Linux Is Not As Safe As You Think (betanews.com) 132
BrianFagioli writes via BetaNews: Would you be surprised if I told you that threat methods for Linux increased an astonishing 300 percent in 2016, while Microsoft's operating systems saw a decrease? Well, according to a new report, that is true. Does this mean Linux is unsafe? No way, Jose! There are some important takeaways here. Microsoft's Windows operating systems are still the most targeted platforms despite the year over year decline -- far beyond Linux. Also, just because there is an increase in malware attack methods doesn't necessarily mean that more systems will be infected. Let us not forget that it is easier to find a vulnerability with open source too; Microsoft largely uses closed source code. "At the end of November, criminals with other variants of the same Linux malware unleashed devastating attacks against DSL routers of Telekom customers. 900,000 devices were taken down. In October, the Mirai code appeared freely available on the Internet. Since then, the AV-TEST systems have been investigating an increasing number of samples with spikes at the end of October, November and beginning of December," says AV Test of the Mirai malware. "Other Linux malware, such as the Tsunami backdoor, has been causing trouble for several years now and can be easily modified for attacks against IoT devices. The detection systems of AV-TEST first detected the Tsunami malicious code in the year 2003. Although, at that time, practically no IoT devices existed, the Linux backdoor already offered attack functions which even today would be suitable for virtually unprotected attacks on routers: In this manner, Tsunami can download additional malicious code onto infected devices and thus make devices remote controllable for criminals. But the old malware can also be used for DDoS attacks. The Darlloz worm, known since 2013, as well as many other Linux and Unix malware programs, have similar attack patterns which AV-TEST has been detecting and analyzing for years."
Ponderosa Puff (Score:5, Funny)
didn't take no guff
water ought to be clean and free
so he fought the fight and he set things right
with his openBSD
Re: Ponderosa Puff (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
You keep assuming that the author of the unit file has to be the administrator of the server that is to be owned.
Hint: You're mistaken.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
here's a clue
https://www.openbsd.org/lyrics... [openbsd.org]
BREAKING!! (Score:1)
slashdot is not as safe as you think!!
Re:Ah, the PRICE of fame (always the same)... apk (Score:5, Interesting)
Linux has been attacked for years, there have been rootkits and exploits out there since the early days of slackware... Linux has had a significant presence on servers almost since its inception, and is now starting to make inroads in many other markets.
On the other hand, what people think of as "linux" in this context is a multitude of different versions of the linux kernel with various modifications and all manner of different userlands running on top. Literally anyone can build a linux-based system and pile whatever garbage software they like on top of an ancient version of the kernel.
Windows on the other hand comes from one place, in a small set of versions, and all of the vulnerabilities attributed to windows are present in this version and usually in a default configuration.
Microsoft fully control the versions of windows being released, and if a third party produces a device that bundles a windows install but has some additional vulnerable software running on top of it or a stupid default configuration (eg default passwords) that vulnerability is blamed on the device vendor and not on windows.
There are no shortage of such devices, and they routinely get compromised not only due to their own poor configuration but also because of vulnerabilities in windows itself (eg eternalblue).
When it comes to embedded devices, Linux is massively more widespread than windows, most people are likely to have more linux devices than windows and usually don't even realise it, only a subset of these devices are getting compromised because the manufacturers of those devices make stupid mistakes when building them and then fail to either provide updates, or provide a user-friendly way to apply them.
Tsunami backdoor (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Well yeah, of course it's that open sores stolen software's fault. If you bought it on a CD like any God-fearing capitalist, you'd have been safe, but no, you went and downloaded it without paying for it like some sort of Satan-loving communist.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If I were to read code I wrote or supported, I would likely recognize it.
