prisoninmate quotes Softpedia: After seven weeks of announcing release candidate versions, Linus Torvalds today informs the Linux community through a mailing list announcement about the general availability of the Linux 4.12 kernel series. Development on the Linux 4.12 kernel kicked off in mid-May with the first release candidate, and now, seven weeks later we can finally get our hands on the final release... A lot of great improvements, new hardware support, and new security features were added during all this time, which makes it one of the biggest releases, after Linux 4.9...

Prominent features of the Linux 4.12 kernel include initial support for AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, intial Nvidia GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" accelerated support, implementation of Budget Fair Queueing (BFQ) and storage-I/O schedulers, more MD RAID enhancements, support for Raspberry Pi's Broadcom BCM2835 thermal driver, a lot of F2FS optimizations, as well as ioctl for the GETFSMAP space mapping ioctl for both XFS and EXT4 filesystems.
Linus said in announcing the release that "I think only 4.9 ends up having had more commits," also noting that 4.9 was a Long Term Support kernel, whereas "4.12 is just plain big."

"There's also nothing particularly odd going on in the tree - it's all just normal development, just more of it than usual."

  • Some links (Score:5, Informative)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @01:45AM (#54732995) Homepage Journal

    There were two things that I didn't know about, so I figured I'd share those links:

    F2FS is a flash filesystem: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    BFQ is a scheduler for I/O: http://www.phoronix.com/scan.p... [phoronix.com]

    • Both of which are old news in Android-land. My TF201 is using both of them. I'm surprised they took this long to be mainlined.

  • I understand maintaining the old schedulers but schedulers to most newer hardware are actually detrimental. SSD and even some modern hard drives do best with the noop scheduler simply because the overhead of a scheduler is noticeable. Even on embedded devices, schedulers take up cycles. And if you really need one, there are literally dozens of them to choose from and even though you may want to have some variations in yours, why take them all up in the mainline kernel? Just keep them separate.

