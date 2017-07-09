Survey Finds Most Popular Linux Laptop Distros: Ubuntu and Arch (phoronix.com) 137
After collating 30,171 responses, Phoronixhas released some results from their first Linux Laptop Survey. An anonymous reader quotes their report: To little surprise, Ubuntu was the most popular Linux distribution running on the respondents' laptops. 38.9% of the respondents were said to be using Ubuntu while interesting in second place was Arch Linux at 27.1% followed by Debian at 15.3%. Rounding out the top ten were then Fedora at 14.8%, Linux Mint in 5th at 10.8%, openSUSE/SUSE in sixth at 4.2%, Gentoo in seventh at 3.9%, CentOS/RHEL in eighth at 3.1%, Solus in ninth at 2%, and Manjaro in tenth at 1.6%. The other Linux distributions had each commanded less than 1% of the overall response.
Only 10.3% of respondents said their most recent laptop purchase came pre-loaded with Linux. But 29.3% are now dual-booting their Linux laptop with Windows, while another 4.4% were dual-booting with yet another Linux distribution.
What kind of Software Development Work on Laptops?
I was really surprised to see that Software Development was the second most popular primary application for Linux laptops. Personally, I use a couple of tower systems with a couple of big monitors for software development that I can upgrade periodically with new M/Bs, Processors, etc. The code that I write is mostly (C/C++) firmware with some Java followed by scripting/Javascript but I feel like there's no way I can be productive (other than emergency bug fixes) on a laptop and I worry about losing a laptop with any kind of code on it (even though it's backed up on GitHub). A laptop for me is something to do presentations, demos, emails and the occasional spreadsheet, not for developing code.
Is it a personal style thing that I prefer the desktop systems or are there reasons why people use laptops for their software development?
I'm the same. I like as light and small form a laptop as possible, and that makes for a fairly shitty development machine. I also like to monitor setups, and while you can do it with laptops, I find it interesting awkward.
The way the question was worded it didn't mean "use it full-time for software development".
I have a couple of projects I sometimes like to hack on sitting outside.
Or when travelling.
Or on the kitchen table, because the computer room got too hot with the computer running full speed and heat outside.
So I answered that I do use it for software development, even if it's below 20% of the time.
The main reason I do this, is that I find a typical office setting very uncomfortable over time — I much prefer switching rooms, furniture, and working positions every few hours when doing longer programming sessions. That's something you can do with a laptop with a decent battery, but not with a desktop computer. Also, I do a lot of work from home, where I haven't even had a desktop computer for the past 5 years, as a decent laptop now does everything I want from it.
I was really surprised to see that Software Development was the second most popular primary application for Linux laptops.
Like any solicitation-response based survey, this one suffers from a huge selection bias. The Linux users that see the solicitation differ from "typical" Linux users, and those that take the time to respond differ even more.
Don't! That'll be the best one. Either they'll realize what a bad idea systemd is and chuck it away, or Lennart will have handed it over to someone competent who'll have knocked most of the bugs out of it.
Most of my programming life (11 years) was as a consultant where I'd frequently be working on site so a laptop was a must. I never really felt like coding on one was any real hindrance though a second monitor when at a permanent location was a nice plus.
Coding on a laptop is another reason I really like vi/vim keybindings in any editor I can get them in. I'm very used to only using smaller laptop keyboards that don't always have the arrow keys in handy locations.
And to this day I sorta despise the giant 1
I do mostly server-side Java stuff and have been using the same Linux laptop for it for the last 6+ years.
But since working on a laptop for more than a couple of hours is literally a pain in the neck, I connect an external keyboard, mouse and monitor.
So from a practical, prouctivity-related point of view, there really isn't a difference between laptop and desktop for me.
I'm mostly using the laptop instead of a desktop because it's nice to have my current environment wherever I am AND because I work mostly
I was really surprised to see that Software Development was the second most popular primary application for Linux laptops.
I was really surprised to see that Software Development was the second most popular primary application for Linux laptops.