You could even consider using a computer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
http://www.drdobbs.com/archite... [drdobbs.com]
https://academia.stackexchange... [stackexchange.com]
Percentage change (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Fuchs ache! (Score:5, Insightful)
Linux is exactly as safe as I think it is, though. That's why I'm careful to lock it down just as I would any other system.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Fuchs ache! (Score:4, Informative)
It's why I roll my own routers with a long term support version of the distro I'm using, and why I run updates on a strict schedule. If you're buying some low-end shitty D-Link router, well you got what you paid for; a Linux box that's virtually never updated, that probably is running old versions of the kernel and other userland tools right out of the box. It's literally like booting a three year old version of unupdated Ubuntu and decrying the vulnerabilities of Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately the 'it's good if people just use pure Linux" defense ignores how Linux is used by the vast majority of people. When it comes to security you have to compensate for how end users use the product - not purists. Jane the accountant doesn't give a damn about ideology, she just wants her stuff to work.
Same goes for windows, and it's something Microsoft struggled with for a long time before finally understanding that they had to accept users as they are. You can lock down Windows fairly tightly as
Re: (Score:2)
This is a "using a desktop operating system for an embedded product" problem.
When you do that, you get millions of lines of code that are not strictly relevant to your application along for the ride. And every time there's an update, hundreds of thousands of lines may have changed, that you have to review, test, compile, and transmit the result to the device somehow, even if the actual security fix you care about is only a handful of lines.
Not a level comparison (Score:5, Insightful)
The DSL router issue was
/that/ distro, not linux as a whole. That's like lumping Adobe Flash issues in with WinXP issues.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Having tried (futilely) to update my router on Monday, I would say it is a Linux problem to me. Knowing something in Linux is broken, but there is no way to address it (because it is a 2013 router). The proprietary bits make upgrading to Tomato or a maintained district unreliable. With a small distribution pool, you really have to trust the small group of people (or individual) maintaining it.
Re:Not a level comparison (Score:5, Insightful)
How is a distro's update problems Linux's problem. Linux is an operating system. If you bought a router or downloaded a router distro that can't do updates, well, that's your fault. I learned my lesson a long time ago. I spend a few extra bucks, by a small-form box with a cheap 32 bit or 64 bit CPU, a relatively small drive, usually an SSD, throw a mainline distro like Debian on it, and not only do I have a router, but I have a router that can do some pretty complex things since I have full control of iptables, not to mention being able to run anything else on it I please. I've got it to the point that I can get a router on a box in about an hour or so, from the point that I run the netinstall version of Debian.
BeauHD (Score:1)
isn't as Slashdot as you think.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you IoT (Score:4, Informative)
Compared to what? (Score:1)
Stupidest story ever.
this is like saying (Score:5, Insightful)
that a particular brand of car can be stolen easily if you leave them parked on the street with the door open and the keys in the ignition.
because that's what router and IoT etc manufacturers did with default passwords and backdoors and generally undermining security for the sake of convenience (mostly their own convenience, not their customers')
(insert OS) is not as safe as you think (Score:2)
Nobody will ever hack CP/M
Nobody will ever hack MS-DOS
Nobody will ever hack Windows
Nobody will ever hack Macintosh OS (iOS)
Nobody will ever hack.
Security is not the same as obscurity.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody will ever hack CP/M
Can't say I've seen many CP/M hacks lately...
Re: (Score:1)
Malware needing to download and install a programming language to try and create the networking services it needs?
A really limited OS thats just a web browser, AV and a few apps thats unique to every install?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks, but there's no way in hell I want systemd intruding on the kernel.
Potential (Score:5, Interesting)
Linux, unlike Windows and Apple's iOS, *can* be made much more secure with a little bit of effort.
How? By not using monolithic kernels that support every device in creation, and stripping the kernel down to what is installed on the system -- especially with things like IOT devices. If it isn't installed, it doesn't need patched, it can't break, and it can't be exploited.
Ditto for added software and apps. Take a look at many of the Linux-based router firmwares out there, both sold by commercial vendors and FOSS projects, and you'll see attempts to compete with high-end Cisco feature sets for home or small business use.
Having that available is great! However, turning all of that on by default, and user thinking they should get something not because it suits their needs but because it supports 10,000 features, gets you a complex, insecure mess.
With Microsoft and Apple you can't remove many of those features. The company controls it and, Enterprise customer with a decade experience or not, you will damn well have Telemetry and like it! And dozens of other "features" that you'll never use, don't want, and just are waiting to get exploited.
