Linux Is Not As Safe As You Think (betanews.com) 132

Posted by BeauHD from the welcome-to-the-club dept.
BrianFagioli writes via BetaNews: Would you be surprised if I told you that threat methods for Linux increased an astonishing 300 percent in 2016, while Microsoft's operating systems saw a decrease? Well, according to a new report, that is true. Does this mean Linux is unsafe? No way, Jose! There are some important takeaways here. Microsoft's Windows operating systems are still the most targeted platforms despite the year over year decline -- far beyond Linux. Also, just because there is an increase in malware attack methods doesn't necessarily mean that more systems will be infected. Let us not forget that it is easier to find a vulnerability with open source too; Microsoft largely uses closed source code. "At the end of November, criminals with other variants of the same Linux malware unleashed devastating attacks against DSL routers of Telekom customers. 900,000 devices were taken down. In October, the Mirai code appeared freely available on the Internet. Since then, the AV-TEST systems have been investigating an increasing number of samples with spikes at the end of October, November and beginning of December," says AV Test of the Mirai malware. "Other Linux malware, such as the Tsunami backdoor, has been causing trouble for several years now and can be easily modified for attacks against IoT devices. The detection systems of AV-TEST first detected the Tsunami malicious code in the year 2003. Although, at that time, practically no IoT devices existed, the Linux backdoor already offered attack functions which even today would be suitable for virtually unprotected attacks on routers: In this manner, Tsunami can download additional malicious code onto infected devices and thus make devices remote controllable for criminals. But the old malware can also be used for DDoS attacks. The Darlloz worm, known since 2013, as well as many other Linux and Unix malware programs, have similar attack patterns which AV-TEST has been detecting and analyzing for years."

  • Ponderosa Puff (Score:5, Funny)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @07:25PM (#54752067) Homepage Journal

    didn't take no guff
    water ought to be clean and free
    so he fought the fight and he set things right
    with his openBSD

  • slashdot is not as safe as you think!!

  • Of course is it really the fault of the operating system when the PUBLISHER'S WEBSITE is hacked and contaminated distros have to be downloaded for it to work?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well yeah, of course it's that open sores stolen software's fault. If you bought it on a CD like any God-fearing capitalist, you'd have been safe, but no, you went and downloaded it without paying for it like some sort of Satan-loving communist.

  • Percentage change (Score:3, Insightful)

    by DavidJSimpson ( 899508 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @07:31PM (#54752111)
    Baby Timmy grew 300% but Uncle Bob shrunk 5%. Who is bigger?

  • Fuchs ache! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Epsillon ( 608775 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @07:33PM (#54752127) Journal
    This isn't a "Linux problem," it's a "proprietary vendors using Linux and not passing on patches in a timely manner because money problem."
    Linux is exactly as safe as I think it is, though. That's why I'm careful to lock it down just as I would any other system.

    • Re:Fuchs ache! (Score:4, Informative)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @10:35PM (#54753421) Journal

      It's why I roll my own routers with a long term support version of the distro I'm using, and why I run updates on a strict schedule. If you're buying some low-end shitty D-Link router, well you got what you paid for; a Linux box that's virtually never updated, that probably is running old versions of the kernel and other userland tools right out of the box. It's literally like booting a three year old version of unupdated Ubuntu and decrying the vulnerabilities of Linux.

    • Unfortunately the 'it's good if people just use pure Linux" defense ignores how Linux is used by the vast majority of people. When it comes to security you have to compensate for how end users use the product - not purists. Jane the accountant doesn't give a damn about ideology, she just wants her stuff to work.

      Same goes for windows, and it's something Microsoft struggled with for a long time before finally understanding that they had to accept users as they are. You can lock down Windows fairly tightly as

    • This is a "using a desktop operating system for an embedded product" problem.

      When you do that, you get millions of lines of code that are not strictly relevant to your application along for the ride. And every time there's an update, hundreds of thousands of lines may have changed, that you have to review, test, compile, and transmit the result to the device somehow, even if the actual security fix you care about is only a handful of lines.

  • Not a level comparison (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @07:34PM (#54752137)

    The DSL router issue was /that/ distro, not linux as a whole. That's like lumping Adobe Flash issues in with WinXP issues.

    • Usually, the distros in question are either the vendor ones that come in the routers. Do the vendors add anything specific to the router software that makes it insecure? From what I understand, the reason is usually that most people are too tech-phobic to change the admin password of the router from 'admin' or 'password' to something else that they fear they'll forget.