No kidding. I write a little code on my laptop while traveling, but for day-to-day work I want a beefy workstation with multiple, large monitors, and I want a better keyboard than I've ever found on a laptop, and a good trackball. My workstation is has two 24" monitors and one 30" monitor (and I'm looking to upgrade that 30" to a 40" 4K display) and has a Kinesis Advantage Pro keyboard (with foot pedals!) and a Kensington Expert trackball (which I'm not entirely happy with -- recommendations welcome!).
I c
My cousin owns his own software company that largely creates middleware solutions, and while I'm not sure what he has at home, he always has his laptop with him so he can work anywhere in nearly any environment. In the car, at a hotel, in an airplane, in a hospital waiting room, a coffee shop, etc.... He can take calls, open a project on his laptop and edit code and issue patches. He's often travelling.
There's really no other solution for someone who lives on-the-go so much.
Another friend is a programmer
What kind of Software Development Work on Laptops?
I've been writing software for the last around 18 years for various employers, who all provided the machines. For the first 4 years or so did I have a desktop (Windows 3.1 then NT, MSVC, those cluncky CRT monitors... - mostly C, with 4GL and database clients), then also for a short stint at a European subsidiary that had a fairly locked-down environment. But for the rest I've worked mostly for contracting houses that wanted their workforce to be mobile - even if based at the same client's office for years.
systemd needs rebooting far more often than windows
So what do you do when a systemd update comes in? Just leave the system running?
I usually do the update, pray, reboot, swear when the new version of systemd that was just installed fails in some way, swear again, get out my phone so I can google for a fix or workaround, try to find a Linux live disc so I can boot the system and make the fix, pray again, reboot again, wait for systemd to screw up again, fix it again, pray once more, reboot once more, give a sigh of relief when the system seems to finally be booting properly, and then kick myself for not switching to FreeBSD.
Whaaaaat?
I've been running Neon on top of Ubuntu 16.04 for two years and systemd has NEVER forced me to reboot. I'm also running my NVidia GT650M via nvidia-378 and it makes my secondary GPU, which cannot be set as the primary in the BIOS, act like the primary.
CentOS/RHEL on the desktop?
I can understand CentOS/RHEL on servers, but on desktops, who would choose that? While Fedora is bleeding edge and ships with 10-minute old kernels, CentOS/RHEL are possibly even more conservative than the Debian "stale" branch.
Unless one has antiquated hardware, there's just no reason to pick antiquated libraries and kernels. I mean, if you buy a recent laptop, why would you want a kernel that was released 3-4 years before the hardware you bought was designed? Or who in their right mind would possible desire Java 7?
Some people just prefer not having to deal with a major software upgrade to their computer every six months.
Maybe my thinking is biased because I don't keep laptops or desktops long enough (I usually buy new ones every year, I'm like those women who have 20 pairs of shoes except in my case it's laptops I no longer use).
But the way I see it, there's been no point in time when CentOS/RHEL or Debian stable was in sync with whatever modern computing offered, which means that unless one buys computers second-hand, one has to restrict themselves to antiquated software if they install those distributions. I don't see th
I don't have to point out what an idiot you are, all I have to do is provide this link.
https://www.intel.com/content/... [intel.com]
Now go buy a new laptop at Best Buy that has a 3168 or 7260 wifi chip (which is fairly common) and come back to tell us all about the fun you had getting it to work with CentOS/RHEL. Since you probably don't even know: those distros ship at best with a 3.10 kernel.
I usually buy new ones every year, I'm like those women who have 20 pairs of shoes except in my case it's laptops I no longer use.
As long as the shoes are bootable, why throw them away?
Or (like me) prefer to have the exact same OS on their Laptops as on their servers. Makes S/W development easy.
The Stability is as you say a key point. 10 years of patches with CentOS and built from the same sources as RHEL. Great.
Been there before. CentOS "works" for stuff certified for RHEL but if the vendor finds out you're f*cked.
