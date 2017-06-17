Debian 9 (Stretch) Will Be Released Today (twitter.com) 170
The Debian Project has been liveblogging today's release of Debian 9 (Stretch) using the Twitter hashtag #releasingstretch. Some of the announcements:
- The oldstable suite (wheezy) has now been renamed to oldoldstable
- Debian jessie now been renamed to oldstable!
- The Debian stretch suites have now been renamed to stable!
- The draft debian-devel-announce post is ready, archive docs are being cleaned up
This release is named after that purple octopus in Toy Story 3, and more tantalizing tidbits of information keep appearing on Debian's micronews site:
- At least 1436 people and 18 teams contributed to Debian in 2017
- Stretch has 25,357 source packages with 9,808,465 source files
- There were 13 different themes proposed to be the official Debian stretch theme
- Debian Stretch ships with the free mathematical software SageMath, you can install it with apt
- During the stretch development, 101 contributors became Debian Developers, and 94 more become Debian Maintainers
- Debian Stretch will ship with the first release of the Debian Astro Pure Blend [for astronomers]
- Debian Popularity Contest gathers anonymous statistics about Debian packages usage from about 195,000 reports
I'm already on Slackware 14.2
It is very rare that I reveal security sensitive details on
/. but for the good of the cause: So am I (are we).
Simple question
Debian is the leader
Oh, so you think ubuntu is, hrhr
Like most people like you that have no clue, without debian, ubuntu wouldn't exist, ubuntu is based on debian.
It's astonishing how many people don't know that
Now, go play with your antiviri, malware, spybot, rootkit, updaters and reboot a few dozen times in between updates and in the mean time, I will get some work done on my debian sid system.
http://distrowatch.com/index.p... [distrowatch.com] 7 days or 6 months debian is #1
Windows people, can't live with them
..... We can live without them
antiviri
What is an "against men"?
Anti-viri, eh? Gosh that sounds almost as clever as "television" and other frankenstein words. Did you know that anti- is derived from Greek?
So what? It exists in Latin. Would you consider something a "Frankenstein word" if part of it ultimately came from Indo-European or Etruscan?
Somebody pretenious enough to use "virii" really should know better.
So Devuan's already obsolete?
I would rather install and use NetBSD. You don't even need to drop into a shell and run vi anymore to configure NetBSD after installing it.
Yep, confused people were , are and will be a major problem. Not just with Debian.
All of the new users I've dealt with in the 24 years I've used Linux were more confused by the different distributions than any other single thing.
If they're confused by the idea that different people can release slightly tweaked versions of Linux, I submit that they will spend most of their lives confused in any case, and there is nothing that can be done to fix it.
Attack of the anons!
That makes two things that brings out the anon trolls in droves: Net neutrality and Systemd.
Why call people trolls that point out the problems with systemd swallowing log messages and not providing proper exit statuses?
Because this is a post about a new release of Debian stable and not a post about systemd. This is Slashdot and flooding a post with systemd hate is just beating a dead horse at this point. Most Slashdot users agree: Systemd sucks. But, there is no need to shit on every Linux post with systemd hate. We get it.
Yes, the idea of systemd is great
Actually, I take that back. You *don't* get it.
and deceased equine.
I see what you did there.
well to be absolutely fair, systemd is the worst thing ever and has ruined Linux's long lived Posix standard until Poettering, who created the abortion known as Pulse, actually manipulated his way into ruined it thanks to RedHat
I think maybe RedHat needed something to cement its position as lead supporter for Linux systems or maybe they needed more change for the sake of change. I don't know for sure but it sure doesn't seem like their changes are motivated by benevolence. I do agree though that Poettering seems like an instrument of their will.
Don't worry too much, though. If I've learned anything from open source, it's that long term survival is based on merit.
Congratulations
New releases of Debian stable *should* make the front page of Slashdot. It's a proper Big Deal. You can make a huge list of things that Debian stable is not: Not the most used distro, not the most user friendly distro, not the most up to date distro, not the most "libre" distro, etc... But, if you want to find a distro that meets one of those criteria, it's probably based on Debian. When they release a new stable version, the entire open source community benefits.
