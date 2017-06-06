Ubuntu Works With GNOME To Improve HiDPI Support On Linux Desktop (omgubuntu.co.uk) 55
An anonymous reader shares an article: Canonical is playing host to a 'fractional scaling hackfest' in its Taipei offices this week. Both GNOME developers and Ubuntu developers are in attendance, ready to wrestle with the aim: improve GNOME HiDPI support. Ubuntu's Unity desktop (I'm told, anyhow) plays fairly nice with high DPI monitors because the shell supports fractional scaling (though most apps, I believe, do not). Furthermore, users can tweak some high DPI settings to better suit their display(s). GNOME Shell also supports HiDPI monitors, but has, until now, been a little less flexible about it. "Currently, we only allow to scale windows by integral factors (typically 2). This proves somewhat limiting as there are many systems that are just in between the dpi ranges that are good for scale factor 2, or unscaled," the hackfest page explains.
It's good news that they are moving to address things like this that are standard in other operating systems and to hopefully standardize on a way of doing it so we don't end up with everybody coming up with their own incompatible way of doing it. The issue will really come down to application support though, with so many different application frameworks on Linux they all need to support it, do so in the same way as GNOME and also then make sure that applications are written to support it. Application suppo
I use Fedora and it works perfectly well with HiDPI. Had for a long time. The only thing that doesn't work well with it is LibreOffice, but of course a lot of things don't work well when it comes to LibreOffice.
I dual boot Windows 10 on that same machine for work. There is no difference in font scaling or otherwise.
Fedora is one of the easiest distros to run on modern hardware, probably because they ship with a bleeding-edge kernel. If you can't get it to work, the problem is not the laptop nor Fedora.
It is commonly available - it just wasn't in Gnome3.
Enlightenment had it many years ago and pretty well everything else did it not long after.
For other stuff there's qt, gtk2 and many other things.
Seriously guys, I remember reading about this stuff on a mailing list around 2000 FFS! A lot of people were paying attention to it before the Gnome3 people even started programming!
https://wiki.archlinux.org/ind... [archlinux.org]
Oh yes there is.
Applications such as chrome get the value for X instead of having hard coded sizes like gnome3 does. (https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/HiDPI#X_Server)
It's what that value is for FFS.
Applications can get the DPI settings directly from X. It's what that value is for FFS.
DPI is only one part of it, the important other part is scaling. Do all display servers, WMs and frameworks have a common way in which DPI and scaling should be interpreted for dpi-unaware and dpi-aware applications as well as how this is dealt with in multi-monitor setups?
IMO the way Windows handles DPI and scaling in multi-monitor setups is pretty crappy.
With the greatest possible respect, what excuse is there for a graphical application designed to be used by anyone other than the original programmer to be dpi-unaware on any platform that can have more than one screen size or resolution?
Except Windows has its own set of problems with DPI scaling. They were resolved mostly with windows 10, but still old apps that are not "DPI aware" look terrible.
I don't know, last time i tried running 4k on windows (9mo ago?) EVERYTHING looked like ass. Especially control panel, for some odd reason. It was super blurry.
OSX is about 20x better.
OSX is about 20x better.
it really goddamned ought to be, considering that NeXTStep was resolution-independent.
This is a joke, right?
Fonts on Mac OS look like crap even at high DPI, the icons are usually inflated way beyond what they should be and don't get me started on any legacy applications you might want to run on that HDPI display.
I'll keep using XFCE thanks.
"Little less flexible" my ass (Score:5, Informative)
GTK is still unable to properly scale bitmap icons, which means that some UI elements stay tiny while windows and fonts scale properly.
Dual monitor, 4K and 1080p (Score:3)
Nice to hear that they are working on simplifying this.
After setting 2:1 scaling in Gnome I found that my 1080p monitor was almost useless and while my 4K looked great everything was too large. So I used xrandr to set things to a more comfortable level by scaling the 1080p monitor by 2x2 and the 4K by 1.6x1.6 with the following xrandr commands which run at start up.
xrandr --output DP-0 --pos 0x0 --scale 1.6x1.6
xrandr --output HDMI-0 --mode 1920x1080 --pos 6144x0 --scale 2x2
I'm using Fedora 25 but this should work for other Linux versions too. The tricky part is finding the right setting for your comfort level. So far I haven't found any issues with it. You can customize the resolution for each user if you cared.
Was not aware we could set custom scaling ratios with xrandr, and keep playing with them based on varying hardware.
Only helpful post in this thread, thanks!
The issue is that you first need to set
$ gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.interface scaling-factor 2
then check xrandr for your card/monitor support..
Here is what it looks like when set;
$ xrandr
Screen 0: minimum 8 x 8, current 9984 x 3456, maximum 32767 x 32767
DVI-D-0 disconnected (normal left inverted right x axis y axis)
DP-0 connected primary 6144x3456+0+0 (normal left inverted right x axis y axis) 607mm x 345mm
3840x2160 60.00*+ 30.00
2560x1440 59.95
Is resolution independance a distant dream? (Score:2)
Is a display system that is resolution independent still a distant dream? Seems like this HiDPI stuff is just a hack, though I'll agree it's not the worst hack I've ever seen.
Years ago we thought eventually we'd have desktop where everything was displayed in actual units like centimetres or points, and since everything was to be scalable, you could zoom it anyway you want and it would remain nice and sharp. Although we have scalable fonts that HiDPI relies on, seems like we gave up on vector graphics for dr
GNOME had this (Score:5, Informative)
They had this in 2005. It was called DPI. It scaled really well. Then some IDIOTS decided it should be force set to 92.
Re:GNOME had this (Score:4, Informative)
This was broken on purpose on gtk+ by a gnome developer called Matthias Clasen.
You can see a description of this in this reddit discussion, and the bug and the amazing answers by Mr. Clasen are here.
It did not only break gnome support of HiDPI, but also broke any app using gtk+, like Firefox or libreoffice..
Doh, it seems that the URLs didn't survive the submit, so here they are again:
- reddit comments on gtk+ breaking HiDPI - https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/6cf1dq/what_was_the_most_baffling_problem_in_linux_youve/dhuhuk4/ [reddit.com]
-bugzilla report - https://bugzilla.gnome.org/show_bug.cgi?id=757142 [gnome.org]
That entire discussion is just baffling. Did anyone ever explain the rationale behind the decision to hardcode a DPI setting instead of getting it from X?
The only explanation is in the commit - https://git.gnome.org/browse/gtk+/commit/?id=bdf0820c501437a2150d8ff0d5340246e713f73f [gnome.org]
Instead of testing to see if the DPI values were non-zero, the developer just decided to force 96 DPI fully ignoring the detected values.
I won't comment on the developer's abilities, I think that commit speaks for itself
