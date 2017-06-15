Green Party Leaders Don't Want Windows In Munich (techrepublic.com) 20
Reader sqorbit writes: Munich spent a lot of time (9 years) and a lot of money in shifting some 15,000 staff to a Linux-based OS. The plan now is to move to Windows 10 by 2021. Munich's Green Party is citing the WannaCry virus as a valid reason not to switch to Windows. "As with many of the biggest attacks, the computers that were mainly hit were running the Windows operating system," the Green Party said in a statement.
But arguing wanna cry is your reason makes me wanna cry. Updated versions of windows weren't susceptible to the worm. This seems like a moot point or at least one where they're stretching the truth to make one.
I'm surprised they need windows this badly myself especially after making the switch. My guess is there are a few bureaucrats who can't understand how to use open office or think it's "too difficult" to send/receive attachments. Thus Linux is "no good" and Windows is a "necessity."
They need to make a business case (Score:3)
They were already planning on switching back to windows because something wasn't working with linux/open source. They should try to address that problem instead and make a case for staying with linux instead of fear mongering.
Re: (Score:2)
It's fun to see FUD being employed against M$ though.
What is their issue? (Score:3)
I switched to CentOS (with Mate) on the desktop several years ago. I have windows on dual boot. I haven't booted into Windows for nearly year. I don't miss windows for anything. When I upgraded from CentOS 6 to CentOS 7 it literally only took me about 2 hours to upgrade and install my toolchain and have backups working. With Windows this would have taken an entire day. I smirk at my associates who worry about Ransomware or just cruft slowing chocking their desktops/laptops.
However my use case may be different than others.
Re:What is their issue? (Score:4, Interesting)
For those of you who understand German I highly recommend:
http://www.br.de/radio/b5-aktu... [www.br.de]
It is a 15 minutes talk with one of the members of the city parliament responsible for this decision.
I'm not saying that the decision to switch back to Windows is the right one, but you get a good feeling for the pain they are feeling. She mentions computers taking twenty minutes to start in the beginning of the day, they have 2'000 different applications in the city for specific tasks, some of them working only on a single versions of a web browsers. Their Linux clients exists in a variety of configurations, some with LibreOffice, others with OpenOffice. And while they managed to switch 70% of clients to Linux, they kept 30% of there machines on various versions of Windows going back to XP in order to cope with domain specific solutions.
And then she observes that there was a very active generation of IT technicians 10 years ago eager to make a switch to Linux. But the younger people these days neither care too much about Windows or Linux; they are much more interested (and knowledgeable) in coding Android apps. So they can't fill the position for admins with good knowledge of Linux desktops but have to hire independent contractors costing â 1'500 a day (instead of â 4'500 per months if they were regular city employees). To sum it up, they have a variety of IT issues many of them probably typical for any large city that can't pay the salaries good staff would expect in a booming and relatively expensive city like Munich. And all of you pointing out that they would have similar issues with an aging Windows environment as well are probably spot on. But taking into consideration that being the only bigger city with a non-Microsoft client infrastructure in the area certainly doesn't make it easier getting experienced staff from other communities with first hand experience in a comparable environment, their wish of getting closer to the main stream in government ID seems understandable.
Re: (Score:2)
She mentions computers taking twenty minutes to start in the beginning of the day
Thanks for that.
I had to laugh at this one as I have a Windows "Enterprise" computer on the my desktop at work and it really does take 20 minutes from bootup to being able to use it. I look at the task manager and lordy the stuff they install is simply mind boggling.
The only valid issue I can see from this is the cost and availability of admin support. As you pointed out all the other issues are prevalent in spades in a Windows
Re: (Score:2)
Similar problem with my old work Windows box. With AD Servers halfway across the country, thousands showing up at roughly the same time nationwide, site bandwidth at a premium, loads of group policy nonsense, lots of crapware, and older machines a simple reboot was an exercise in frustration. Power-on to login prompt was quick... login to usable was a minimum of 15 minutes, often more like 20-30 depending on network traffic.
I'd question what sort of software they are using to configure and lock down the use
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for posting. The first question about something like this should be "what problem are they trying to solve?" and your post gives some idea of the answer to that.
Having looked at this list, it doesn't seem like the problems they're experiencing are caused by using Linux. If their computers take 20 minutes to boot, there must be something wrong with their computers. If the complaint is that some people are using OpenOffice and some are using LibreOffice, that has nothing to do with the OS whatso
Re: (Score:2)
So how often do you receive these "official documents" that are "locked" to the degree that only MS Word can open them?
Re: (Score:2)
Anti-GMO people are roughly-equivalent to anti-vaxxers, but with a different set of shit they don't understand at all yet about which formed powerful opinions.
Not a valid reason (Score:2)
Wannacry isn't a valid reason to abandon Windows. Security by removing one single attack vector isn't security.
How about instead staffing a dedicated IT security department and actually doing security properly?
