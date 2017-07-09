Survey Finds Most Popular Linux Laptop Distros: Ubuntu and Arch (phoronix.com) 29
After collating 30,171 responses, Phoronixhas released some results from their first Linux Laptop Survey. An anonymous reader quotes their report: To little surprise, Ubuntu was the most popular Linux distribution running on the respondents' laptops. 38.9% of the respondents were said to be using Ubuntu while interesting in second place was Arch Linux at 27.1% followed by Debian at 15.3%. Rounding out the top ten were then Fedora at 14.8%, Linux Mint in 5th at 10.8%, openSUSE/SUSE in sixth at 4.2%, Gentoo in seventh at 3.9%, CentOS/RHEL in eighth at 3.1%, Solus in ninth at 2%, and Manjaro in tenth at 1.6%. The other Linux distributions had each commanded less than 1% of the overall response.
Only 10.3% of respondents said their most recent laptop purchase came pre-loaded with Linux. But 29.3% are now dual-booting their Linux laptop with Windows, while another 4.4% were dual-booting with yet another Linux distribution.
What kind of Software Development Work on Laptops? (Score:3)
I was really surprised to see that Software Development was the second most popular primary application for Linux laptops. Personally, I use a couple of tower systems with a couple of big monitors for software development that I can upgrade periodically with new M/Bs, Processors, etc. The code that I write is mostly (C/C++) firmware with some Java followed by scripting/Javascript but I feel like there's no way I can be productive (other than emergency bug fixes) on a laptop and I worry about losing a laptop with any kind of code on it (even though it's backed up on GitHub). A laptop for me is something to do presentations, demos, emails and the occasional spreadsheet, not for developing code.
Is it a personal style thing that I prefer the desktop systems or are there reasons why people use laptops for their software development?
I'm the same. I like as light and small form a laptop as possible, and that makes for a fairly shitty development machine. I also like to monitor setups, and while you can do it with laptops, I find it interesting awkward.
The way the question was worded it didn't mean "use it full-time for software development".
I have a couple of projects I sometimes like to hack on sitting outside.
Or when travelling.
Or on the kitchen table, because the computer room got too hot with the computer running full speed and heat outside.
So I answered that I do use it for software development, even if it's below 20% of the time.
I was really surprised to see that Software Development was the second most popular primary application for Linux laptops.
Like any solicitation-response based survey, this one suffers from a huge selection bias. The Linux users that see the solicitation differ from "typical" Linux users, and those that take the time to respond differ even more.
ugh dual boot (Score:1)
Not being productive when system is rebooting. Windows 10 Linux subsystem installs Ubuntu for you.
If you make your decisions based on what the masses want, you must have a tedious life.
Linux on the desktop today is excellent. Sometimes there's problems (for instance I found out that Wayland still has some kinks especially with Java GUIs) but overall, the user experience on a recent Fedora or Mint is vastly superior to the user experience on Windows 10. Or install OpenSUSE and see how futuristic bleeding-edge KDE has become, it's like using a computer in a Hollywood sci-fi movie.
Is the Linux desktop ready for the enterprise? Maybe not, and that's because a vital part of computing at work revolves around spreadsheets, and LibreOffice is just not there yet. Until browser spreadsheets improve an order of magnitude or until Microsoft release Office for Linux it's going to be a tough sell. But apart from that, the stability and quality of the Linux desktop is definitely better than that of Windows or OSX.
CentOS/RHEL on the desktop? (Score:3)
I can understand CentOS/RHEL on servers, but on desktops, who would choose that? While Fedora is bleeding edge and ships with 10-minute old kernels, CentOS/RHEL are possibly even more conservative than the Debian "stale" branch.
Unless one has antiquated hardware, there's just no reason to pick antiquated libraries and kernels. I mean, if you buy a recent laptop, why would you want a kernel that was released 3-4 years before the hardware you bought was designed? Or who in their right mind would possible desire Java 7?
Some people just prefer not having to deal with a major software upgrade to their computer every six months.
Maybe my thinking is biased because I don't keep laptops or desktops long enough (I usually buy new ones every year, I'm like those women who have 20 pairs of shoes except in my case it's laptops I no longer use).
But the way I see it, there's been no point in time when CentOS/RHEL or Debian stable was in sync with whatever modern computing offered, which means that unless one buys computers second-hand, one has to restrict themselves to antiquated software if they install those distributions. I don't see th
Or (like me) prefer to have the exact same OS on their Laptops as on their servers. Makes S/W development easy.
The Stability is as you say a key point. 10 years of patches with CentOS and built from the same sources as RHEL. Great.
Mint @5th? (Score:2)
Lenovo most popular? (Score:2)
Not surprised about Mint's spot (Score:2)
The first distro still leads by a large margin (Score:2)
Ubuntu and Mint are Debian based, so the Debian total is 65%. Manjaro is Arch-based, so Arch is 28.7%. I also tend to lump RPM-based distros together, Fedora + SUSE + RedHat is at 22.1%.
Personally, I started with Red Hat (5.0 IIRC, and note this is not Red Hat Enterprise Linux, which started a new number sequence), obtained as a boxed set on CDs purchased at Barnes & Noble. It wasn't long before I gave Debian a try, starting with 2.0 (Hamm), and I was hooked. Within a couple of years I had stopped usi