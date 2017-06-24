Linus Explains What Surprises Him After 25 Years Of Linux

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by EditorDavid from the Linus-on-Linux dept.
Linus Torvalds appeared in a new "fireside chat" with VMware Head of Open Source Dirk Hohndel. An anonymous reader writes: Linus explained what still surprises him about Linux development. "Code that I thought was stable continually gets improved. There are things we haven't touched for many years, then someone comes along and improves them or makes bug reports in something I thought no one used. We have new hardware, new features that are developed, but after 25 years, we still have old, very basic things that people care about and still improve... Our processes have not only worked for 25 years, we still have a very strong maintainer group... And as these maintainers get older and fatter, we have new people coming in."

Linus also says he's surprised by the widespread popularity of Git. "I expected it to be limited mostly to the kernel -- as it's tailored to what we do... In certain circles, Git is more well known than Linux." And he also shares advice if you want to get started as an open source developer. "I'm not sure my example is the right thing for people to follow. There are a ton of open source projects and, if you are a beginning programmer, find something you're interested in that you can follow for more than just a few weeks... If you can be part of a community and set up patches, it's not just about the coding, but about the social aspect of open source. You make connections and improve yourself as a programmer."
Linus also says that "I really like what I'm doing. I like waking up and having a job that is technically interesting and challenging without being too stressful so I can do it for long stretches; something where I feel I am making a real difference and doing something meaningful not just for me."

  • Great guy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Saturday June 24, 2017 @07:05PM (#54683901) Homepage Journal
    Did more for computing than Gates, Ellison and Jobs combined.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can't work out if this is meant to be ironic or not.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )
        Translation: Linux, MySQL and Android (two out of three isn't bad).
    • linus. good work dude.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Subm ( 79417 )

      > Did more for computing than Gates, Ellison and Jobs combined.

      But less than Stallman, on whose foundation he built.

    • An adult would respect the contributions of all parts of the industry: hardware, software, businessmen, designers...

  • Somebody getting soft and mushy in his old age (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Saturday June 24, 2017 @07:16PM (#54683963)
    Good to see the nicer, less-abusive side of Linus.

  • What should really surprise Linus is... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Saturday June 24, 2017 @07:31PM (#54684019)

    a week without dupes on /.

  • I'm surprised (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    he's still clutching that blanket.

  • Do anyone know who is responsible for pulling funding to the SFLC at Linux Foundation/VMware after the Germany VMware GPL enforcement lawsuit? Was Paul Maritz involved for example?

  • If you interested in the early history of Linux, read "Rebel Code: Linux and the Open Source Revolution" [amzn.to] by Glyn Moody. This is a great read and one of my favorite Linux book.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Amazon affiliated link spam. Please mod down.

    • Better to get the early history of Linux right from the source. The book "Just for Fun" is the story told by Linus himself.

  • I am thankful for the contributions of Linus and so many in the open source movement.
  • When I saw 'less' being updated two days ago on Mint I was quite amused.

