Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Operating Systems GNOME Ubuntu Linux Technology

Ubuntu Works With GNOME To Improve HiDPI Support On Linux Desktop (omgubuntu.co.uk) 12

Posted by msmash from the working-together dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Canonical is playing host to a 'fractional scaling hackfest' in its Taipei offices this week. Both GNOME developers and Ubuntu developers are in attendance, ready to wrestle with the aim: improve GNOME HiDPI support. Ubuntu's Unity desktop (I'm told, anyhow) plays fairly nice with high DPI monitors because the shell supports fractional scaling (though most apps, I believe, do not). Furthermore, users can tweak some high DPI settings to better suit their display(s). GNOME Shell also supports HiDPI monitors, but has, until now, been a little less flexible about it. "Currently, we only allow to scale windows by integral factors (typically 2). This proves somewhat limiting as there are many systems that are just in between the dpi ranges that are good for scale factor 2, or unscaled," the hackfest page explains.

Ubuntu Works With GNOME To Improve HiDPI Support On Linux Desktop More | Reply

Ubuntu Works With GNOME To Improve HiDPI Support On Linux Desktop

Comments Filter:

  • It's good news that they are moving to address things like this that are standard in other operating systems and to hopefully standardize on a way of doing it so we don't end up with everybody coming up with their own incompatible way of doing it. The issue will really come down to application support though, with so many different application frameworks on Linux they all need to support it, do so in the same way as GNOME and also then make sure that applications are written to support it. Application suppo

    • Unity already works fine with HiDPI, but Gnome 3 not so much. As the later will be the default DE, Canonical is working together with them. Apps are mixed, depending on the framework and version.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        I use Fedora and it works perfectly well with HiDPI. Had for a long time. The only thing that doesn't work well with it is LibreOffice, but of course a lot of things don't work well when it comes to LibreOffice.

  • "Little less flexible" my ass (Score:3)

    by Lisandro ( 799651 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @08:34PM (#54564645)

    GTK is still unable to properly scale bitmap icons, which means that some UI elements stay tiny while windows and fonts scale properly.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Remember, extremism in the nondefense of moderation is not a virtue." -- Peter Neumann, about usenet

Close