There are a few interesting differences. For instance while you get the same patches (a few days late for CentOS), with RHEL you can do a bit of cherry picking and decide to only apply security patches. On CentOS you can't do that, it's just "updates" without nuances. If the vendor certifies his app for a specific RHEL release you can bet they're not gonna support it if you have conflicting libraries fol
I don't mean that they release updates that cause problems within the o/s, I mean that they release updates that the vendor's product may not work with. I've seen that happen more than once with specialized apps; for instance, a million-dollar wonder behaving weirdly after upgrading some obscure library from 4.7.3u22 to 4.7.3u24.
And of course when it happens you don't get an obvious error message; something weird starts happening - maybe sessions don't serialize properly when they reach a specific size or s
Ouch that sounds really bad. Wonder what that vendor or your was up to, they must have been doing something really nasty for an update like that to break in such a way.
This happens all the time with all kinds of products. This is because they have very very specific test cases that are only validated on very very specific o/s releases.
For instance, look at this exciting series of support windows for SAP Hana:
https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/... [sap.com]
and look at the comment at the bottom:
Contrary to the unclear statement in picture in chapter "Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA (RHEL for SAP HANA)" where you can see the gray arrow for RHEL 6.8 from June 2016 which might indicate that it is a validf release for SAP HANA SPS 12 Red Hat Enterprise 6.8 is NOT supported for SAP Hana SPS 12. We cleared this with an official ticket @SAP. See also Note 2247020 - "SAP HANA DB: Recommended OS settings for RHEL 6.7" where RHEL 6.8 explizitily is excluded from support !
Same kind of limitations is to be expected with most ERP/MRP/CRM/etc. You have to stay in their narrow "corridors" to be supported or you're on your own when shit hits the fan.
When I install yum-cron and only select security updates, how is that not the same?
Doesn't work. The security updates are not tagged as such in those repos, that's a feature available only in paid versions of RH repos.
See this discussion for instance: https://serverfault.com/questi... [serverfault.com]
or
https://bugs.centos.org/view.p... [centos.org]
I don't know what exactly you see in your list but it's probably everything, not just security ones.
The only way to do it would be to piggyback on the updates in a valid RHEL subscription to pick & choose, but I'm pretty sure that would break the EULA.
You could simply "setenforce 0" and be done with it, or find which app is causing problems and use a permissive domain, or use audit2allow. Either way you end up at worst with the same thing as a distro that has no SELinux.
For instance I have long given up on getting logrotate to work with SELinux, I always set logrotate_t as permissive otherwise by the time I need to check logs I realize the app has failed to write logs because it's using a weird combination of copytruncate and others. I don't find added v
Mint @5th?
Why? What makes Mint special, or separate from the pack? Because it's called Mint? It's Ubuntu! -- and Ubuntu is Debian! -- and Debian is just Linux!
Everyone also seems to forget that some people use versions of Mint based directly on Debian, without the Ubuntu mumbo-jumbo. Still, it is worse than oversimplification to say "Mint is Ubuntu," because that is not true, even when talking about mainstream Mint, nor is it accurate to say "Ubuntu is Debian, Debian is Linux." If that were true, you could just say Mint = Ubuntu = Linux = computer = Windows 3.1 = Mac OS, which is just ridiculous.
Lenovo most popular?
In 2015 it installed some Lenovo executables into the system32 dir that ran with admin permissions (so they could download more Lenovo rubbish).
They seem to have stopped doing it. It didn't affect Linux (afaik, since it exploits WPBT which is Windows-only). And ironally I actually own a stack of old 2008 Lenovo thinkpads precisely because they can have the firmware removed and replaced with a safer FOSS version (Libreboot).
Yup... As far as I'm concerned, if it aint Dell, it can go to hell... And it is nice to see that Dell is finally putting Linux on their Precision line of laptop workstations..There for the longest time all you could get Linux preinstalled on was consumer-grade XPS. Running KUbuntu 14.04 on both my Precision T3500 desktop and M4400 laptop. Flawless operation...
