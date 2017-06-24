Linus Explains What Surprises Him After 25 Years Of Linux (linux.com) 125
Linus Torvalds appeared in a new "fireside chat" with VMware Head of Open Source Dirk Hohndel. An anonymous reader writes: Linus explained what still surprises him about Linux development. "Code that I thought was stable continually gets improved. There are things we haven't touched for many years, then someone comes along and improves them or makes bug reports in something I thought no one used. We have new hardware, new features that are developed, but after 25 years, we still have old, very basic things that people care about and still improve... Our processes have not only worked for 25 years, we still have a very strong maintainer group... And as these maintainers get older and fatter, we have new people coming in."
Linus also says he's surprised by the widespread popularity of Git. "I expected it to be limited mostly to the kernel -- as it's tailored to what we do... In certain circles, Git is more well known than Linux." And he also shares advice if you want to get started as an open source developer. "I'm not sure my example is the right thing for people to follow. There are a ton of open source projects and, if you are a beginning programmer, find something you're interested in that you can follow for more than just a few weeks... If you can be part of a community and set up patches, it's not just about the coding, but about the social aspect of open source. You make connections and improve yourself as a programmer."
Linus also says that "I really like what I'm doing. I like waking up and having a job that is technically interesting and challenging without being too stressful so I can do it for long stretches; something where I feel I am making a real difference and doing something meaningful not just for me."
Can't work out if this is meant to be ironic or not.
No reflection on Linus Torvalds who I greatly admire, but BTL who created Unix and GNU who cloned the Unix core utilities as open source software surely deserve a large share of the credit.for modern Linux.
Maybe a wee bit of credit from the guy who wrote Minix. I'm too lazy to go find his name, I forgot it.
Wish I had mod points for you.
Yes, but I think what Linus enforced early on was also key:
1. Ensuring Linux ran on low spec hardware (at least in the 90's), that helped people like me to move to it. Probably due to the fact Linus (and me) had very little $ back then. IIRC the BSDs you needed much more memory (by 90s standards).
2. His rule "Do not break user space". That made upgrading much easier
Yeah, Gates set computing back a decade.
By licensing DOS?
>> Yeah, Gates set computing back a decade.
> By licensing DOS?
Pretty much.
I mean, MS had the opportunity to make a really GREAT operating system for PCs, but they lacked the knowledge and experience to do so.
So instead we got the 640k barrier, config.sys, interrupt conflicts, extended/expanded memory, 8.3 filenames, segmented memory...
"It still hurts to see Microsoft struggle with problems that IBM solved in the 1960s."
- Philip Greenspun
You could have purchased Xenix at the time.
640K barrier is IBMs fault for putting the BIOS at the top of the first 1MB instead of the bottom. Interrupt conflicts, I think you can blame this on IBM too. 8.3 filenames came from CP/M.
EMS/XMS and memory segmentation are FAR more the fault of Intel given these are CPU architecture related.
So...that leaves config.sys(which isn't that terrible really).
But it wasn't really expected to at the time for the most part. "DOS" in those days often just meant a library of disk access routines (that's what Apple DOS 3.3 for Apple II is, as well as Commodore DOS and the rest of them).
640K barrier is IBMs fault for putting the BIOS at the top of the first 1MB instead of the bottom. Interrupt conflicts, I think you can blame this on IBM too. 8.3 filenames came from CP/M.
EMS/XMS and memory segmentation are FAR more the fault of Intel given these are CPU architecture related.
So...that leaves config.sys(which isn't that terrible really).
The BIOS going on top is also Digital Research's fault. CP/M used extensively the CPU's "soft IRQ" as handlers to the S.O., and so the hooks MUST stay on RAM in order to be reprogrammed as the S.O. is loaded (or relocated) and new device drivers are put to use. If you look on the 8080/Z80 home computers of the 80's that choose to put ROM in at the start of the address space (what on the long run would avoid the 640K barrier), you will also see that EVERY SINGLE ONE had died in a way or another due serious d
"Windows 95/98, (n): 32 bit extension and a graphical shell for a 16 bit patch to an 8 bit operating system originally coded for a 4 bit microprossessor, written by a 2 bit company that can't stand 1 bit of competition."
http://www.urbandictionary.com... [urbandictionary.com]
Totally agree. The harm he has done by controlling the market for quite a while with ghastly crippled and hardly developing products is difficult to overestimate.
