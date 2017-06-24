Linus Explains What Surprises Him After 25 Years Of Linux (linux.com) 69
Linus Torvalds appeared in a new "fireside chat" with VMware Head of Open Source Dirk Hohndel. An anonymous reader writes: Linus explained what still surprises him about Linux development. "Code that I thought was stable continually gets improved. There are things we haven't touched for many years, then someone comes along and improves them or makes bug reports in something I thought no one used. We have new hardware, new features that are developed, but after 25 years, we still have old, very basic things that people care about and still improve... Our processes have not only worked for 25 years, we still have a very strong maintainer group... And as these maintainers get older and fatter, we have new people coming in."
Linus also says he's surprised by the widespread popularity of Git. "I expected it to be limited mostly to the kernel -- as it's tailored to what we do... In certain circles, Git is more well known than Linux." And he also shares advice if you want to get started as an open source developer. "I'm not sure my example is the right thing for people to follow. There are a ton of open source projects and, if you are a beginning programmer, find something you're interested in that you can follow for more than just a few weeks... If you can be part of a community and set up patches, it's not just about the coding, but about the social aspect of open source. You make connections and improve yourself as a programmer."
Linus also says that "I really like what I'm doing. I like waking up and having a job that is technically interesting and challenging without being too stressful so I can do it for long stretches; something where I feel I am making a real difference and doing something meaningful not just for me."
640K barrier is IBMs fault for putting the BIOS at the top of the first 1MB instead of the bottom. Interrupt conflicts, I think you can blame this on IBM too. 8.3 filenames came from CP/M.
EMS/XMS and memory segmentation are FAR more the fault of Intel given these are CPU architecture related.
So...that leaves config.sys(which isn't that terrible really).
With all that money he made, he is indeed working towards the betterment of humanity.
Re: (Score:2)
It's called LibreOffice (also OpenOffice, based upon the same code, might be substituted too.) While not perfect, that is a drop-in replacement for Microsoft Office. It's also installed by default on almost all desktop GNU/Linux distributions, which makes me wonder whether you've even bothered to try using any real distributions, despite the implication of your first sentence.
Calc still has problems with complex xlsx files. Pivot tables seem to be the worst (and they seem to be popular where I work).
