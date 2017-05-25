Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Debian GNU is Not Unix Operating Systems Software Linux

Devuan Jessie 1.0 Officially Released (softpedia.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
prisoninmate quotes a report from Softpedia: Announced for the first time back in November 2014, Devuan is a Debian fork that doesn't use systemd as init system. It took more than two and a half years for it to reach 1.0 milestone, but the wait is now over and Devuan 1.0.0 stable release is here. Based on the packages and software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system, Devuan 1.0.0 "Jessie" is now considered the first stable version of the GNU/Linux distribution, which stays true to its vision of developing a free Debian OS without systemd. This release is recommended for production use. As Devuan 1.0.0 doesn't ship with systemd, several adjustments needed to be made. For example, the distro uses a systemd-free version of the NetworkManager network connection manager and includes several extra libsystemd0-free packages in its repository.

Devuan Jessie 1.0 Officially Released More | Reply

Devuan Jessie 1.0 Officially Released

Comments Filter:

  • Props to them for the commitment but systemd ( and all its warts) has won the day.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rgmoore ( 133276 )

      Maybe systemd has won the day, but that's no reason to stop people from working on a systemd-free system if that's what they want to do. Maybe systemd will turn out to be the disaster the naysayers were predicting and we'll all be happy they didn't give up. More likely, it will remain a hobby project for a handful of people who are resisting change for the sake of resisting change.

      Ultimately, though, that's their choice. When systemd really started taking over, one of the regular comments was that peop

  • Nobody (Score:1, Insightful)

    by cen1 ( 2915315 )
    ..except hardcode systemd haters and trolls care about this. The rest of us who actually need to have work done just use systemd and move on.

  • kudos to Devuan (Score:5, Informative)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @07:32PM (#54488021)
    but i already have slackware14.2 fixed up nice the way i like it, and i am not wiping all that off to try out a 1.0 release, but still i have to say kudos to Devuan because i am one of those hardcoded systemD haters http://without-systemd.org/wik... [without-systemd.org]

  • If Devuan was offered as a default AWS AMI, I would prefer to use it over Debian.

Slashdot Top Deals

One person's error is another person's data.

Close