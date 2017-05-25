Devuan Jessie 1.0 Officially Released (softpedia.com) 20
prisoninmate quotes a report from Softpedia: Announced for the first time back in November 2014, Devuan is a Debian fork that doesn't use systemd as init system. It took more than two and a half years for it to reach 1.0 milestone, but the wait is now over and Devuan 1.0.0 stable release is here. Based on the packages and software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system, Devuan 1.0.0 "Jessie" is now considered the first stable version of the GNU/Linux distribution, which stays true to its vision of developing a free Debian OS without systemd. This release is recommended for production use. As Devuan 1.0.0 doesn't ship with systemd, several adjustments needed to be made. For example, the distro uses a systemd-free version of the NetworkManager network connection manager and includes several extra libsystemd0-free packages in its repository.
How does this affect anyone? Linux has 2% market share. That tiny percentage is dominated by Ubuntu and Red Hat. Why does anyone care about this distribution? Nobody will use it. It is inconsequential and isn't news at all.
Developers use Ubuntu; server admins use Debian. And server admins who consider systemd to be a destabilizing atrocity that chucks reliability out the window in favor of GNOME edge cases now have an option.
What I'd really love is a Fedora fork (or EL clone, such as Scientific Linux) that reverts to the EL6 initscript build-out and considers systemd as just another option to be used on top of a standard SysV base -- much like xinetd. There if you need it, but not affecting the core.
While I agree with your general sentiment, I think your counting is off. I think there are a few non-desktop systems that run linux, so that 2% number may be a little low.
Obviously, they didn't do it for market share. They did it for themselves and then shared it with everybody. Bravo to them.
> Linux has 2% market share.
He said, posting from a machine that doesn't use Linux, the packets quickly routed through a machine that uses Linux, to a farm of Linux boxes, to a box that runs Linux, which stored the information.
Props to them for the commitment but systemd ( and all its warts) has won the day.
Maybe systemd has won the day, but that's no reason to stop people from working on a systemd-free system if that's what they want to do. Maybe systemd will turn out to be the disaster the naysayers were predicting and we'll all be happy they didn't give up. More likely, it will remain a hobby project for a handful of people who are resisting change for the sake of resisting change.
Ultimately, though, that's their choice. When systemd really started taking over, one of the regular comments was that peop
If Devuan was offered as a default AWS AMI, I would prefer to use it over Debian.
Re: (Score:3)
> I learned Unity.
Unity3D, the multiplatform development environment, or Unity, the now-defunct user interface?
> I learned systemd. It's not bad at all.
The problem is really how quickly it blazed through the community, as major distro after major distro switched to it, and how it was suddenly present in everything. Opting out was overly difficult. If it had moved slower, you'd have seen systemdless distros pop up in due time, instead of after the fact.