1831404 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @10:53AM (#54908593)
    Until Micro$oft stops pretending that Linux (and therefore Android) are using their patents or are at least willing to say just which patents these are it's just more Micro$soft bullsh*t. When words and actions disagree, believe the actions.

  • MS still has about 40 years of make-up work to do (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, 2017 @11:02AM (#54908627)

    "Embrace, Extend, Extinguish" was a real sentiment for so long within Microsoft. I can still remember the late 80s and early 90s when their tactics were to "buy and put on a shelf" or "litigate out of existence" so many companies and products that we would still love to see today. The do not have my heart. They do not have my mind. And I'm not buying a Windows license for a third-tier hypervisor or for a platform to run my free, open-source, well-built, stable operating system on. The Ballmer days were a shit show of antipathy of and to everything else in the tech world, to every product or company that *might* compete with them. From screwing with Tobi Oetiker and the Samba Team to bungling every smart phone they've ever touched Microsoft has constantly been a dark force in a world potentially filled with infinite light. And let us not forget the SCO proxy war against Linux, which they funded. They are a collection of borderline sociopaths that built their wealth on a half-finished, insecure operating system that required constant updating, most of which was "for pay." Today their underlying OS changes very little, very slowly, because they simply rearrange Userland (including more eye candy) and call that "new and improved" then charge for that. Then the underlying problems remain unresolved, waiting for yet another release. That Microsoft takes a keen interest in Linux and BSD scares the shit out of me for the future of both Linux and BSD. They are not to be trusted in their motives or means. Perhaps that will change in another 40 years. Perhaps not. But for the time being, keep your Microsoft out of my Linux and BSDs. No good can come from trusting them.

    • Microsoft didn't force systemd on me. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      While I've never liked using Windows, I have to admit that it wasn't Microsoft that forced things like systemd, Gnome 3, PulseAudio and NetworkManager into the Linux distros I used to like to use. In fact, I really like using their VSCode editor for doing C++ dev on Linux.

      When I look at who has hurt my Linux experience, it hasn't been Microsoft. It has in fact been some of the most prominent Linux vendors. If anyone is 'embracing, extending and extinguishing' Linux, I think it is them.

      With only hobbyist Lin

  • Spot the error (Score:3)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @11:24AM (#54908723)

    Somebody is writing as if they believe that a major corporation with unlimited amounts of cash joining a trade group reveals anything about that corporation's intent with regard to that trade group's goals or anything else.

  • Corporatization (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @11:34AM (#54908777) Homepage

    Well I am not concerned about Microsoft pledges, the big worry is the Corporatization of Open of Free software. There are hundreds of examples of that happening and easy enough to find.

    Already we see no push back on proprietary blobs/firmware. I almost would like to see this as a requirement: "If you do not support Open Firmware, you cannot have any decision input on the direction of Linux" or any related project.

    • meanwhile, folks who should know better... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by jabberw0k ( 62554 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @12:02PM (#54908915) Homepage Journal
      It is depressing to attend a Linux users group and see that practically everyone there is carrying around a proprietary spy-machine. If anyone should grok the dangers of giving money to Google and Apple, it should be Linux users. But even they are blithely following the sheep. Help me RMS you're our only hope...
      • It's basically proof that people prefer features over freedom. Not that I can hold them blameless......there are a few pieces of software I really need...........

        • It isn't just that, it's the fact that international conglomerates hold international patents on pretty much anything and everything involving hardware and the associated firmware. What good is any OSS for hardware if it can't run or is otherwise severely crippled (looking at you in particular, GPU, printer, and most networking and sound card drivers). For things like the GPU drivers, it is highly doubtful they will ever become truly open because the major makers like AMD and nvidia license patented tech fr

          • Which is exactly why anyone giving those companies any money whatsoever, does themselves actual harm. Stop hurting yourselves, folks!

    • Don't blame the free software movement for that. The free software hackers who make the Linux-libre variant of the Linux kernel spend time deblobbing the upstream kernel (Linus Torvald's variant) which contains non-free software. This difference is at the heart of the philosophical difference between the older free software movement and the younger open source development methodology. They don't see proprietary (non-free, user-subjugating) software the same way.

      The GNU Project points out [gnu.org]:

      ...people from the

  • Red Alert (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Big M's often used MO when they can't directly beat kill something is to embrace and extinguish.

    This sounds like the 'embrace' step.

    The way to see if they are actually supporting Linux is to see if their flagship apps start working on both using the Linux system calls.
    Holding your breath waiting for this is not recommended.

  • Loyalty? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sqorbit ( 3387991 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @12:36PM (#54909091)
    Does this title really claim that Microsoft is showing loyalty to Linux? Microsoft is battling for cloud dominance just like every cloud vendor. They are joining because it makes business sense, not to show any loyalty to anything Linux related. It's quite a jump to assume that Microsoft is pledging loyalty to a competing product simply by making a business move.
  • Watch out Linux!!!
  • So long as user tracking remains a focus of Microsoft consumer-oriented OS's, Microsoft can "pledge Linux loyalty" all they want. Strategically, Microsoft and Linux are at opposite ends of the spectrum on the tracking issue. It appears that any "loyalty" offered by Microsoft is little more than lip service.

  • Keep your enemies closer (Score:4, Informative)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @02:05PM (#54909501)
    Microsoft is just heeding the old adage: Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. Microsoft is no friend of Linux. Trust Microsoft at your own peril.

  • Time to switch to FreeBSD!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ebvwfbw ( 864834 )

      Time to switch to FreeBSD!

      If only it were up to the task. BSD has a good decade or so worth of catch up to do. Good luck with that crowd. They can be abrasive.

  • Again, and again, and again...

  • But when these ostriches do they will kill this. Just a FYI.

  • open source projects, such as Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, Linkerd, containerd, Helm, gRPC

    That looks like name dropping: Half of them do not have a Wikipedia page, some do not even show on top when doing an internet search.

  • Todays SJW, nerds and geeks seem to have missed the fun first part.
    Embrace. Its the fun and friendly part with the very best PR money can buy.
    Lots of SWJ terms and projects, funds and support.
    The extend part is not really about going to market. Something will be extracted for future use.
    Extinguish remains the final step.

  • has Microsoft brought out *any* product running on linux?

  • also known as Engulf and Devour.
    Redmond...the home of stolen markets worldwide