Linux gives you the ability to shape much of your own system, including making it much more secure than a run-of-the-mill device. Whether or not you take the time and effort to do that is up to you.
I've seen way to many Linux-based routers and gadgets that are exposed to a network and still have default admin passwords to blame "Linux" for security headaches.
Re:Potential (Score:4, Interesting)
How? By not using monolithic kernels that support every device in creation, and stripping the kernel down to what is installed on the system -- especially with things like IOT devices. If it isn't installed, it doesn't need patched, it can't break, and it can't be exploited.
Huh? Linux is a monolithic kernel, and Linus is emphatically opposed to it being anything else. If any IoT vendor wants to use a microkernel based OS, they should look at Minix instead.
Router makers should use well known router distros of Linux or BSD, such as DD-WRT, OpenWRT or pFsense, instead of spinning their own. And let those organizations remote-manage them in exchange for a deal.
Yoe mean modular (Score:1)
The term "monolithic kernel" doesn't mean modules are statically linked. It means that the kernel contains the full interface to hardware in kernel space. In a microkernel architecture kernel space is used for less, device drivers, file systems etc. operate in user space.
The Linux kernel is modular and monolithic. The modular nature makes it possible to remove parts that aren't needed, but those parts still run in kernel space.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, with Windows 10 you can remove these features, by downgrading to Windows 10 s.
So yes, if you take away all the functionality people want, you certainly do end up with a more secure system!
Bad Assumption (Score:2, Insightful)
Linux is a kernel ... (Score:5, Interesting)
To say Linux is more insecure then Windows, means that the kernel, as released by Linus, and nothing else, is insecure. Well some security issues are discovered residing in the kernel, almost all other attacks and vectors have nothing to do with the base release kernel.
Re: (Score:1)
And Windows 10 is a DVD-ROM.
I mean, I can't see how anybody is going to penetrate my Windows 10 DVD-ROM disk, it's hard and plastic and pretty thin. Since that's the sum and whole of Windows 10, I am safe, just like the Linux kernel is safe, especially if it's kept safely housed in a tarball.
Re: (Score:1)
Why does MS call it Windows? Because it's like an actual window... it leaks like a $5 hooker and anyone can see what you're doing.
Re: (Score:3)
That is nonsense.
No user runs a kernel on its own. This sounds like a double-standard. Linux should be held up to the same standards as all other operating systems.
Re: (Score:2)
There are currently ~8 supported distributions of Windows, all of the are very similar and mostly have the same issues
There are probably a near infinite Linux Distributions... DistroWatch lists the top 292
...and each of these have variants ...Most IoT systems run a custom build ...
Routers and IOT? (Score:5, Insightful)
Please compare apples to apples...
>"At the end of November, criminals with other variants of the same Linux malware unleashed devastating attacks against DSL routers of Telekom customers. 900,000 devices were "
How many routers run MS-Windows?
> "Other Linux malware, such as the Tsunami backdoor, has been causing trouble for several years now and can be easily modified for attacks against IoT devices."
How many IOT devices run MS-Windows?
Routers and IOT devices are notorious about having crappy firmware with Linuxes that are hacked up and rarely (or sometimes never) updated. Comparing those to desktops and servers is much less a function of the security of Linux and more about the lack of maintenance and updates with the unusual role of the devices.
Sure, *ALL* operating systems have security risks and vulnerabilities. Anyone that thinks Linux (or any OS) is impervious to malware and safe needs to have their head examined. But the sensationalistic article title isn't really comparing machines of the same class, so it doesn't do the topic much justice.
Re: (Score:1)
> How many IOT devices run MS-Windows?
Quite a lot actually:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-u... [microsoft.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That may be something Microsoft wants, but it has about as much market presence as Windows NT on RISC did, back in the day. They have this stupid 'one size fits all' meme that has not gone away w/ Ballmer, and it shows. They tried it b/w their PCs & phones, and damaged both. Now they want IoT devices to run w/ their stuff, after they've discontinued their phone line (instead of leaving it w/ Nokia in the first place).
One good platform for an IoT would have been Windows 8 RT w/ Metro, but w/o the de
Flawed study, is flawed. (Score:4, Insightful)
"...unleashed devastating attacks against DSL routers of Telekom customers. 900,000 devices were taken down."
