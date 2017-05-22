Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Linux 4.10 Kernel Reaches End of Life

Posted by EditorDavid
prisoninmate quotes Softpedia: As it's not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch, the Linux 4.10 kernel series was doomed to reach end of life sooner or later, and it happened this weekend with the release of the Linux kernel 4.10.17 patch, which is a major one changing a total of 103 files, with 981 insertions and 538 deletions. Therefore, users are now urged to move to the Linux 4.11 kernel series. If you're using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.10 series you need to update to version 4.10.17 as soon as it makes its way into the stable repositories. However, please inform your OS vendor that they need to upgrade the kernel packages to the Linux 4.11 series immediately.

Linux 4.10 Kernel Reaches End of Life

  • Seriously? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, 2017 @05:43AM (#54461851)

    OS vendors knows well before Slashdot for sure, trust me.

  • I don't need no steenkin kernel (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, 2017 @06:08AM (#54461887)

    systemd has everything I need.

    • systemd has everything I need.

      A yeah, I think I've heard about that one.
      It's a module that runs inside emacs, isn't it ?
      (Though not as popular as the kernel module inside emacs that FSF decided to use instead of Hurd).

  • I am running 2.6.32 - on a CentOS 6 system. Not everyone is always chasing the latest. I shall upgrade when RedHat/CentOS 8 comes out, probably in a year or two.

    • Re:What is this kernel 4.10 ... ? (Score:5, Funny)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @06:57AM (#54462027)

      Ha. I'm still running an old Windows XP machine without even any service packs installed. I don't need your fancy 2.6.32 kernel.

      side note: Do you know of any way to decrypt files if I don't have the key?

    • It's Monday morning, what the hell are you doing not on 4.12-rc2 yet? Got some state open that prevents you from rebooting?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      Same here. 2.6.32.xxx something. I think of upgrading it all the time but then I'm lazy and it does the job.

  • Wow (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @06:44AM (#54461993) Journal

    As a long time Linux user, I just realized I don't know or care what Linux kernel I am using.

    • I just checked my CentOS 7... still rocking 3.10. Just got the 375.66 nVidia drivers too. No idea how old any of it is, but the system is stable.

    • I had to check our AWS systems as I was curious

      All our systems are on 4.9 which is a bit more than CentOS 7 but not fully into RH8 land.

      I wonder how long it will be till AWS pushes out 4.11.

      • I had to check our AWS systems as I was curious

        All our systems are on 4.9 which is a bit more than CentOS 7 but not fully into RH8 land.

        I wonder how long it will be till AWS pushes out 4.11.

        You don't have anything to worry about; the summary is very misleading. TFA says: "Upgrade to Linux kernel 4.11 as soon as possible if you're using Linux 4.10".

        4.9 is an LTS release [kernel.org] and will be supported until Jan 2019. Even if using a version not supported directly by the kernel maintainers, many distros backport and test security fixes to their currently-supported releases for many years.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ruir ( 2709173 )
          I totally agree with you it 4.9 is an LTS...It is just the quasi-sensaonalist way the original post is written here in Slashdot "Change to 4.11 or die a slow dead".

    • As a long time Windows user I'm glad to find someone in the Linux community who takes security as seriously as my grandmother. I mean I know the Linux community is all for the "open" thing, but I didn't realise that meant open access to their computers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MrKaos ( 858439 )

        As a long time Windows user I'm glad to find someone in the Linux community who takes security as seriously as my grandmother. I mean I know the Linux community is all for the "open" thing, but I didn't realise that meant open access to their computers.

        I worked with your grandmother in doing an ISO27000 implementation for a large bank. She was really good at uncovering exploits and writing firewall rules. Your grandmother is a l33t computor h@x0r, you should really show her more respect*. If she is helping you with the security on your windows machine you are in good hands. ;)

        * This post in no way construes a dissing of your grandmother

    • As a long time Linux user, I just realized I don't know or care what Linux kernel I am using.

      Same here, can't remember when I did make dep clean config (2.6ish?) or dmesg.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Ditto. I am using Debian stable's Kernel v3.16.43-2 (2017-04-30) x86_64. I couldn't get v4 to work with my EVGA GeForce GT 8800 NVIDIA video card (512 MB of VRAM) for some reason so I just kept using the older version. It works fine.

  • My Technicolor 4600 STB from TWC is using (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Linux 1.2.5604.1 for MIPS. And it's one of three. About $35/month for them. Each and every month. Each and every year. FREEDOM? What freedom?

  • Heck, and I was just review booting a Lenovo T470s w/ 4.10.x the other day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
  • Still 4.9.0 here. I am dead worried reading this...Should I email the Debian team? :-P

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Don't, we will ignore you with good reason. 4.11 is (currently) broken crap, and so is 4.10 for that matter. Laptop LID handling was destroyed in 4.11, it will break professional laptops like thinkpads and non-joke Dells. There are still several nasty issues introduced in the 4.10 and 4.11 timeframe that are being looked at or waiting in the stable-queue for a fix.

      BTW, 4.8 and later (which does include Debian's 4.9) is suspected to not be just quite right for 32-bit x86 (broken __get_user_u64() depending

