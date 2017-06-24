Phoronix Announces '2017 Linux Laptop Survey' (google.com) 16
Phoronix is hosting a 2017 Linux Laptop Survey. From their site: While Linux laptop compatibility is much better than where it was years ago, it's still not too uncommon to run into display/hybrid issues, shorter battery life under Linux than Windows or macOS, touchpad problems, and other occasional compatibility/performance shortcomings. So we've established this Linux Laptop Survey in conjunction with Linux stakeholders to hopefully gather more feedback that will be useful to many different parties...
The survey will be online until July 6th, after which the results will be publicly available, and will determine the most popular brands, distros, screen sizes, and GPUs, as well as common pain points and popular price points. And one particularly interestng question asks respondents what they'd like to see in a "dream Linux laptop."
what they'd like to see in a "dream Linux laptop."
The complete absence of anything by Lennart Poettering.
Re: (Score:2)
Add "Complete absence of Optimus [wikipedia.org]" to that list, and I'm on board.
no laptop
We all like to bitch about crappy hardware and software, but If you kept adding all the things that anyone ever hated about linux or hardware to your "no" list you will end up with a transistor... even some people will hate a particular type of transistor. so you will end up with nothing.
Point being, if you knew all the details of what went into making your computer you would find a lot of it pretty fucking awful... Once you take the red pill you have to be more accepting of the prevalence of poor design an
Re: (Score:2)
Minix is extremely useful for education though.
To anyone interested, minix3 runs on two architectures: i586 or later processors, or beagle arm7v boards. It uses NETBSD's packages
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the day, I used to hate PNP transistors. Everything was backwards and counter-intuitive, even the power supply was negative. A classic example of user-unfriendly design.
Re: (Score:1)
Troll. And maybe paid for. No sane person would discard good free software because the person that wrote it.
Re: (Score:3)
I agree, a sane person would not discard *good* free software, but that's not what we're discussing here.
Re: what they'd like to see in a "dream Linux lapt (Score:2)
These days, audio on linux just works (including things like auto-switching an audio stream to a bluetooth headset whrn connected).
I haven't had to fix buggy init scripts in years (only to have them overwritten on upgrade), and unit files provide all customisation options I need (e.g. increasing file limits).
If you have real problems, post links to the bug reports so there can be more eyeballs looking at the problem.
Linux Mint everything works like greased snot with a SSD.