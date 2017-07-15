In Which Linus Torvalds Makes An 'Init' Joke (lkml.org) 30
Long-time Slashdot reader jawtheshark writes: In a recent Linux Kernel Mailing List post, Linux Torvalds finishes his mail with a little poke towards a certain init system. It is a very faint criticism, compared to his usual style. While Linus has no direct influence on the "choices" of distro maintainers, his opinion is usually valued.
In a discussion about how to set rlimit default values for setuid execs, Linus concluded his email by writing, "And yes, a large part of this may be that I no longer feel like I can trust "init" to do the sane thing. You all presumably know why."
init has been working great for me. "init", however,
It has suffered from feature-creep, which directly opposes the unix-philosophy of doing only one thing, but doing it well.
Recently, there was a problem with, I believe the DNS server which is part of systemD.
Recently there was a problem in the Linux kernel too. Both problems have patched in the true fast open source way.
By the way your post is non sequitur. You talk about feature creep of the init system then post a problem about a component that is 100% separate from the init system and was actually unused on many of the systemd systems.
So SystemD is the Emacs of init?
Make no mistake, this is a turf war.
Who's in charge? The user? The kernel? Ring-0?
The answer to this is different depending on the topic. The topic here is init and who gets to say what the rlimits are and how. There are lots of other topics - random numbers, filesystems, network attach-detatch, routing etc. For all these things and many more there has been a turf war along the lines of "We will fix this in the kernel!", "Oh no you won't, we will fix this with our daemon", "Oh no you won't, my userland administration tool will fix this".
This is generally fine, but for each there will be a slashdot thread with many jerks represented.
...For all these things and many more there has been a turf war along the lines of "We will fix this in the kernel!", "Oh no you won't, we will fix this with our daemon", "Oh no you won't, my userland administration tool will fix this"....
At that point, the need for an overall system-level architect comes into play. Someone who looks at the overall system, its architecture and design goals and decides the best way to implement features and fixes.
To this Linux outsider, it seems that systemd was implemented more because someone decided to do it, rather than being done because it was the appropriate solution to a problem.
No, it's both. There was a valid problem: sysvinit was decrepit and unsuitable for modern systems, as seen by the fact that every other Unix system out there has abandoned it and has something that resembles systemd in some way (Solaris has SMF, MacOSX has something else).
But because there's no overall system-level architect, some g
Eventually systemd will replace the kernel (Score:5, Funny)
Linus knows his time is short
Repent, Linus, and maybe systemd will allow your kernel to run as a background process for housekeeping and legacy tasks.
Note that running KDE or PulseAudio without systemd God daemon is not supported.
Surely in the systemd era, we should be deprecating setuid on executables, and replacing it with some kind of systemd api. This provides a much more modern "unified" approach then all that minimalist, modular rubbish that infected the system for so long.
I know you're trying to be funny, but for those who don't know it, setuid executables have been deprecated since a while.
/bin/ping /bin/ping
$ ls -l
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 44104 Nov 8 2014
See? No setuid bit, and still able to mess with raw packets.
The old setuid thing has been replaced with granular capabilities(7) bits, which are stored in a "security.capability" extended attribute.
/bin/ping /bin/ping = cap_net_raw+ep
$ getcap
It init funny. Not at all.