    • Having tried (futilely) to update my router on Monday, I would say it is a Linux problem to me. Knowing something in Linux is broken, but there is no way to address it (because it is a 2013 router). The proprietary bits make upgrading to Tomato or a maintained district unreliable. With a small distribution pool, you really have to trust the small group of people (or individual) maintaining it.

      • Re:Not a level comparison (Score:5, Insightful)

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @10:38PM (#54753441) Journal

        How is a distro's update problems Linux's problem. Linux is an operating system. If you bought a router or downloaded a router distro that can't do updates, well, that's your fault. I learned my lesson a long time ago. I spend a few extra bucks, by a small-form box with a cheap 32 bit or 64 bit CPU, a relatively small drive, usually an SSD, throw a mainline distro like Debian on it, and not only do I have a router, but I have a router that can do some pretty complex things since I have full control of iptables, not to mention being able to run anything else on it I please. I've got it to the point that I can get a router on a box in about an hour or so, from the point that I run the netinstall version of Debian.

  • isn't as Slashdot as you think.

    • I prefer this story to the political or climate stories that he posts. Had some good moments in the Intel IoT thread earlier, but of late, too many /. stories are about politics or climate (which in itself is a route towards bashing Republicans)

  • Thank you IoT (Score:4, Informative)

    by grilled-cheese ( 889107 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @07:36PM (#54752149)
    Thank you IoT vendors who don't maintain their devices for creating a breeding ground of consumer-grade security holes. Let us all pray that these widgets aren't internet facing in some way and that the consumer grade routers are sufficient at keeping external attack vectors to a minimum. There isn't much we can do for consumers who like to click on internet candy to infect themselves.

  • Compared to what? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Stupidest story ever.

  • this is like saying (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cas2000 ( 148703 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @07:50PM (#54752249)

    that a particular brand of car can be stolen easily if you leave them parked on the street with the door open and the keys in the ignition.

    because that's what router and IoT etc manufacturers did with default passwords and backdoors and generally undermining security for the sake of convenience (mostly their own convenience, not their customers')

  • Nobody will ever hack CP/M
    Nobody will ever hack MS-DOS
    Nobody will ever hack Windows
    Nobody will ever hack Macintosh OS (iOS)
    Nobody will ever hack.

    Security is not the same as obscurity.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Nobody will ever hack CP/M

      Can't say I've seen many CP/M hacks lately...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      If only an OS existed that had an unexpected file system, could not compile code in any expected way once accessed?
      Malware needing to download and install a programming language to try and create the networking services it needs?
      A really limited OS thats just a web browser, AV and a few apps thats unique to every install?
    • Uh, I don't remember anyone saying any of that about any of those operating systems.

  • Potential (Score:5, Interesting)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @08:13PM (#54752391) Journal

    Linux, unlike Windows and Apple's iOS, *can* be made much more secure with a little bit of effort.

    How? By not using monolithic kernels that support every device in creation, and stripping the kernel down to what is installed on the system -- especially with things like IOT devices. If it isn't installed, it doesn't need patched, it can't break, and it can't be exploited.

    Ditto for added software and apps. Take a look at many of the Linux-based router firmwares out there, both sold by commercial vendors and FOSS projects, and you'll see attempts to compete with high-end Cisco feature sets for home or small business use.

    Having that available is great! However, turning all of that on by default, and user thinking they should get something not because it suits their needs but because it supports 10,000 features, gets you a complex, insecure mess.

    With Microsoft and Apple you can't remove many of those features. The company controls it and, Enterprise customer with a decade experience or not, you will damn well have Telemetry and like it! And dozens of other "features" that you'll never use, don't want, and just are waiting to get exploited.

    Linux gives you the ability to shape much of your own system, including making it much more secure than a run-of-the-mill device. Whether or not you take the time and effort to do that is up to you.

    I've seen way to many Linux-based routers and gadgets that are exposed to a network and still have default admin passwords to blame "Linux" for security headaches.

    • Re:Potential (Score:4, Interesting)

      by unixisc ( 2429386 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @09:54PM (#54753215)

      How? By not using monolithic kernels that support every device in creation, and stripping the kernel down to what is installed on the system -- especially with things like IOT devices. If it isn't installed, it doesn't need patched, it can't break, and it can't be exploited.

      Huh? Linux is a monolithic kernel, and Linus is emphatically opposed to it being anything else. If any IoT vendor wants to use a microkernel based OS, they should look at Minix instead.

      Router makers should use well known router distros of Linux or BSD, such as DD-WRT, OpenWRT or pFsense, instead of spinning their own. And let those organizations remote-manage them in exchange for a deal.

    • Actually, with Windows 10 you can remove these features, by downgrading to Windows 10 s.