Most of the work I've done during my IT career with Windows consisted of spending effort to work around stupid bugs and amateurish shortcomings in various versions of Windows, that never should have been.
>>He made plenty of money." He should have stayed in school for the betterment of humanity.
With all that money he made, he is indeed working towards the betterment of humanity.
I get what you're saying, but I kinda want to disagree. Without Microsoft, we may not actually have had the computer revolution that we had. Windows ran on anything, and software was/became abundant. That ecosystem drove interest and ubiquity.
I don't like to give them any credit, but they really did a great deal of mostly good. Well, sorta good.
Were there better options? Yes. Are there today? Yes. I haven't used Windows on anything but my phone, for many years. I'm not a fanboy, or anything. The landscape w
Without Microsoft, we may not actually have had the computer revolution that we had.
No, we would have. And it demonstrably would have been better at many points in the history.
If Microsoft hadn't used unfair practices (and they had to pay because of it), DrDos would have replaced Microsoft.
If they hadn't used 'sharp' business practices, OS2/Warp would have replaced Windows. It was a much better OS.
If they hadn't used their Monopolistic practices to keep alternative OSes off, then maybe Linux might not have won anyway, but it would have had a better chance. For comparison, we can see tha
Yes. Before Gates, computers were something used by Insurance Companies & Banks. Gates bought the computer to the common man.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft wasn't the only chicken in the race. IBM were originally intending to buy CP/M from Digital Research.
That's not to say the Gary Kildall couldn't have been as much of an asshat as Gates, or even worse
...
You don't know that...
You GUESS THAT...
But you don't KNOW that... you're assuming that all would be right with the world otherwise, you could be completely wrong...
We'll never know of course... but the outcome could have been worse, not better... Rainbows and unicorns were not waiting on the other end of IBM without Gates...
But I DO know that Microsoft has inflicted quite a bit of pain on me, and I resent them greatly for it. For example, if I gave you a swift kick in the balls, you would resent me greatly for it. Even if I told you the alternative might have been worse.
If the other option was being shot, then I might ask you to kick me again...
It takes a special kind of person to be a ruthless capitalist. Would more schooling have changed his competitive (or anti-competitive) tendencies?
I know its cool to hate on Bill Gates but really he's neither a bad guy, neither a bad CEO and he did advance computing in more ways than you can probably think of.
Certainly Linus did a lot too and certainly had more focus on solely computing - but both of them were also right-time-right-place. I know countless people who wrote their own kernels, some much more advanced than Linux (even Microsoft wrote OSes much more advanced than either Linux or Windows 10). But neither at the right time or the right place
I know its cool to hate on Bill Gates but really he's neither a bad guy, neither a bad CEO
Sure.
he did advance computing in more ways than you can probably think of.
No lol.
> Did more for computing than Gates, Ellison and Jobs combined.
But less than Stallman, on whose foundation he built.
"You can never be too rich or too thin."
-- Steve Jobs
a week without dupes on
/.
he's still clutching that blanket.
It's called LibreOffice (also OpenOffice, based upon the same code, might be substituted too.) While not perfect, that is a drop-in replacement for Microsoft Office. It's also installed by default on almost all desktop GNU/Linux distributions, which makes me wonder whether you've even bothered to try using any real distributions, despite the implication of your first sentence.
Calc still has problems with complex xlsx files. Pivot tables seem to be the worst (and they seem to be popular where I work).
Your excessive use of dots aside, what you're missing is that google docs suite is rapidly becoming a significant replacement for large parts of the office suite.
Not sure if you've ever used it, but by the standards of even libreoffice, it's bloody afwul. It's slow and missing tons of features. The saving graces are online backup (which doesn't matter much in corporate environments with automatic backups), collaborative editing (which is so-so, but not a freature I use much, if ever) and runs in a browser.
9
Are we in "workman blaming tools" territory or in made up examples territory? Not very impressive either way.
Do anyone know who is responsible for pulling funding to the SFLC at Linux Foundation/VMware after the Germany VMware GPL enforcement lawsuit? Was Paul Maritz involved for example?
Better to get the early history of Linux right from the source. The book "Just for Fun" is the story told by Linus himself.
AC explains what does NOT surprises him one year after Slashdot BizX buyout.
The Linux kernel reboots or crashes every 47.9 days
So he got 49.7 wrong, hence the mod down?
He got the operating system wrong, you ninny.