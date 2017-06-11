Linux Malware Infects Raspberry Pi Devices And Makes Them Mine Cryptocurrency (hothardware.com) 83
An anonymous reader quotes Hot Hardware: If you're a Raspberry Pi user who's never changed the default password of the "pi" user, then heed this warning: change it. A brand new piece of malware has hit the web, called "Linux.MulDrop.14", and it preys on those who haven't secured their devices properly... After scanning for RPis with an open (and default) SSH port, the "pi" user is logged into (if the password is left default), and the password is subsequently changed. After that, the malware installs ZMap and sshpass software, and then it configures itself. The ultimate goal of Linux.MulDrop.14 is to make digital money for someone else, namely the author of the malware, using your Raspberry Pi.
I know very little about cryptocurrency aside from having 20 bitcoins when it was new and losing the wallet with a reformat (Yes, I hate myself).
This really doesn't seem worth the risks to develop and deploy, given the processing power and the number of units you would need to infect. Then again, I might be underestimating the number of vulnerable devices. I'd love for someone who knows more than me to chime in and give their thoughts.
This really doesn't seem worth the risks to develop and deploy
Risk is a combination of severity of consequence and a likelihood of it occurring. Raspberry Pis that are networked and have their default user names and passwords will generally not be in a position where the impact of this malware may be discovered and likely owned by users who don't have the ability to understand what's going on.
The risks in this case are very low. The reward is low too, but that's kind of beside the point. I myself have one raspberry pi in the house that I would never be able to tell if
I cheated and RTFA. Please don't hold it against me. Basically, the article says, "If you're functionally retarded, this could happen under a very limited set of circumstances."
My comment history shows I am biased towards Linux but not a zealot. This is a problem if you're stupid. That's about it. Even stupid people are pretty well protected, as they are behind a NAT that disallows ingress.
I have some Pi (pies?) so I looked at the article. Sorry... You'd have to expose it to the net AND keep default passwords the same. Then, maybe, if will effect you but only if you have those services running.
I am trying to not minimize this but, really, it is a wee bit silly. Maybe I am missing something?
Just try to log into it with the default password. If you fail, the "exploit" in the article will fail too.
Don't forget, the first thing the malware does after gaining access is change the default password of the pi user. You can't tell being immune from already infected based solely on being able to log in.
The problem is threefold.
1. The raspberry pi foundation decided to enable ssh by default on their raspbian image despite a number of us telling them that it was reckless. They eventually back-peddled on this for later images but not before there were loads and loads of existing installations out there.
2. There are still end-user networks out there, particularly in academic settings that are largely open to the internet.
3. They have sold millions of Pis
Put all those together and you have a sufficient pool of
But incredibly useful. I set up a Pi recently and not having to mess with monitor and keyboard made my task much easier. I took appropriate security measures as part of setting up the Pi.
It can still be done by modifying or adding a file in the boot partition, just no longer the default.
The other flaw I would add is a default user and password and no encouragement to change. I can't imagine it would be that hard to craft a script that would prompt the user for a user name and password to use before the system can be accessed.
After posting, I realized that I had to add a file to the boot partition to enable ssh: it wasn't enabled by default.
I also installed the Pi behind a NAT router and changed the default password so that it was doubly secure against this specific attack.
You'd have to expose it to the net AND keep default passwords the same. Then, maybe, if will effect you but only if you have those services running.
Part of how this problem came about is the target audience, and another part is due to the devices original embedded nature.
One of the more popular Linux distributions for the Pi is Raspbian, which is based off Debian but obviously targeting the specific architecture of the Pi.
Debian solved this problem decades ago by having the installer prompt the user for a root password to use, as well as prompt for the initial user account username/password.
The passwords are setup before first-boot when the selected se
99% of the people toying around with Raspberry Pis couldn't admin their way out of a wet paper bag. They load preconfigured blobs onto SD-cards and follow tutorials for the rest, tutorials written by people who figured stuff out by trial and error. If the tutorial says, open the port in the firewall so you can watch your videos on the go, a port will be opened in the firewall. It's just words to them, no meaning. You do this, you get what you want. So, nothing out of the ordinary. Just because it's Unix doesn't mean there isn't an average consumer at the keyboard.