Don't get me started on Java apps period.
Not surprised about Mint's spot
If you ran Mint for a year and it wouldn't boot 25% of the time, that's on you, your install, an/or your hardware, not Mint.
...
Oh, did I strike a nerve? The hardware is fine. It has run OpenBSD, FreeBSD, various other flavors of Linux, and is now running Debian with no issues or problems whatsoever. There is the possibility that the hardware exposes an obscure bug in something Mint, I don't know.
.
I'm coming into Linux from Windows. I don't have any "favorite" Linux distribution, I just want a notebook that is reliable. Debian provided that for me. You may have different experiences. That's fine. Pick what works for yo
The first distro still leads by a large margin
Ubuntu and Mint are Debian based, so the Debian total is 65%. Manjaro is Arch-based, so Arch is 28.7%. I also tend to lump RPM-based distros together, Fedora + SUSE + RedHat is at 22.1%.
Personally, I started with Red Hat (5.0 IIRC, and note this is not Red Hat Enterprise Linux, which started a new number sequence), obtained as a boxed set on CDs purchased at Barnes & Noble. It wasn't long before I gave Debian a try, starting with 2.0 (Hamm), and I was hooked. Within a couple of years I had stopped using Windows completely, so Windows 2000 was the last version I used, and that only briefly. For many years I ran Debian unstable, then I backed off to running testing, since it was less fiddly, not that unstable is bad, really. It's quite solid; the name refers to the changing nature of the contents, not to the reliability of the system. Along the way I tinkered with Gentoo, Slack and a few others, but always came back to Debian.
These days I just use my work machines which run a customized version of Ubuntu (desktop) and OS X (laptop). If I did have a personally-owned laptop, it would probably be a MacBook running Debian testing. Though I'd probably give Arch a try. I like the rolling release model and Debian testing undergoes occasional lockdowns as the project gets close to a release. If Arch is less fiddly than Debian unstable, I might like it better.
Wow. So tell me - did he steal your girlfriend, or was it he kicked your dog?
Re: (Score:2)
Wow. So tell me - did he steal your girlfriend, or was it he kicked your dog?
Other way around. I stole his dog and kicked his girlfriend. I think. It's kind of hard to tell them apart.
Given that this asshole works for Google, I'd consider this posting an ad...
So... what is it that I'm advertising?
Given that this asshole works for Google, I'd consider this posting an ad...
So... what is it that I'm advertising?
Systemd
Why would you mix in openSUSE with Fedora and CentOS? they're not in the same family. the only common link is RPM, but they don't share code or history, just a package manager.
It's been a while since I uses SuSE (since before it acquired the "Open"), but it always felt like it had a lot in common with RH. I think SuSE largely followed RedHat's lead in the way they modularized the system, in ways beyond those driven by the operation of the package manager. Obviously, SuSE was a KDE distro from the beginning, while RH was GNOME, but the differences always seemed pretty shallow.
Re: (Score:2)
DistroWatch gives a different result
http://distrowatch.com/awstats... [distrowatch.com]
Ubuntu is only 2.3% of the 14,445,000 hits running Linux this month. The rest of the name brand distros hoover around 0%.
The most popular distro is Unknown:
GNU Linux (Unknown or unspecified distribution) 12,446,745 44.4 %
Why are they unknown?
The stats are based on browser IDs. If the distro does not add a fingerprint to the web browser then it's classified as unknown.
People still use Gentoo on laptops?
Or is it that they just haven't finished compiling yet?
Comment wars between Linux and Windows users
on this thread reminded me of the great uptime wars 15 years ago. Linux users were claiming uptimes of 200, 300, 400 and more days, only to be countered by Windows users who claimed equal or longer uptimes.
The argument was settled abruptly and permanently when Microsoft announced the 32bit clock bug which automatically rebooted ALL Windows installations after an uptime of only 49.7 days. Any Windows user claiming 50 or more days of uptime was lying.
My longest uptime was 410 days (IIRC) on an in office PostgreSQL server running SuSE 6.3.
