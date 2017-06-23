Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Linus Torvalds Says Linux Still Surprises and Motivates Him (linux.com) 65

Linus Torvalds: What I find interesting is code that I thought was stable continually gets improved. There are things we haven't touched for many years, then someone comes along and improves them or makes bug reports in something I thought no one used. We have new hardware, new features that are developed, but after 25 years, we still have old, very basic things that people care about and still improve. I really like what I'm doing. I like waking up and having a job that is technically interesting and challenging without being too stressful so I can do it for long stretches; something where I feel I am making a real difference and doing something meaningful not just for me. I occasionally have taken breaks from my job. The 2-3 weeks I worked on Git to get that started for example. But every time I take a longer break, I get bored. When I go diving for a week, I look forward to getting back. I never had the feeling that I need to take a longer break.

  • Meanwhile (Score:5, Funny)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @12:43PM (#54676291) Homepage Journal
    In other news, Larry Ellison says that money still surprises and motivates him.

    • I need some motivation now.

  • My job is horrible. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Every Monday morning, I wake up with a sinking heart as I realize I'm about to endure another week of getting beaten up by management to try to squeeze more productivity out of me. Every time I meet a quota, they raise the quota. Outwardly, they ask for ideas and feedback, but if you ever provide any you are immediately labeled as 'negative' and 'combative' and threatened to be fired. You are made to feel inferior and getting any time off takes an act of god... the whole time you wonder if you will still

    • Re:My job is horrible. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @12:59PM (#54676437)

      I feel your pain. I love my work, but my job leaves something to be desired. Crap raises for the last ten years don't make up for increases in health insurance and cost of living, so I'm worse off financially now than I was. To add insult to injury, now I'm at the top of my pay grade so I do not even get raises (just lump sum payment of what my raise would be, which does little to help). We just had a "culture survey," and if it wasn't run by an independent third party, I would not have said most of what I said. Even if they figure out it was me and fire me, it would probably be the kick in the pants I need to move on.

      As far as Linus goes, I don't begrudge him loving his work. I do wonder, though, off topic, "When I go diving for a week, I look forward to getting back." Most people feel that way after a week away from their routine. Is it just me, or is diving something you spend a day doing, and then do something else? The best vacations I've had, the ones I didn't want to end, we were doing something different every day, not just sitting on a beach for a week. I suppose I could go hiking for a week, or river rafting, but then the experience is vastly different every day (to me, anyway).

      • Diving is similar to hiking in that respect, you can easily do it for a week or longer and not be bored. Even if you dive the same site twice, the experience is still going to be different. Most people I know who take a week off for diving try and squeeze as many dives in as possible. As for looking forward to going back home, I usually feel that fater a week away, but after 2 weeks I've settled into a new routine and I'll prefer to stick around even longer.

      • Re:My job is horrible. (Score:4, Informative)

        by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @02:27PM (#54677067) Homepage Journal

        Crap raises for the last ten years don't make up for increases in health insurance and cost of living, so I'm worse off financially now than I was

        I find it hard to sympathize with this. Assuming you're in the tech industry like me, the salaries are amazing compared to the rest of the country.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gfxguy ( 98788 )
          That's fine, since I'm not asking for your sympathy, just pointing out some facts. I love my work, but I'm pretty down about my job. I was only pointing out how someone can hate their job but love their work.

        • Salaries in Silicon Valley are amazing, except that the cost of living in Silicon Valley is ridiculous. Right now, I'm living in a dump in a declining area of town, but with only half of my pay in someplace more miserable to live would leave me being rich. Here, the home owner market is priced to two-income families, in the home town the housing market is oriented to one stay at home parent.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by fabriciom ( 916565 )
      Hey, I've been there. My advice is look for something else. But first get some time off because you will carry all your baggage from your current job.

    • I could say the same about your entry. Made me depressed.

    • Wow, this reads exactly like a classic abusive domestic abuse situation (even if the 'beatings' are not literal), just replace "HR" with "husband" or "wife" "Every morning, I wake up with a sinking heart as I realize I'm about to endure another day of getting pressured and threatened by my husband to try to squeeze more house work out of me. Every time I do everything he asks, he piles on more chores for me to do. Outwardly, he asks for ideas and feedback, but if I ever provide any, he immediately labels

  • Thank you Linus! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, 2017 @01:08PM (#54676487)

    To Linus and any/all contribuitors: if you're reading this, a heartfelt thank you from someone using Linux each and every day on hundreds of systems.

    -- HPC sysadmin

    • Re: Thank you Linus! (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hey Linus, can you take 3 more weeks off and unfuck systemd already?

  • His Lifes' Work (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @01:11PM (#54676523) Journal
    Linux is Linus Torvalds' lifes' work.
    How many of you can say you have anything that is your lifes' work, and not just a job? Seems like an eviable thing to me, to have a "lifes' work".

    • How many of you can say you have anything that is your lifes' work, and not just a job?

      Sure... but I think serial killers and global-recession-causing-bankers fit that description too. ;)

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Bing Tsher E ( 943915 )

        Lots of people feel their 'job' or whatever they primarily do is their life's work.

        For some, posting trolls on Slashdot is probably their life's work.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Linux is Linus Torvalds' lifes' work.

      How many of you can say you have anything that is your lifes' work, and not just a job? Seems like an eviable thing to me, to have a "lifes' work".

      I sincerely hope that no-one else says that. It would be much better if they said "life's work" instead.

  • "Improvement" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There are things we haven't touched for many years, then someone comes along and improves them

    The NSA is just glad to help you out, Linus. Just don't stare too long at our code.

  • Linux: the monolithic kernel. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wants to be motivated? Turn Linux into a microkernel.

    • Or create an automatic AI powered device driver generator for every hardware peripheral that a Linux device comes into contact w/. So that the main sore point of Linux is mitigated

  • changed everything for many... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    learned to think stuff through, many laughs, never ends, thanks.. also to mr. stallman... sing along .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WO23WBji_Z0 ..high drama

  • Good for Linus. Still a boring job, but at least it's way better than trying to "make the world better" through Facebook.
  • If you interested in the early history of Linux, read "Rebel Code: Linux and the Open Source Revolution" [amzn.to] by Glyn Moody. This is a great read and one of my favorite Linux book.

    • Re: This doesn't surprise me... (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Careful, more affiliate spam from Creimer.

      Here is the link without his affiliate ID and tracking info:

      link [amazon.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oh, your affiliate ID is on there... are you trying to make money off me?

      You should be BANNED for this. Mods, ban him!

  • People are still goofing around with monolithic kernels that are simulacrums of a nearly 50 year platform. And Unix itself was a dumbed down rewrite of earlier operating systems that were perhaps more advanced than even Linux is today. For example, Multics took real steps to eliminate the distinction between primary and secondary memory, and used segments and handles to deal with files as ranges of addressable memory.

    We made some huge strides in computing, but we locked ourselves into software that was tech

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nyet ( 19118 )

      Feel free to write your own kernel. Linus did. Why can't you?

      Other than you'd have to find a problem that a microkernel actually solves.