Linux. You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
It's a absolute joke to lump in devices that most people who who actually use Linux would define as one fucking step above the Internet of Shitty Things from a security perspective.
And how much of that is due to... (Score:4, Funny)
SystemD?
Re: (Score:2)
None, of course.
Re: (Score:1)
People who start the comment in the subject box ar (Score:1)
e retards.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
0.0%, notabug, wontfix.
Percentage is meaningless. (Score:2)
Going from 1 threat to 3 is a 300% increase. Going from 1000 to 999 is a decrease. (Numbers arbitrary)
Guess which one I'd prefer?
Microsoft shilling on my Slashdot? (Score:1)
Did they forget to tag this "advertisement"?
;)
It's not Linux stupid (Score:2)
The "increases in security issues" are not related to Linux. They are related to third-party systems which run on top of Linux. This is in stark contrast to the never ending array of vulnerabilities that are essential parts of the Windows operating system.
Apples and Oranges.
three times (Score:3)
This is a silly write up. There are three times more malware programs targeting Linux systems. That tells us nothing about the number of Linux vulnerabilities, or the number of vulnerable systems, or the general security of the system.
When everything not called desktop PC uses it... (Score:2)
Some ought to try to exploit the system.
The term is "secure", not "safe" (Score:2)
So, first indicator for incompetence already present: Author does not even know basic terminology. Second thing is that Linux is not inherently more secure than, say, Windows, but the mind-set of application developers is better and it is far easier to secure. It is also easy to make completely insecure, but a competent person will find it far easier to have a secure Linux installation than with the competition, because Linux gives you access and allows you to do things, while with, say Windows or OSX you a
Technically speaking... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
At least I can see the holes in swiss cheese. Unlike the MSFT "processed" cheese-like product.
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
Back before Win3.1+Winsock and Win95, there were almost weekly CERT advisories about unix-based exploits, but as Windows grew to dominate on the internet (at least by users) it switched to almost weekly CERT advisories about windows-based exploits.
It isnt that any of these things is secure. My money would be on OpenBSD being the most secure, but
Re: (Score:2)
I'd agree with you if you wanted to go for user replaceable ROM. Still doesn't stop RAM resident malware. Sure, a restart would work, but that's usually only done when the wifi drops out.
Re: (Score:2)
A router running an OS that probably hasn't been patched in years, thus containing multiple vulnerabilities long ago patched, is hardly the same thing as an OS full of holes. That's like condemning Windows because of unpatched vulnerabilities in Windows XP and Vista.
Here's a tip. Don't buy shitty routers running years' old firmware, and expect that somehow the magic update faerie is going to make the vulnerabilities go away.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention many of the holes are in vendor add-on software, not in Linux itself.
There's something to be said about year's old firmware, however. For a device like a router, turning off all unnecessary services, closing everything off and then opening things as needed, and only patching security vulnerabilities... never upgrading anything unless you have to to get the security fix... is actually a good strategy. On commercial routers what you do is stay current on an old release chain.
This is because a
Re: (Score:3)
You mean like this?
ITwire still faults Microsoft for not planning ahead, since in February 150 million people were still using Windows XP.
https://www.itwire.com/open-sa... [itwire.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"such a good product"? In usability terms yes, it was great and still is. As a measure of "good", however, usability is not the only one I pay my money for. I tend to include security alongside it with the same weighting. Oh, Linux is winning now by my scoring. Surprise.
Couple this with the fact that the only reason the world is using is it in such volume is good marketing and grotesque hog-tie deals with manufacturers leaving the consumer no other choice.
Let's be careful with "good" and not devalue it, ple
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Linux[Redhat[1,537]/Debian[1,120]...2,657 total]
You can't just add them up. Many, if not most, will be the same vulnerabilities.
Red Hat gets a few more because of their long life cycles: 10 years, plus a few years more if paying for extended life cycle support, compared to Debian LTS being five years plus however many months to match the next LTS release.
That means more risk of old software bugs being discovered and patched in Red Hat. Which is not a bad thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Ever heard of a command called 'uptime' ?