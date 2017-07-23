Debian 'Stretch' Updated With 9.1 Release (debian.org) 27
An anonymous reader quotes Debian.org: The Debian project is pleased to announce the first update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename "stretch"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems... Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media... Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.
Debian is the holy trinity of desktop, server and laptop OS.
It's under your radar because thousands of admins put it on everything without the burning desire to shove it down everyone's throat like arch people. You also have no idea what you're talking about since stretch has released with newer packages in it than Ubuntu.
Debian just works with minimal fuss. I like more operating systems to be boring as hell.
Old i could buy. But insecure?
I have used a lot of major distributions as a desktop (no server experience): Fedora, Ubuntu (including MATE/Gnome/XFCE), Linux Mint, Manjaro, and openSUSE. I always go back to Debian (albeit using Cinnamon as the desktop). It is generally the most problem-free of the distributions, especially considering that I run it on a laptop. Granted, software does sometimes get out of date when you run stable; this is mitigated by the fact that when testing enters the freeze process you can usually switch to it (and again, by that point, it is usually more problem-free than many other distributions). The other day a dosbox bug became an issue, but I just grabbed the SVN version and compiled it and it works great. Typically if there is a new version of software that you must have, you can compile from source or use backports (I prefer compiling from source). Because Ubuntu is built on Debian, many tutorials for Ubuntu are applicable (this is helpful). Many packages for Ubuntu (e.g. Google Chrome, Crossover Linux, etc.) are in common.
I tested Fedora 26 the other day because I do like Fedora (I loved Fedora 24). After installing updates and a number of software packages that I use regularly it started behaving badly (weird mouse/keyboard behavior that wouldn't go away after rebooting). That is not what you typically get with Debian. Debian is more work (you have to download a special iso or enable a special repository to get nonfree codecs, and you need to do some configuration to enable TRIM on a SSD (if you want to)) but in general it's not the back-breaking type of work that you can typically run into if you run a rolling release distribution like Manjaro.
One of the things that I like the most about Debian is that it is developed by a large, international community of people who are not controlled by the same corporation (I don't think I can say that about any other distribution, but feel free to correct me, I would love to be proven wrong on that).
I always go back to Debian (albeit using Cinnamon as the desktop). It is generally the most problem-free of the distributions, especially considering that I run it on a laptop.
... what advantage do you see with Debian over Ubuntu? It sounds like you are calling them out for a negative value-add.
I'm not trying to pick a fight. I just use Ubuntu a lot and I wonder if I am missing something.
I don't mind the question. I do like Cinnamon, which means Ubuntu is out because there's not an official Cinnamon-based edition (yes, I could install it from the repos, but I hesitate to do that). I've tried Linux Mint also, but there's been some controversy in that area because of the way they package security updates (it's also less problem-free, I've had a lot more weird reproducible bugs in Mint, like trying to run a full screen game and getting screen flickering that didn't happen in Ubuntu or Debia
Devuan: https://devuan.org/ [devuan.org]
Friendlier than that noob Leonnard that's closing bugs EWONTFIX with a lame excuse based on inexperience and lack of knowledge, while at the same time introducing security vulnerabilities scored 10 on standard and accepted scales.
I wish I could check those SSL links you posted, but you see, i'm running ubuntu and systemd-resolved doesn't work (because Leonnard doesnt have a clue about DNS standards and protocols). maybe in 17.10 it'll start to work again. naah, who am i kidding.