I've been retired for nine years and I no longer need 24/7/365 access to my computers, all of which are laptops, so I turn them off every night.
Today I see in this comment sections lots of criticisms about the "usability" of KDE, Plasma, Gnome, Mint and other Linux DE's and it is obvious from the nature of the complaints that the complainers are less than truthful about their assertions. The more things change the more they remain the same!
:D
The 49.7 day bug was only on 95 and 98, maybe Me too but nobody even had that installed for 49.7 days.
The stuff on NT kernels (Win 2k, XP, etc) never suffered from it.
Any Windows user claiming 50 or more days of uptime was lying.
Or running Windows 3 or 3.1 or 3.11 or NT 3.1 or NT 3.5 or NT 3.51 or NT 4, or if they were writing in Chinese they could have been running Windows 3.2
There were 2 versions of Windows affected by the bug.
Not quite. The Windows rollover bug triggered due to a bug in the system's timer chip, and not all hardware had the bug. My Tyan S1830S (440BX) motherboards certainly didn't; my unpatched Win98 (and WinME, once I got it beaten into submission) had no problem staying up for months on end.
My longest uptime in that era was WinXP (no SP) on one of the Tyans, which ran 24/7 for eight *years* with only two restarts along the way, both due to power outages beyond the UPS's capacity. And that box did all the heavy
Honestly surprised to see Arch so high
I've always run Arch on my desktop/laptops [when running a Linux distro] but I always though that it was "too hard" for most Linux newbies. And when I recommend a Linux install to new Linux users, it's ALWAYS Mint, bc it's so easy and built ready-to-go after install. Currently use a MacBook for my main system (work perk), but I do still use Arch in a VM when necessary, and run Arch on my personal laptop.
Shocked
Not exactly. Linux is Unix-like, macOS is officially certified Unix.
"No Linux DE or GUI even approaches OSX's visual polish and core design"
This is true, but it doesn't matter. Linux is incredibly efficient from the command line.
"Linux will never be adopted by the masses."
This is probably true, but again it doesn't matter. Those of us who are productive with it every single day are quite happy. On the other hand, many casual users who have a Linux system set up for them use it and barely know that they're not using Windows. How many of us have set up Linux systems for grand
Apple laptops do quite well. iOS is just a candy coated version of Linux.
1. Apple laptops run OS X, not iOS.
2. OS X is based on BSD not Linux.
Perhaps you are thinking of Android, which is based on Linux, and accounts for way more instances than all the servers in the world combined.
They don't call it OS X anymore, now it's macOS.
If you make your decisions based on what the masses want, you must have a tedious life.
Linux on the desktop today is excellent. Sometimes there's problems (for instance I found out that Wayland still has some kinks especially with Java GUIs) but overall, the user experience on a recent Fedora or Mint is vastly superior to the user experience on Windows 10. Or install OpenSUSE and see how futuristic bleeding-edge KDE has become, it's like using a computer in a Hollywood sci-fi movie.
Is the Linux desktop ready for the enterprise? Maybe not, and that's because a vital part of computing at work revolves around spreadsheets, and LibreOffice is just not there yet. Until browser spreadsheets improve an order of magnitude or until Microsoft release Office for Linux it's going to be a tough sell. But apart from that, the stability and quality of the Linux desktop is definitely better than that of Windows or OSX.
priorities
I don't know how much time they should spend optimizing it for AMD GPUs, maybe first they should make it work on computers that have high resolution monitors. Every time I launch Calc by mistake (because I type "Calc" in the Gnome search box and press enter too quickly) I chuckle when I see how LibreOffice looks on my 32 inch high-dpi display.
Totally agree..
What surprises me is how many times Im asked to fix someones Linux system - find that it is Ubuntu and why?
It is basically Debian testing or worse and yes - there are bugs that an average user will have trouble dealing with - why not just use Debian stable?
I have also fixed other Linux systems and find them better than Ubuntu. Just dont get why it is so popular..