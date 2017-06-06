Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ubuntu Works With GNOME To Improve HiDPI Support On Linux Desktop (omgubuntu.co.uk) 55

Posted by msmash from the working-together dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Canonical is playing host to a 'fractional scaling hackfest' in its Taipei offices this week. Both GNOME developers and Ubuntu developers are in attendance, ready to wrestle with the aim: improve GNOME HiDPI support. Ubuntu's Unity desktop (I'm told, anyhow) plays fairly nice with high DPI monitors because the shell supports fractional scaling (though most apps, I believe, do not). Furthermore, users can tweak some high DPI settings to better suit their display(s). GNOME Shell also supports HiDPI monitors, but has, until now, been a little less flexible about it. "Currently, we only allow to scale windows by integral factors (typically 2). This proves somewhat limiting as there are many systems that are just in between the dpi ranges that are good for scale factor 2, or unscaled," the hackfest page explains.

  • It's good news that they are moving to address things like this that are standard in other operating systems and to hopefully standardize on a way of doing it so we don't end up with everybody coming up with their own incompatible way of doing it. The issue will really come down to application support though, with so many different application frameworks on Linux they all need to support it, do so in the same way as GNOME and also then make sure that applications are written to support it. Application suppo

    • Unity already works fine with HiDPI, but Gnome 3 not so much. As the later will be the default DE, Canonical is working together with them. Apps are mixed, depending on the framework and version.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        I use Fedora and it works perfectly well with HiDPI. Had for a long time. The only thing that doesn't work well with it is LibreOffice, but of course a lot of things don't work well when it comes to LibreOffice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      It will be a long time for it to become commonly available

      It is commonly available - it just wasn't in Gnome3.
      Enlightenment had it many years ago and pretty well everything else did it not long after.

      • How does Enlightenment handle HiDPI UI scaling with GTK applications for example?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )
          It has it's own toolkit for it's own applications instead of using broken Gnome3 applications.
          For other stuff there's qt, gtk2 and many other things.

          Seriously guys, I remember reading about this stuff on a mailing list around 2000 FFS! A lot of people were paying attention to it before the Gnome3 people even started programming!
          • Yes this is what I mean, there's no standard way. Everybody comes up with their own way, so if you look at Fedora you can only do integer scaling even though libraries like EFL support floating point scaling for example. Is there a specification for a standard way that all these different windowing kits and libraries handle dpi unaware, dpi system aware and multi-screen dpi aware? Otherwise everybody just goes off and does their own thing and you end up with systems that people expect to work together that

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dbIII ( 701233 )
              Here is a bit of a summary:
              https://wiki.archlinux.org/ind... [archlinux.org]

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dbIII ( 701233 )

              Yes this is what I mean, there's no standard way

              Oh yes there is.
              Applications such as chrome get the value for X instead of having hard coded sizes like gnome3 does. (https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/HiDPI#X_Server)

              • Applications can get the DPI settings directly from X.
                It's what that value is for FFS.

                • Applications can get the DPI settings directly from X. It's what that value is for FFS.

                  DPI is only one part of it, the important other part is scaling. Do all display servers, WMs and frameworks have a common way in which DPI and scaling should be interpreted for dpi-unaware and dpi-aware applications as well as how this is dealt with in multi-monitor setups?

                  IMO the way Windows handles DPI and scaling in multi-monitor setups is pretty crappy.

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by dbIII ( 701233 )

                    dpi-unaware and dpi-aware applications

                    With the greatest possible respect, what excuse is there for a graphical application designed to be used by anyone other than the original programmer to be dpi-unaware on any platform that can have more than one screen size or resolution?

  • "Little less flexible" my ass (Score:5, Informative)

    by Lisandro ( 799651 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @08:34PM (#54564645)

    GTK is still unable to properly scale bitmap icons, which means that some UI elements stay tiny while windows and fonts scale properly.

  • Dual monitor, 4K and 1080p (Score:3)

    by MeNeXT ( 200840 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @10:32PM (#54565281)

    Nice to hear that they are working on simplifying this.

    After setting 2:1 scaling in Gnome I found that my 1080p monitor was almost useless and while my 4K looked great everything was too large. So I used xrandr to set things to a more comfortable level by scaling the 1080p monitor by 2x2 and the 4K by 1.6x1.6 with the following xrandr commands which run at start up.

    xrandr --output DP-0 --pos 0x0 --scale 1.6x1.6
    xrandr --output HDMI-0 --mode 1920x1080 --pos 6144x0 --scale 2x2

    I'm using Fedora 25 but this should work for other Linux versions too. The tricky part is finding the right setting for your comfort level. So far I haven't found any issues with it. You can customize the resolution for each user if you cared.

    • Was not aware we could set custom scaling ratios with xrandr, and keep playing with them based on varying hardware.

      Only helpful post in this thread, thanks!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MeNeXT ( 200840 )

        The issue is that you first need to set
        $ gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.interface scaling-factor 2

        then check xrandr for your card/monitor support..

        Here is what it looks like when set;
        $ xrandr
        Screen 0: minimum 8 x 8, current 9984 x 3456, maximum 32767 x 32767
        DVI-D-0 disconnected (normal left inverted right x axis y axis)
        DP-0 connected primary 6144x3456+0+0 (normal left inverted right x axis y axis) 607mm x 345mm
        3840x2160 60.00*+ 30.00
        2560x1440 59.95

  • Is a display system that is resolution independent still a distant dream? Seems like this HiDPI stuff is just a hack, though I'll agree it's not the worst hack I've ever seen.

    Years ago we thought eventually we'd have desktop where everything was displayed in actual units like centimetres or points, and since everything was to be scalable, you could zoom it anyway you want and it would remain nice and sharp. Although we have scalable fonts that HiDPI relies on, seems like we gave up on vector graphics for dr

  • GNOME had this (Score:5, Informative)

    by Zan Lynx ( 87672 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @11:33PM (#54565597) Homepage

    They had this in 2005. It was called DPI. It scaled really well. Then some IDIOTS decided it should be force set to 92.