Here's to decades more of Debian stable!
New releases of Debian were a lot more exciting before systemd. Now I only care about new releases of Devuan.
Yep, I use stable and oldstable (wait a few months before doing the big upgrades) on my desktop/workstation machines. My Linux friends say I am crazy for doing that and should use testing (to them, it is stable enough). I just don't want to deal things breaking!
Debian's downloads still show Jessie!
Are they late?
flamewars of yesteryear
Nary a peep about this:
Ah, where are the flame wars of yesteryear?
I guess Mozilla has moved on to new frontiers in alienating the open source community.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Critiquing technology != SJW crybullying
the last years have been crybullying
If that's above your threshold for bullying then oh boy are you a sensitive little snowflake.
almost every single anti systemd post on Slashdot for the last years have been crybullying.
tmpfiles: R!
/dir/.* destroys root
poettering commented on Mar 30: I am not sure I'd consider this much of a problem. Yeah, it's a UNIX pitfall, but "rm -rf
/foo/.*" will work the exact same way, no?
Again:
Bug Security IT Linux
/" Is Now Bricking Linux Systems (phoronix.com) 699
Running "rm -rf
Posted by timothy on Monday February 01, 2016 @08:56AM from the now-you-can-troll-harder dept.
An anonymous reader writes:
For newer systems utilizing UEFI, running rm -rf / is enough to permanently brick your system. While it's a trivial command to run on Linux systems, Windows and other operating systems are also prone to this issue when using UEFI. The problem comes down to UEFI variables being mounted with read/write permissions and when recursively deleting everything, the UEFI variables get wiped too. Systemd developers have rejected mounting the EFI variables as read-only, since there are valid use-cases for writing to them. Mounting them read-only can also break other applications, so for now there is no good solution to avoid potentially bricking your system, but kernel developers are investigating the issue.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Complaining shaming is sad.
Complaining is hate speech.
Complaining shaming is sad.
Complaining is hate speech.
Labeling something hate speech without first enumerating your privileges is violence.
Any communication might cause offense. Therefore all forms of communication must be banned.
You people are retarded.
Thats hate speech on two levels! Hate speech against me and hate speech against differently abled people!
So go use Devuan?
I will, the next time I upgrade. (Still using Xubuntu 14.04.)
The other oddity here: I'm a professional astronomer, and I don't see any reason to try Debian Astro Pure Blend. Any astronomy-related software is either packaged for Debian (in which case I've already installed it through apt), or not packaged for Debian (in which case it won't be in Debian Astro either). What's the point of a "Pure Blend" distribution when all you need is a list of package names to feed to apt-get?
And what would those be?
And what would those be?
Very hard to debug problems, for one. For example, on this here very laptop, after I unplug it from the power it cleanly shuts itself down after a period of maybe 20 to 30 minutes. It's not running the upower daemon, and everything related to battery level is set to 0.
There's nothing in the log indicating why it's shutting down or where the shutdown command is coming from. So far, no one has ever suggested a new place to look or a new avenue to try---well excepting one guy who said
In other words, parotted bullshit, no reasons.
In other words, parotted bullshit, no reasons.
Yeah, that's mostly what I see. I get that some people don't want a C application running their init system and would rather have shell scripts. That's fine.
I run a couple dozen unique instances with systemd and I don't see the problems that they keep saying are inherent. I can't claim that nobody hits them, but I don't and I enjoy fast/parallel boot times. It's especially useful with complex storage stacks and virtualization when there are multiple levels o
tmpfiles: R!
/dir/.* destroys root #5644
poettering commented on Mar 30: I am not sure I'd consider this much of a problem. Yeah, it's a UNIX pitfall, but "rm -rf
/foo/.*" will work the exact same way, no?
I don't see you refuting Lennart's argument, actually. He is right: Unix gives you the rope to hang yourself with, and a faulty directive in a systemd unit is as bad as a typo in a shell command (or a SysV startup script).
He is right:
Try it. He's not. That has never worked that way. Unix is smart enough to cut the rope for you if you try to hang yourself with that.
root@m6700:/tmp# ls -lah
. .. .Hello .World /tmp/.*
total 8.0K
drwxrwxrwt 2 root root 4.0K Jun 18 22:12
drwxr-xr-x 21 root root 4.0K Jun 18 22:12
root@m6700:/tmp# touch
root@m6700:/tmp# mkdir
root@m6700:/tmp# rm -rf
rm: refusing to remove '.' or '..' directory: skipping '/tmp/.'
rm: refusing to remove '.' or '..' directory: skipping '/tmp/..'
root@m6700:/tmp# ls -lah
total 8.0K
drwxrwxr
And one other thing...
You can solve your systemd infection here
ftp://linuxmafia.com/kb/Debian... [linuxmafia.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Without logs, simple problems can easily turn into major problems. We use Puppet to manage servers and leave SELinux enabled. With Red Hat 6, that wasn't a huge problem since you could almost always see errors on the console or in syslog. With systemd, very often there's no error shown or logged, and you have to know to check
/var/log/audit/audit.log. Just checked my main dev machine, and that log file is over 300 MB long, so good luck finding and understanding what you need.
An even bigger problem is th
"systemctl start" schedules the service to start, it does not start it there and then. You might still not like it but systemd is an event driven system and not a "execute this particular bash shell" type of system, so one cannot use systemctl as a straight drop in replacement for how sysv worked, it works differently.
Note that you had this kind of behaviour in some sysv scripts as well so it was more of a hit and miss in sysv. I.e daemons that could take a very long time to start like say MySQL had init sc
Lennart is too young to grok UNIX. He just doesn't get why exit statuses are important.
So, you're a paying customer of the strongest commercial backer of systemd? Did you let them know about this? Did you complain about losses and asked for explanation on plans to correct the problems, in order to decide on your way forward, including whether or not to stay on their solution?
Because that is the only meaningful way of influencing their decisions. If customers are angry, then s..t like this either gets fixed or rolled back (note - you don't get to choose the option, they do; you should only car
It can and does, it just depends on how the distro has set it up.
And one other thing...
Because some of us prefer 1,200 lines that work with 17 that don't?
If indeed it was just 17 lines of code that didn't work they might have a point. It's not so hard to fix 17 lines of code. In fact the reason we like 1200 lines of code is because we can fix it.
The reason we don't like those 17 lines of code is they are really 1,139,536 lines of code hiding behind 17 lines of configuration. Worse it's not just 1 million lines of simple C, but multiple processes communicating through a horrid RPC system th
I guess that the sysv script run pre start tests like checking that lock file and where the ones producting the logs while the systemd unit file for mongodb is just starting mongodb straight up and thus is not getting these particular logs because mongodb does not log about them. Either mongodb should be changed to start logging these things or the systemd unit file should be changed to include those pre start tests that the old sysv script had.
So the problem is not with systemd itself but with the sysv to
My
/etc/apt/sources.list points not to stable, but to jessie. I assume most other stable users have their config set the same to avoid exactly the issue you mentioned. 'apt-get update && apt-get dist-upgrade' will not upgrade me to Stretch until I reconfigure my /etc/apt/sources.list.
So basically, you just need to have your config set up properly, and Debian will do what you say.
systemd not
You can use a debian derivative without systemd, for example, my favorite...
MX Linux, based on Debian stable
See this
https://mxlinux.org/
and the great forum here
https://forum.mxlinux.org/search.php?search_id=active_topics
A great community, low snark, up to date community repository with the latest and goodies.
Useful MX tools for common tasks.
NO systemd, it uses the older init
systemd not
Devuan is a fork of Debian that eschews systemd. It works well for me; indeed, I've been using Devuan testing, and my network of nfs-using machines have been more stable and less trouble than they were under Ubuntu. I recommend it. The more people who use systemd-free distros, the less likely systemd is to take over everything.
Here is the solution to the systemd infection.
ftp://linuxmafia.com/kb/Debian... [linuxmafia.com]