Linux Kernel 4.14 Will Be An LTS Release (softpedia.com) 42

Posted by EditorDavid from the unreleased-LTS-releases dept.
prisoninmate writes: Development of the Linux 4.14 kernel series did not even start, as the version that's being developed these days is Linux 4.12, which should be promoted to stable early next month, but Softpedia reports that renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced earlier this morning that the upcoming Linux 4.14 kernel series will be an LTS (Long Term Support) branch. The developer promises to support the Linux 4.14 kernel series for at least two years after its release in November 2017, probably until November 2019.

  • "Development of the Linux 4.14 kernel series did not even start" I can't even get past the first clause, much less the first sentence.

  • Bahaha! Did he require them to call him that or are they just kissing ass?

  • I used to always run the latest Linux kernel, but since I run VMWare, I ran into too many problems with broken modules doing that. While I would love to see them get all of their modules into the mainline kernel (I fail to see why they really need something that couldn't be a generic service), that's really not relevant to this discussion. I've also had some problems with Nvidia modules, though to a much lesser extent.

    So now my strategy it to always go with the latest LTS kernel. This has proven to be a

  • I hope the fuck that it is better than 4.4. Having a LTS kernel come out with updates every few days is a complete joke. You may argue often, release early, but these are kernels used by the distos which do no such thing. Those that want release often, are more than likely to be using bleeding edge kernels, not LTS. Opensuse is at the moment using 4.4.70, yet the latest is 4.4.73. If you want Linux to succeed on the desktop, then bringing out new kernels every few days is not the way to do it.
  • Why not just call it 4.2?
    For simplicity. Personally they should have gone with a year-month versioning system, so you can see how non-bleeding edge you are...

