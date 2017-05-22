Linux 4.10 Kernel Reaches End of Life (softpedia.com) 54
prisoninmate quotes Softpedia: As it's not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch, the Linux 4.10 kernel series was doomed to reach end of life sooner or later, and it happened this weekend with the release of the Linux kernel 4.10.17 patch, which is a major one changing a total of 103 files, with 981 insertions and 538 deletions. Therefore, users are now urged to move to the Linux 4.11 kernel series. If you're using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.10 series you need to update to version 4.10.17 as soon as it makes its way into the stable repositories. However, please inform your OS vendor that they need to upgrade the kernel packages to the Linux 4.11 series immediately.
OS vendors knows well before Slashdot for sure, trust me.
What is this kernel 4.10 ... ? (Score:4)
I am running 2.6.32 - on a CentOS 6 system. Not everyone is always chasing the latest. I shall upgrade when RedHat/CentOS 8 comes out, probably in a year or two.
I am quite aware of that, thank you. The point that I am making is that I value the stability of RedHat/CentOS, the version that I am running does the job that I need it for. If I needed a new feature then I would upgrade the whole OS.
Snap!. And even better, it has 0% systemd!
LTS alternative (Score:2)
Might be wise to get yourself acquainted with how RH manages kernel. {...} Since then it received numerous patches {...} mostly security and bug fixes
So, a sort of LTS kernel (though the concept wasn't as formally organised back in the 2.6.xx era.
Which brings us to another solution which wasn't mentioned in the summary
:
If you don't want to move *forward* to kernel 4.11 (I don't know maybe there's a regression or a dropped support that affects you),
you can move *backward* to kernel 4.9 which is a LTS version and is going to be supported for quite a few years.
Re:What is this kernel 4.10 ... ? (Score:5, Funny)
Ha. I'm still running an old Windows XP machine without even any service packs installed. I don't need your fancy 2.6.32 kernel.
side note: Do you know of any way to decrypt files if I don't have the key?
2.4.18-rmk3 here
It's Monday morning, what the hell are you doing not on 4.12-rc2 yet? Got some state open that prevents you from rebooting?
Same here. 2.6.32.xxx something. I think of upgrading it all the time but then I'm lazy and it does the job.
Wow (Score:5, Insightful)
As a long time Linux user, I just realized I don't know or care what Linux kernel I am using.
Video drivers (Score:2)
So has the problem with getting the latest video drivers been fixed?
Depends on the graphic card.
TL;DR: For Intel and AMD, you really don't give a fuck what you're running.
(Or if you're into gaming, you *absolutely* try to run the latest possible kernel and Mesa combo to get all the latest belss and whistles).
e.g.:
- Intel is exclusively doing opensource drivers (at least for their own cores. For the core that they sub licensed from PowerVR several years back, it's an entirely different story).
The drivers are part of the upstream kernel, so getting a new kernel *IS* how you g
That's some great info - thanks.
I just checked my CentOS 7... still rocking 3.10. Just got the 375.66 nVidia drivers too. No idea how old any of it is, but the system is stable.
All our systems are on 4.9 which is a bit more than CentOS 7 but not fully into RH8 land.
I wonder how long it will be till AWS pushes out 4.11.
I had to check our AWS systems as I was curious
I wonder how long it will be till AWS pushes out 4.11.
You don't have anything to worry about; the summary is very misleading. TFA says: "Upgrade to Linux kernel 4.11 as soon as possible if you're using Linux 4.10".
4.9 is an LTS release [kernel.org] and will be supported until Jan 2019. Even if using a version not supported directly by the kernel maintainers, many distros backport and test security fixes to their currently-supported releases for many years.
As a long time Windows user I'm glad to find someone in the Linux community who takes security as seriously as my grandmother. I mean I know the Linux community is all for the "open" thing, but I didn't realise that meant open access to their computers.
I worked with your grandmother in doing an ISO27000 implementation for a large bank. She was really good at uncovering exploits and writing firewall rules. Your grandmother is a l33t computor h@x0r, you should really show her more respect*. If she is helping you with the security on your windows machine you are in good hands.
;)
* This post in no way construes a dissing of your grandmother
Same here, can't remember when I did make dep clean config (2.6ish?) or dmesg.
Ditto. I am using Debian stable's Kernel v3.16.43-2 (2017-04-30) x86_64. I couldn't get v4 to work with my EVGA GeForce GT 8800 NVIDIA video card (512 MB of VRAM) for some reason so I just kept using the older version. It works fine.
My Technicolor 4600 STB from TWC is using (Score:1)
Linux 1.2.5604.1 for MIPS. And it's one of three. About $35/month for them. Each and every month. Each and every year. FREEDOM? What freedom?
Slow news day? Friday already ;-? (Score:1)
Debian (Score:2)
Don't, we will ignore you with good reason. 4.11 is (currently) broken crap, and so is 4.10 for that matter. Laptop LID handling was destroyed in 4.11, it will break professional laptops like thinkpads and non-joke Dells. There are still several nasty issues introduced in the 4.10 and 4.11 timeframe that are being looked at or waiting in the stable-queue for a fix.
