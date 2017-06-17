Debian 9 (Stretch) Will Be Released Today

The oldstable suite (wheezy) has now been renamed to oldoldstable

Debian jessie now been renamed to oldstable!

The Debian stretch suites have now been renamed to stable!

The draft debian-devel-announce post is ready, archive docs are being cleaned up

The Debian Project has been liveblogging today's release of Debian 9 (Stretch) using the Twitter hashtag #releasingstretch. Some of the announcements:

This release is named after that purple octopus in Toy Story 3, and more tantalizing tidbits of information keep appearing on Debian's micronews site: