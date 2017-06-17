Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Debian 9 (Stretch) Will Be Released Today (twitter.com) 170

Posted by EditorDavid from the Debian-debuts dept.
The Debian Project has been liveblogging today's release of Debian 9 (Stretch) using the Twitter hashtag #releasingstretch. Some of the announcements:
  • The oldstable suite (wheezy) has now been renamed to oldoldstable
  • Debian jessie now been renamed to oldstable!
  • The Debian stretch suites have now been renamed to stable!
  • The draft debian-devel-announce post is ready, archive docs are being cleaned up

This release is named after that purple octopus in Toy Story 3, and more tantalizing tidbits of information keep appearing on Debian's micronews site:

  • At least 1436 people and 18 teams contributed to Debian in 2017
  • Stretch has 25,357 source packages with 9,808,465 source files
  • There were 13 different themes proposed to be the official Debian stretch theme
  • Debian Stretch ships with the free mathematical software SageMath, you can install it with apt
  • During the stretch development, 101 contributors became Debian Developers, and 94 more become Debian Maintainers
  • Debian Stretch will ship with the first release of the Debian Astro Pure Blend [for astronomers]
  • Debian Popularity Contest gathers anonymous statistics about Debian packages usage from about 195,000 reports

  • They got some catching up to do (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm already on Slackware 14.2

  • Attack of the anons! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday June 17, 2017 @10:14PM (#54640849)

    That makes two things that brings out the anon trolls in droves: Net neutrality and Systemd.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cito ( 1725214 )

      well to be absolutely fair, systemd is the worst thing ever and has ruined Linux's long lived Posix standard until Poettering, who created the abortion known as Pulse, actually manipulated his way into ruined it thanks to RedHat

      • I think maybe RedHat needed something to cement its position as lead supporter for Linux systems or maybe they needed more change for the sake of change. I don't know for sure but it sure doesn't seem like their changes are motivated by benevolence. I do agree though that Poettering seems like an instrument of their will.

        Don't worry too much, though. If I've learned anything from open source, it's that long term survival is based on merit.

  • Congratulations (Score:5, Insightful)

    by somenickname ( 1270442 ) on Saturday June 17, 2017 @10:52PM (#54640961)

    New releases of Debian stable *should* make the front page of Slashdot. It's a proper Big Deal. You can make a huge list of things that Debian stable is not: Not the most used distro, not the most user friendly distro, not the most up to date distro, not the most "libre" distro, etc... But, if you want to find a distro that meets one of those criteria, it's probably based on Debian. When they release a new stable version, the entire open source community benefits.

    Here's to decades more of Debian stable!

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 )

      New releases of Debian were a lot more exciting before systemd. Now I only care about new releases of Devuan.

      • Systemd is just the default on Debian, and is trivial to replace by whatever you like. I do agree that Debian would be a better distribution if systemd weren't the default, but nevertheless, all you need to do is apt-get install sysvinit-core.
    • I agree, Debian stable releases are very high quality. I've been using stretch on a few systems (desktop and non-production server) for a couple of months and there are major improvements all over the place. Excellent work Debian!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Yep, I use stable and oldstable (wait a few months before doing the big upgrades) on my desktop/workstation machines. My Linux friends say I am crazy for doing that and should use testing (to them, it is stable enough). I just don't want to deal things breaking!

  • Nary a peep about this:

    Firefox and Thunderbird return to Debian with the release of "Stretch", and replace their debranded versions Iceweasel and Icedove, which were present in the archive for more than 10 years.

    Ah, where are the flame wars of yesteryear?

    I guess Mozilla has moved on to new frontiers in alienating the open source community.