The best way to encourage new users to learn more is to insult them!
Re: Is this even worth it? (Score:5, Informative)
So... not "Linux malware" afterall (Score:3, Insightful)
It's the same as saying that if you have an app with internet access and you left the default passwords (imagine one of e-commerce).
It's the user's fault and program's bad design (it should create a random pass on first install, never a "default" one).
Re:So... not "Linux malware" afterall (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:So... not "Linux malware" afterall (Score:5, Insightful)
It's the same as saying that if you have an app with internet access and you left the default passwords (imagine one of e-commerce).
Yes because when a Windows user purposefully executes malware and it takes over the system it's all Window's fault, but when a Linux user permits the same thing it's not Linux at all.
Sorry but you don't get to laugh at Microsoft's attempts at limiting the user's ability to accidentally execute malware and excuse a Linux OS for something as mindbogglingly stupid as not prompting the user for a username and password during setup.
Malware is malware. Linux is Linux. This is by every definition of the word Linux Malware. Whether it's assisted by stupid users or stupid designers is irrelevant.
Linux User some four digit number here.
Nah... Windows or Linux, once it is owned it is owned. The biggest security hole is the human. Someday, I'll tell you of my most recent hack. It was via VNC and I got to watch them. It was also my fault, entirely. I got lucky and could literally see them move the mouse and type commands. It was almost fun to watch them learn Linux. Point is, it was my fault and I know the path.
Re: (Score:2)
Raspberry Pi Malware (Score:2)
Yes because when a Windows user purposefully executes malware and it takes over the system it's all Window's fault, but when a Linux user permits the same thing it's not Linux at all.
No, the reason this isn't Linux malware is that it only works on the Raspberry Pi with the default password. You could easily build a Windows-based version with the same flaw, but that wouldn't make it Windows malware. Your Windows malware example only requires Windows, making it Windows malware. This is Raspberry Pi (model A?) malware.
When people use the term Windows malware correctly, they mean malware that requires only a Windows host to function. You cannot deny that there are hundreds of malware progra
No, the reason this isn't Linux malware is that it only works on the Raspberry Pi with the default password.
Not at all. It works on any ARM based Linux distribution and spreads by SSH with a specific set of credentials. Like a lot of Raspberry Pi "specific" stuff its very cross platform to a variety of Linux setups running on Pis and on various other small single board computers.
Just because the malware spreads on a specific set of credentials that are most likely to be present on a Raspberry Pi doesn't make it any less Linux malware.
Yes so we should stop calling Windows malware Windows malware and specifically x86 Malware right?
Every ARM PC is threatened if the credentials are setup in a certain way.
but the only Linux box that comes configured that way is the Pi.
Only when you didn't read what I wrote: let me quote myself:
very cross platform to a variety of Linux setups running on Pis and on various other small single board computers.
The Pi isn't the only one that is setup the way the Pi is thanks greatly to the massive popularity of the distribution and the many other people who are riding on the work of that team.
There has been a fix for new installations of Pixel (Raspbian) since 2016, https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/a-security-update-for-raspbian-pixel/
How long does it take? (Score:2)
Get Rich Slowly... (Score:5, Informative)
I'm not too familiar with the Raspberry Pi, but a cursory view of the specs tells me even a huge botnet of 'em still wouldn't make you wealthy through mining crypto any sooner than the heat death of the universe. Most crypto mining these days is done on specialized hardware or large banks of high-end video cards. Seems to be the reason why most malicious software intent on acquiring wealth through Bitcoins simply encrypts your files for ransom.
Compared to what? The entire WannaCry scheme made less than $80k. It's spread was huge, it's impact on critical files was high, and it only made $80k. By comparison this thing could chug away in the corner and someone may not ever notice it. What's faster? A huge botnet of Pis crunching away for a year, or sitting down and writing another spreadable ransomware program?