      So yes, if you take away all the functionality people want, you certainly do end up with a more secure system!

  • Bad Assumption (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Zero__Kelvin ( 151819 )
    They have no idea what I think.

  • Linux is a kernel ... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Murdoch5 ( 1563847 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @08:19PM (#54752443)
    Almost all the major infections, back-doors and security problems are the result of the userland, improper implementation of the kernel, bad firmwares, lack of security knowledge, improper development, sloppy implementation and etc... etc... etc..

    To say Linux is more insecure then Windows, means that the kernel, as released by Linus, and nothing else, is insecure. Well some security issues are discovered residing in the kernel, almost all other attacks and vectors have nothing to do with the base release kernel.

    • And Windows 10 is a DVD-ROM.

      I mean, I can't see how anybody is going to penetrate my Windows 10 DVD-ROM disk, it's hard and plastic and pretty thin. Since that's the sum and whole of Windows 10, I am safe, just like the Linux kernel is safe, especially if it's kept safely housed in a tarball.

    • That is nonsense.

      No user runs a kernel on its own. This sounds like a double-standard. Linux should be held up to the same standards as all other operating systems.

      • There are currently ~8 supported distributions of Windows, all of the are very similar and mostly have the same issues

        There are probably a near infinite Linux Distributions... DistroWatch lists the top 292 ...and each of these have variants ...Most IoT systems run a custom build ...

  • Routers and IOT? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @08:23PM (#54752479)

    Please compare apples to apples...

    >"At the end of November, criminals with other variants of the same Linux malware unleashed devastating attacks against DSL routers of Telekom customers. 900,000 devices were "

    How many routers run MS-Windows?

    > "Other Linux malware, such as the Tsunami backdoor, has been causing trouble for several years now and can be easily modified for attacks against IoT devices."

    How many IOT devices run MS-Windows?

    Routers and IOT devices are notorious about having crappy firmware with Linuxes that are hacked up and rarely (or sometimes never) updated. Comparing those to desktops and servers is much less a function of the security of Linux and more about the lack of maintenance and updates with the unusual role of the devices.

    Sure, *ALL* operating systems have security risks and vulnerabilities. Anyone that thinks Linux (or any OS) is impervious to malware and safe needs to have their head examined. But the sensationalistic article title isn't really comparing machines of the same class, so it doesn't do the topic much justice.

    • > How many IOT devices run MS-Windows?

      Quite a lot actually:

      https://www.microsoft.com/en-u... [microsoft.com]

      • That may be something Microsoft wants, but it has about as much market presence as Windows NT on RISC did, back in the day. They have this stupid 'one size fits all' meme that has not gone away w/ Ballmer, and it shows. They tried it b/w their PCs & phones, and damaged both. Now they want IoT devices to run w/ their stuff, after they've discontinued their phone line (instead of leaving it w/ Nokia in the first place).

        One good platform for an IoT would have been Windows 8 RT w/ Metro, but w/o the de

  • Flawed study, is flawed. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @08:44PM (#54752633)

    "...unleashed devastating attacks against DSL routers of Telekom customers. 900,000 devices were taken down."

    Linux. You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

    It's a absolute joke to lump in devices that most people who who actually use Linux would define as one fucking step above the Internet of Shitty Things from a security perspective.

  • Going from 1 threat to 3 is a 300% increase. Going from 1000 to 999 is a decrease. (Numbers arbitrary)

    Guess which one I'd prefer?

  • Did they forget to tag this "advertisement"? ;)

  • The "increases in security issues" are not related to Linux. They are related to third-party systems which run on top of Linux. This is in stark contrast to the never ending array of vulnerabilities that are essential parts of the Windows operating system.

    Apples and Oranges.

  • three times (Score:3)

    by MSG ( 12810 ) on Wednesday July 05, 2017 @09:44PM (#54753141)

    This is a silly write up. There are three times more malware programs targeting Linux systems. That tells us nothing about the number of Linux vulnerabilities, or the number of vulnerable systems, or the general security of the system.

  • Some ought to try to exploit the system.

  • So, first indicator for incompetence already present: Author does not even know basic terminology. Second thing is that Linux is not inherently more secure than, say, Windows, but the mind-set of application developers is better and it is far easier to secure. It is also easy to make completely insecure, but a competent person will find it far easier to have a secure Linux installation than with the competition, because Linux gives you access and allows you to do things, while with, say Windows or OSX you a

  • Technically speaking, the data is skewed by malware numbers for IoT devices. Actual Linux boxes may be quite secure if you don't strip them down to a few libraries like the OS versions that ship with IOT crap.

