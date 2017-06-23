Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Linux

Linus Torvalds Says Linux Still Surprises and Motivates Him (linux.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the Mr.-Torvalds-speaks dept.
Linus Torvalds: What I find interesting is code that I thought was stable continually gets improved. There are things we haven't touched for many years, then someone comes along and improves them or makes bug reports in something I thought no one used. We have new hardware, new features that are developed, but after 25 years, we still have old, very basic things that people care about and still improve. I really like what I'm doing. I like waking up and having a job that is technically interesting and challenging without being too stressful so I can do it for long stretches; something where I feel I am making a real difference and doing something meaningful not just for me. I occasionally have taken breaks from my job. The 2-3 weeks I worked on Git to get that started for example. But every time I take a longer break, I get bored. When I go diving for a week, I look forward to getting back. I never had the feeling that I need to take a longer break.

Linus Torvalds Says Linux Still Surprises and Motivates Him More | Reply

Linus Torvalds Says Linux Still Surprises and Motivates Him

Comments Filter:
  • In other news, Larry Ellison says that money still surprises and motivates him.

  • Thank you Linus! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    To Linus and any/all contribuitors: if you're reading this, a heartfelt thank you from someone using Linux each and every day on hundreds of systems.

    -- HPC sysadmin

  • Linux is Linus Torvalds' lifes' work.
    How many of you can say you have anything that is your lifes' work, and not just a job? Seems like an eviable thing to me, to have a "lifes' work".

Slashdot Top Deals

Ocean: A body of water occupying about two-thirds of a world made for man -- who has no gills. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close