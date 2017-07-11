Fedora 26 Linux Distro Released (betanews.com) 49
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, Fedora 26 sheds its pre-release status and becomes available for download as a stable release. GNOME fans are in for a big treat, as version 3.24 is default. If you stick to stable Fedora releases, this will be your first time experiencing that version of the desktop environment since it was released in March. Also new is LibreOffice 5.3, which is an indispensable suite for productivity. If you still use mp3 music files I've moved onto streaming), support should be baked in for both encoding and decoding. "The latest version of Fedora's desktop-focused edition provides new tools and features for general users as well as developers. GNOME 3.24 is offered with Fedora 26 Workstation, which includes a host of updated functionality including Night Light, an application that subtly changes screen color based on time of day to reduce effect on sleep patterns, and LibreOffice 5.3, the latest update to the popular open source office productivity suite. For developers, GNOME 3.24 provides matured versions of Builder and Flatpak to make application development for a variety of systems, including Rust and Meson, easier across the board," says the Fedora Project.
Bleh a systemd distro. No Thanks!
And, if so, why? Inertia? Just curious.
I dumped Fedora for the same reason, but returned when Red Hat relaxed its lifecycle: my desktop is on Fedora 24, which still receives updates. I will probably upgrade to Fedora 26.
RHEL/CentOS is great for servers, but its upgrade cycle is too slow for the desktop.
Fedora is often mis-characterised as the testing branch for RHEL, but in fact its release engineering and updates are at least as good as those of any other desktop distro.
When did fedora become socially unacceptable... i've used the distro for years and even though I've treid ubuntu... I still like fedora and the parent company red hat
And, if so, why? Inertia? Just curious.
We use Fedora exclusively at work. Reason? It is rock solid, yet up to date. And no fiddling to get stuff to work. It is professional grade.
We tested many other distros and no other one lived up to the hype. Debian stable (and testing) were outdated. Unstable was, well, unstable (to put it mildly). Ubuntu came with spyware and unusable desktop. It seemed very toy-like and it was very fragile. They also made weird decision regarding some packages and compiler options which made it not work with standard apps (for example, bash was replaced with dash, etc). Mint was Ubuntu but without the retarded desktop. Arch was decent but required a lot of fiddling. The list goes on.
Bash (/bin/bash) is the default user shell in Ubuntu. It's the default system shell (/bin/sh) that is dash on Ubuntu, whereas all other distros use bash in bourne shell mode.
I think Ubuntu chose to use dash to increase the performance of their upstart init system which relied on many shell scripts and dozens of shell invocations.
But as you say using dash when everyone else uses bash's bourne shell mode can lead to the occasional subtle issue with shell scripts between distros. Also if I recall it led to a
Also if I recall it led to a security issue with Ubuntu some years ago.
I think it was the other way around, since Ubuntu used Dash instead of Bash for these scripts they avoided the Shellshock exploit (unless Dash was affeected too of course).
But yeah, when they switched over I had some head scratching moments when scripts worked perfectly in the terminal but not on cron or during init.
I have tried Mandrake, Suse, Ubuntu, Debian, Knoppix, etc.
Fedora is very good at having lots of easily installable bells and whistles, but still being extremely stable.
I still use Fedora, mainly because I am very familiar with it.
Started out with Redhat 6.2, long before there was a Fedora. Never had to reinstall to upgrade, even when they renamed it Fedora. Although sometimes you had to get into the nuts and bolts to make the upgrade work. Finally at Fedora 23 I decided to switch to 64 bit, so had to install from scratch for the first time in over a decade.
Used to use gnome up until that thing they call 3.0, switched to XFCE and never looked back.
I do on my laptop. What would I gain by changing? What's the new hotness that I am missing?
Fedora is great, the kernel is surprisingly stable, important libraries like the latest version of OpenCL are current with the latest kernels.
I run CentOS in production as it is (still) where a predominance of security hardening is defined (see SCAP). And Fedora is the "edge" for CentOS. Like it or not, RHEL still drives enterprise.
Plus, yum/dnf is a lot less painful than apt
:)
In reality, I'm switching most of my production to Alpine; CentOS / Fedora will probably fade away for me as Docker takes over.
Updating right now.
Not a full time Fedora user, but looking for something that has a good combo of stability and newer software. Now that the version is out of pre-release, I will give it a good test run.
Not a full time Fedora user, but looking for something that has a good combo of stability and newer software.
That's called Ubuntu. Fedora is the alpha test release for RHEL, which is why it includes bleeding-edge features and why it in the past has destroyed data and even hardware. You could always run a RHEL beta. That would only be beta testing, instead of alpha testing. It's your time, though.
What ordeal is that? You just start the upgrade which then download all needed packages. After that you just reboot your computer, and wait about an hour for the upgrade to finish. (Might be longer/shorter depending on number of packages installed, and if you have an ssd).