Re:Get Rich Slowly... (Score:5, Insightful)
Depends on what cryptocurrency they are mining, how suitable the Pi is for that, and what the value of that currency is.
Take bitcoin for example. One PI can do about 0.2 Mhash/second. A botnet consisting of 1 million devices can mine about $6.50 in a month. And you don't even get to keep all that, because a million devices mining will produce a great deal of very small transactions, which take up a lot of space in the blockchain, and you'll have to pay quite a large transaction fee. You'd be lucky to keep half of that money.
Instead of the developing the malware, you could make more money as a Walmart greeter.
Rightio, I didn't realise it was quite that low. Still even for $100/m it is likely worthwhile. Remember the devices being infected are unlikely to get noticed by the owners. Unlike some more overt methods of extracting money via malware this one will probably still be going after a year or maybe even longer, and has the side benefit of not having the federal services from multiple nations looking for you.
Given most Pi's are used by hobbyists, they'll notice it, unless it's really just running somewhere in the basement not doing anything.
$1 / month for each Raspberry Pi 3 (Score:2)
Several crypto coins have been designed specifically to thwart GPU and FPGA mining. [cpucoinlist.com]
The Raspberry Pi 3 seems to get 10 Hash/s of Monero mining [reddit.com].
10 H/s of XMR yields about $1.10 per day [cryptocompare.com].
So the cracker isn't getting rich, but they can generate a modest supplementing income. I assume many Raspberry Pi on the Internet are installed and forgotten about. Nobody notices 100% CPU load if the cracker uses nice -n19.
10 H/s of XMR yields about $1.10 per day [cryptocompare.com].
I'm only getting $1.05 per month, using 1W power consumption.
But it's not your power bill, when you're a hacker.
But it's not your power bill, when you're a hacker.
ding ding ding!
WOW! (Score:1)
I don't know who you are, but I kinda love you. Seriously, keep people off Linux. I kinda like it here.
Stupidity - The real ultimate goal. (Score:2)
" After scanning for RPis with an open (and default) SSH port, the "pi" user is logged into (if the password is left default), and the password is subsequently changed...The ultimate goal of Linux.MulDrop.14 is to make digital money for someone else, namely the author of the malware, using your Raspberry Pi."
Oh, so this is about cryptocurrency mining? That's a laugh, especially on Pi-ware.
Sure as hell sounds like the real ultimate goal here is to demonstrate how utterly fucking stupid (by default) some admins can actually be.
Remember Synology (Score:1)
Remember Synology, this happened to Synology insecured NAS devices.
If you have the savvy to become vulnerable.. (Score:1)
Not all Raspberry Pi Distros are Created Equal (Score:1)
All --
I don't believe that this vulnerability applies to Slackware ARM on a Raspberry Pi http://sarpi.fatdog.eu/ [fatdog.eu] as it does not include a pi user
FYI raspian defaults: (Score:2)
raspian defaults changed last year to SSH off, so it forces you to login over serial and enable SSH + change the password (closing the window of opportunity)... It's also possible to enable it by adding a file to the boot partition though.
I suppose the problem is that newbies still don't know the importance of changing default passwords and raspian is not installed but dd'ed to a disk much like a VPS but without the friendly UI forcing you to set a custom password.
But Kodi security is a bad joke anyway. Any addon has full control, so powning any repository that autoupdates these addons with virtually zero security can lead to millions of devices infected pretty quickly.
So, yeah.
Only if you run a canned, lightweight Kodi distribution like LibreElec or OpenElec. You can easily setup Kodi with Fedora for example [kodi.wiki] and it will use a local non-privileged user.
This isn't malware (Score:2)
How is this malware? Looks like a simple, automated SSH probe to me for people who don't follow obvious best practices. If you're going to leave SSH open to the world then do at least a few of the below:
1) Change default password
2) Enable keyauth only
3) Change the default listening port.