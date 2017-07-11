Fedora 26 Linux Distro Released

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, Fedora 26 sheds its pre-release status and becomes available for download as a stable release. GNOME fans are in for a big treat, as version 3.24 is default. If you stick to stable Fedora releases, this will be your first time experiencing that version of the desktop environment since it was released in March. Also new is LibreOffice 5.3, which is an indispensable suite for productivity. If you still use mp3 music files I've moved onto streaming), support should be baked in for both encoding and decoding. "The latest version of Fedora's desktop-focused edition provides new tools and features for general users as well as developers. GNOME 3.24 is offered with Fedora 26 Workstation, which includes a host of updated functionality including Night Light, an application that subtly changes screen color based on time of day to reduce effect on sleep patterns, and LibreOffice 5.3, the latest update to the popular open source office productivity suite. For developers, GNOME 3.24 provides matured versions of Builder and Flatpak to make application development for a variety of systems, including Rust and Meson, easier across the board," says the Fedora Project.

  • systemd no thanks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bleh a systemd distro. No Thanks!

  • And, if so, why? Inertia? Just curious.

    • Re:Does anyone actually run this anymore? (Score:4, Informative)

      by brickhouse98 ( 4677765 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @01:54PM (#54787769)
      I run it. It's really stable anymore, I run some CentOS servers so using the precursor to stuff hitting that is nice, it's nice to develop on (devassistant is a little bonus), and it usually has the latest Gnome.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When did fedora become socially unacceptable... i've used the distro for years and even though I've treid ubuntu... I still like fedora and the parent company red hat

    • Re:Does anyone actually run this anymore? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:25PM (#54788059)

      And, if so, why? Inertia? Just curious.

      We use Fedora exclusively at work. Reason? It is rock solid, yet up to date. And no fiddling to get stuff to work. It is professional grade.

      We tested many other distros and no other one lived up to the hype. Debian stable (and testing) were outdated. Unstable was, well, unstable (to put it mildly). Ubuntu came with spyware and unusable desktop. It seemed very toy-like and it was very fragile. They also made weird decision regarding some packages and compiler options which made it not work with standard apps (for example, bash was replaced with dash, etc). Mint was Ubuntu but without the retarded desktop. Arch was decent but required a lot of fiddling. The list goes on.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by caseih ( 160668 )

        Bash (/bin/bash) is the default user shell in Ubuntu. It's the default system shell (/bin/sh) that is dash on Ubuntu, whereas all other distros use bash in bourne shell mode.

        I think Ubuntu chose to use dash to increase the performance of their upstart init system which relied on many shell scripts and dozens of shell invocations.

        But as you say using dash when everyone else uses bash's bourne shell mode can lead to the occasional subtle issue with shell scripts between distros. Also if I recall it led to a

        • Also if I recall it led to a security issue with Ubuntu some years ago.

          I think it was the other way around, since Ubuntu used Dash instead of Bash for these scripts they avoided the Shellshock exploit (unless Dash was affeected too of course).

          But yeah, when they switched over I had some head scratching moments when scripts worked perfectly in the terminal but not on cron or during init.

      • I have tried Mandrake, Suse, Ubuntu, Debian, Knoppix, etc.
        Fedora is very good at having lots of easily installable bells and whistles, but still being extremely stable.

    • Re:Does anyone actually run this anymore? (Score:4, Informative)

      by StuartHankins ( 1020819 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:40PM (#54788205)
      There are a lot of reasons to use Fedora especially if you also run RHEL. Fedora makes a good fileserver, SFTP server, small MySQL server etc. Sometimes you don't need support and until lately there was no upgrade path for RHEL short of reinstalling... Fedora lets me upgrade it. It has newer drivers than RHEL (NTFS write support for instance) and lets me try out new features before they become part of RHEL.

    • I still use Fedora, mainly because I am very familiar with it.

      Started out with Redhat 6.2, long before there was a Fedora. Never had to reinstall to upgrade, even when they renamed it Fedora. Although sometimes you had to get into the nuts and bolts to make the upgrade work. Finally at Fedora 23 I decided to switch to 64 bit, so had to install from scratch for the first time in over a decade.

      Used to use gnome up until that thing they call 3.0, switched to XFCE and never looked back.

    • Sure. I'm responding from it now. It's partially inertia (I started with RH 5 using CDs in the back of a book I checked out of the local library), but mainly because it just works. Of course, there are a number of other distros that also just work, but I've not encountered a compelling reason to switch.

    • I do on my laptop. What would I gain by changing? What's the new hotness that I am missing?

    • I think you would be surprised how many Fedora installations are actually important servers in very, very large corporations - especially tech companies.

      Fedora is great, the kernel is surprisingly stable, important libraries like the latest version of OpenCL are current with the latest kernels.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tora ( 65882 )

      I run CentOS in production as it is (still) where a predominance of security hardening is defined (see SCAP). And Fedora is the "edge" for CentOS. Like it or not, RHEL still drives enterprise.

      Plus, yum/dnf is a lot less painful than apt :)

      In reality, I'm switching most of my production to Alpine; CentOS / Fedora will probably fade away for me as Docker takes over.

  • Updating right now.

    Not a full time Fedora user, but looking for something that has a good combo of stability and newer software. Now that the version is out of pre-release, I will give it a good test run.

    • Not a full time Fedora user, but looking for something that has a good combo of stability and newer software.

      That's called Ubuntu. Fedora is the alpha test release for RHEL, which is why it includes bleeding-edge features and why it in the past has destroyed data and even hardware. You could always run a RHEL beta. That would only be beta testing, instead of alpha testing. It's your time, though.

  • Fedora has been my go-to for over a decade. I've tried others, but it's modern, solid, has advanced features/libraries, and is architecturally similar to the most common Linux server OS I encounter - RHEL. Using Ubuntu would just be silly if 90% of the servers you work with are RHEL/CENTOS. My only regret is the rate of distro obsolescence... the churn is pretty high.

