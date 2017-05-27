Alpine Linux 3.6.0 Released (alpinelinux.org) 12
An anonymous reader quotes DistroWatch: Natanael Copa has announced the release of Alpine Linux 3.6.0. Alpine Linux is an independent, minimal operating system that is well suited to running servers, routers and firewalls. Version 3.6.0 introduces support for 64-bit POWER machines, 64-bit IBM z Systems computers and features many up to date packages, including PHP 7.1, LLVM 4.0 and version 6.3 of the GNU Compiler.
"Noteworthy new packages" include Rust 1.17.0 and Cargo 0.18.0, as well as Julia 0.5.2, as we ll as "significant updates" like Go 1.8, Python 3.6, and Ruby 2.4. And in addition, "MD5 and SHA-1 hashes have been removed from APKBUILDs, being obsoleted by SHA-512."
Because monocultures are crap, somebody might like it, and this helps get the word out that it's available for use/testing. But don't worry, you are an AC and nobody cares about you, RIGHT?
Please take your hate and stupidity somewhere else. You clearly have noting at all to contribute.
I think there are more Android devices than Windows desktops, several times more really. You may need to reevaluate your market share numbers from 2005.
Also we shouldn't post news of the Hubble telescope or James Webb telescope. Astronomy makes up less than 2% of science, and those telescopes make up a tiny fraction of the 2%.
Best thing: Not a Poetterix! (Score:2)
Their statement is "We have no plans to implement/switch to systemd, and will try preventing it will ever happen." Looks like there _are_ several sane distributions still around.