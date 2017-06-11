Linux Malware Infects Raspberry Pi Devices And Makes Them Mine Cryptocurrency (hothardware.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes Hot Hardware: If you're a Raspberry Pi user who's never changed the default password of the "pi" user, then heed this warning: change it. A brand new piece of malware has hit the web, called "Linux.MulDrop.14", and it preys on those who haven't secured their devices properly... After scanning for RPis with an open (and default) SSH port, the "pi" user is logged into (if the password is left default), and the password is subsequently changed. After that, the malware installs ZMap and sshpass software, and then it configures itself. The ultimate goal of Linux.MulDrop.14 is to make digital money for someone else, namely the author of the malware, using your Raspberry Pi.
Is this even worth it? (Score:2)
I know very little about cryptocurrency aside from having 20 bitcoins when it was new and losing the wallet with a reformat (Yes, I hate myself).
This really doesn't seem worth the risks to develop and deploy, given the processing power and the number of units you would need to infect. Then again, I might be underestimating the number of vulnerable devices. I'd love for someone who knows more than me to chime in and give their thoughts.
So... not "Linux malware" afterall (Score:2)
It's the same as saying that if you have an app with internet access and you left the default passwords (imagine one of e-commerce).
It's the user's fault and program's bad design (it should create a random pass on first install, never a "default" one).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's the same as saying that if you have an app with internet access and you left the default passwords (imagine one of e-commerce).
Yes because when a Windows user purposefully executes malware and it takes over the system it's all Window's fault, but when a Linux user permits the same thing it's not Linux at all.
Sorry but you don't get to laugh at Microsoft's attempts at limiting the user's ability to accidentally execute malware and excuse a Linux OS for something as mindbogglingly stupid as not prompting the user for a username and password during setup.
Malware is malware. Linux is Linux. This is by every definition of the word Linux
How long does it take? (Score:2)
Get Rich Slowly... (Score:3, Informative)
I'm not too familiar with the Raspberry Pi, but a cursory view of the specs tells me even a huge botnet of 'em still wouldn't make you wealthy through mining crypto any sooner than the heat death of the universe. Most crypto mining these days is done on specialized hardware or large banks of high-end video cards. Seems to be the reason why most malicious software intent on acquiring wealth through Bitcoins simply encrypts your files for ransom.
WOW! (Score:1)