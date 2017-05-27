Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Operating Systems Linux

Alpine Linux 3.6.0 Released (alpinelinux.org) 54

Posted by EditorDavid from the data-about-distros dept.
An anonymous reader quotes DistroWatch: Natanael Copa has announced the release of Alpine Linux 3.6.0. Alpine Linux is an independent, minimal operating system that is well suited to running servers, routers and firewalls. Version 3.6.0 introduces support for 64-bit POWER machines, 64-bit IBM z Systems computers and features many up to date packages, including PHP 7.1, LLVM 4.0 and version 6.3 of the GNU Compiler.
"Noteworthy new packages" include Rust 1.17.0 and Cargo 0.18.0, as well as Julia 0.5.2, as we ll as "significant updates" like Go 1.8, Python 3.6, and Ruby 2.4. And in addition, "MD5 and SHA-1 hashes have been removed from APKBUILDs, being obsoleted by SHA-512."

Alpine Linux 3.6.0 Released More | Reply

Alpine Linux 3.6.0 Released

Comments Filter:

  • Their statement is "We have no plans to implement/switch to systemd, and will try preventing it will ever happen." Looks like there _are_ several sane distributions still around.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Another cool thing about Alpine is it doesn't use GNU.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        And if that were even remotely true, it would be interesting.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by syzler ( 748241 )

          Another cool thing about Alpine is it doesn't use GNU.

          And if that were even remotely true, it would be interesting.

          Alpine Linux uses MUSL libc and busybox unlike the majority of Linux distros which use GNU for the vast majority of it's user space (i.e. GNU libc, GNU coreutils, GNU sed, GNU awk, etc). Alpine Linux does appear to use GRUB and has GNU gcc and GNU binutils. However for a Linux system, completely abandoning GNU gcc/binutils is not practical since the Linux kernel cannot yet be built with LLVM/CLANG.

          So I guess it would have been more appropriate to say that Alpine Linux is not *GNU/Linux* since it is not a

          • I'm assuming that the reason for this was that they wanted to get away from as much GPL stuff as possible, in order to be commercially acceptable. In which case, why did they stay w/ Linux at all, particularly since it necessitated their use of GCC, GRUB & binutils. They could have built this on a FreeBSD or NetBSD platform, which would have enabled them to go LLVM/Clang as well as a complete BSDL licensed ecosystem

            • Re:Best thing: Not a Poetterix! (Score:5, Informative)

              by syzler ( 748241 ) <david&syzdek,net> on Saturday May 27, 2017 @10:29PM (#54499851)

              MUSL and busybox (FYI, busybox is GPL) fit better with the first of the Alpine Linux's stated design goals which are "Small, simple, and secure." MUSL's dynamic libc is only 527K where as glibc is 7.9M. Static hello program is 13K with MUSL and 662K with glibc. Busybox is less than 1M, however coreutils is >13M, vim is >28M, GNU sed/awk is > 2M, etc. MUSL and Busybox make a smaller system than GNU libc, GNU coreutils, and other GNU userspace programs replaced by busybox.

              About Alpine> [alpinelinux.org]

              C standard library comparisons [etalabs.net]

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by dbIII ( 701233 )
                It's GPL, like linux itself, but not a GNU project, like linux itself.
                I don't think even the Gnu people want to take credit for absolutely every bit of code licenced under the GPL.
                The LiGnuX and then gnu/linux thing was a special case to raise to profile of Gnu.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dbIII ( 701233 )

              I'm assuming that the reason for this was that they wanted to get away from as much GPL stuff as possible, in order to be commercially acceptable

              I doubt it. I suspect it's more like uClinux where it was a matter of choosing things to go into a small footprint.

              There really are not that many people who make the licence their first choice over function and nearly all of those are too busy arguing about licences to put together a distro.

  • Opinions? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by IMightB ( 533307 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @03:25PM (#54498627) Journal

    I know and have used alpine ... mainly in docker containers, I'm not super thrilled with it. Overall, it's main selling point is that, initially... it's small....

  • Any way to build Alpine userspace? (Score:3)

    by klapaucjusz ( 1167407 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @04:43PM (#54498899) Homepage

    Alpine looks pretty cool. A sane init system, musl instead of libc, a decent package manager, what more could you want?

    A couple of years ago, I inherited a proprietary ARM board with a large number of GBE NICs, an unmaintained vendor kernel, and the worst userspace you can imagine (and I know you can imagine a lot). I spent half a day trying to build an Alpine userspace for armhf and get it installed on the board.

    I finally gave up. It took me 20 minutes to set up debootstrap under qemu, another 20 minutes to coerce debootstrap into using sysvinit instead of systemd. Tar.gz, scp, replace the root filesystem, and the board is running Debian Jessie userspace.

    I haven't looked at Alpine since then. Is there now a convenient way to build a custom Alpine root filesystem?

  • pretty unstable in my experience (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Too many problems to cite them all. But the main one was hard system lockup. The log files didn't give a clue. The system would just freeze. Run fine for 5 or 6 days, and then just freeze solid. Couldn't ssh into it. Couldn't use the console. Just a hard freeze. Do not use this for anything approaching mission critical because it will let you down at the worst possible time. Maybe I'll give this version a shot to see if they've fixed the problem.

  • Great Raspberry Pi Distro (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In addition to the attention it gets as a base image for containers they actually ship a fairly well supported version for Raspberry Pi: https://wiki.alpinelinux.org/wiki/Raspberry_Pi

    I've had far fewer issues with it than I have with Raspbian and it's default ramdisk configuration means that you are very unlikely to end up with a corrupted SD card in long lived embedded situations.

Slashdot Top Deals

Life is a healthy respect for mother nature laced with greed.

Close